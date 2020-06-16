Premier League returns: Latest news, and where to watch on TV

Chris Bascombe looks back on the last time Liverpool clinched the league title after the season had been suspended.

As football eased back in late 1946, it faced more catastrophe due to a life-threatening European winter between January and March, 1947. Energy supplies were cut off, businesses shut down, animals froze or starved to death, and the population shut themselves away to escape the plunging temperatures which fell to -21C (-6F).