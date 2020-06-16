Premier League returns: Latest news, and where to watch on TV

Telegraph Sport
The Telegraph
Che Adams of Southampton during a friendly match between Southampton FC and Bristol City last week - GETTY IMAGES
Che Adams of Southampton during a friendly match between Southampton FC and Bristol City last week - GETTY IMAGES

07:33 AM

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

How Liverpool could mirror the 1940s edition of Project Restart with Premier League glory

Chris Bascombe looks back on the last time Liverpool clinched the league title after the season had been suspended.

As football eased back in late 1946, it faced more catastrophe due to a life-threatening European winter between January and March, 1947. Energy supplies were cut off, businesses shut down, animals froze or starved to death, and the population shut themselves away to escape the plunging temperatures which fell to -21C (-6F).

Jack Balmer (Liverpool) and Albert Stubbins (centre) play a match in the snow Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - SHUTTERSTOCK
Jack Balmer (Liverpool) and Albert Stubbins (centre) play a match in the snow Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - SHUTTERSTOCK

What to Read Next

Back