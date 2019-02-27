Premier League roundup: Liverpool retains lead with huge win, Man United also impressive

Sadio Mane (right) is congratulated by Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after opening the scoring against Watford in the first half of Wednesday's match at Anfield. (Clive Brunskill/Getty)

Liverpool rode Sadio Mane’s two first-half goals to a 5-0 rout of Watford on Wednesday, keeping the title-chasing Reds one point ahead of defending champion Manchester City — which eked past West Ham on a penalty by Sergio Aguero — atop England’s Premier League following a full slate of midweek games.

Here’s a full breakdown of the day’s action.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liverpool’s attack comes to life against Watford

After failing to find the net in either of its last two games, scoreless draws against Manchester United in league play and German titan Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Reds finally exploded on Wednesday.

Mane was the star man. He put away his first goal on a powerful header, and his second, off this audacious back heel, effectively ended the contest (via NBC Sports):

Even prized central defender Virgil van Dijk got in the act by scoring the final two goals —both of them with his head — at Anfield. (Winger Divock Origi had Liverpool’s other strike.)

It marked the first time in more than a month that Jurgen Klopp’s side managed more than than three goals in a game. The Reds hadn’t scored five since dismantling Arsenal in their final match of 2018. That they did it without leading scorer Mohamed Salah also converting bodes well for their next test, at city rival Everton on Sunday, and with the decisive second leg against Bayern looming the week after that.

Depleted Manchester United cruises at Crystal Palace

Nobody would’ve blamed interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had his team lost away to Palace, not with half of Solskjaer’s squad unavailable because of injury. A draw would’ve been seen as a triumph.

Story continues

Instead, two goals from striker Romelu Lukaku paced the Red Devils in a decisive 3-1 victory, extending Solskjaer’s unbeaten Premier League record since replacing Jose Mourinho late last year to a near-perfect 10 wins and two draws in 12 matches, the fourth-best start for any manager in Prem history.

Lukaku, who hasn’t been a regular starter this season, took full advantage of the opportunity to start. He finished United’s opener with aplomb and then struck this gorgeous volley:

Palace pulled one back late but that was as close as it got, with veteran Ashley Young restoring the visitors’ two-goal advantage in the 83rd minute.

Chelsea tops struggling Tottenham

If Spurs’ shocking loss to then-16th Burnley last Saturday didn’t end their title dreams, Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at London rival Chelsea surely did. Pedro got the winning goal at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea started goalkeeper Willy Caballero after regular No. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga’s dissension late in Sunday’s League Cup final.

Tottenham remains in third place. But Mauricio Pochettino’s side, which had been pushing the leaders just a few weeks ago, now finds itself nine points adrift of Liverpool and eight behind City.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Pochettino et. al. soon, not with matches at home to blood enemy Arsenal (more on them below) and away to Borussia Dortmund up next. On the other hand, a statement result against the Gunners could be just what they need to get back on track.

Meantime, sixth-place Chelsea kept pace with United and Arsenal in front of them, relieving some of the pressure on under-fire manager Maurizio Sarri for now.

Arsenal destroys Bournemouth

You can be sure that Tottenham will be wary of its hated North London neighbor after the Gunners hung a five-spot in a 5-0 win over the Cherries midweek. That’s more than Unai Emery’s men has managed against any foe since October, when they also got five against relegation favorite Fulham.

Arsenal dominated from the start; Mezut Ozil gave the hosts the lead before the match was four minutes old:

Four other players would add their names to the scoresheet: Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who netted his goal in fine style:

Three huge points for Southampton

Playing against 19th-place Fulham at home, the 18th-place Saints desperately needed all three points. They got them in a wide-open game against the Cottagers.

Both teams generated 14 shots. Both put four of those chances on target. But only the hosts were sharp enough to put two of those away, leapfrogging Cardiff City into 17th on goals by James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu, who sent the hosts on their way with a tricky first-half volley that stood up as the winner.

Doug McIntyre covers soccer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

More from Yahoo Sports:









