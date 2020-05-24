Bournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Project Restart

Premier League players have faced widespread criticism over not taking pay cuts: Reuters

Bournemouth have announced one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cherries confirmed the player has contracted the virus after the latest round of tests for top flight clubs.

The Premier League announced on Saturday that there were two positive tests at two clubs from 996 tests conducted on Thursday and Friday.

A Bournemouth statement read: "AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club's second round of testing.

"Medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected.

"In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.

"Following strict adherence of the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week."

The unnamed Bournemouth player, and the other positive test, will now self-isolate for seven days.

In the first round of testing six people were shown to have the virus, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

The Premier League will meet to decide how to play out the remaining games (Getty)

A Premier League statement on Saturday read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing."

The reduction in cases, with 248 more people tested in this round, will be seen as a step forward for 'Project Restart' going into Tuesday's Premier League shareholders' meeting, where clubs are expected to discuss the protocols of moving to contact training.

The six people who tested positive in the first round were not checked this time due to being in self-isolation, while the capacity of testing at each club has increased from 40 to 50.

After clubs unanimously voted on Monday to resume limited group training, players up and down the league have returned to their training grounds with team-mates this week after more than two months away.

But there are still concerns among players, with the likes of Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante staying away over safety fears.

It has been a particularly tough time for Watford as, along with Mariappa, two members of staff tested positive, while boss Nigel Pearson revealed on Friday that several of his players were at home in isolation after members of their family had the virus.

However, the determination to resume the season remains firm, with June 19 a mooted "staging post" for a restart.

