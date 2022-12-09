When does the Premier League restart? Christmas fixtures and how to watch on TV

Timothy Sigsworth
·4 min read
Newcastle United's Fabian Schar battles with Chelsea's Armando Broja - When the Premier League returns, which teams are playing and how to watch on TV - Alex Dodd/Getty
Newcastle United's Fabian Schar battles with Chelsea's Armando Broja - When the Premier League returns, which teams are playing and how to watch on TV - Alex Dodd/Getty

As the winter World Cup in Qatar moves towards a conclusion, attentions are turning to the return of the Premier League.

The league’s six-week hiatus – the first prolonged mid-season break in its history – has set up a uniquely condensed second half of the campaign that will have been wrapped up by the end of May.

With just 14 or 15 matches played by each club to date, almost two-thirds of the campaign is still to be played.

When does the Premier League restart?

The Premier League returns on Boxing Day, eight days after the World Cup final on December 18.

There is no mandatory rest period for players involved in the World Cup, but the Premier League has ensured there are at least 48 hours between each club’s first three post-break matches.

It will therefore be left to managers to decide if players have additional time off. 133 Premier League footballers were named in squads for the World Cup.

About two-thirds of those still involved after the group stages play for clubs from the current top six – Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool. The combination of this with other clubs’ well-restedness may well produce some unexpected results when the action resumes.

What matches are on?

Seven games are being played on Boxing Day:

  • Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm)

  • Southampton vs Brighton (3pm)

  • Leicester City vs Newcastle United (3pm)

  • Crystal Palace vs Fulham (3pm)

  • Everton vs Wolves (3pm)

  • Aston Villa vs Liverpool (5.30pm)

  • Arsenal vs West Ham United (8pm)

There are a further two games on Thursday 27 December:

  • Chelsea vs Bournemouth (5.30pm)

  • Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (8pm)

And another on Friday 28 December:

  • Leeds United vs Manchester City (8pm)

How to watch the matches on TV

All 10 matches are being televised live on Amazon Prime Video, with viewers able to choose which Boxing Day 3pm kick-offs they want to watch.

The standard arrangement where Sky Sports and BT Sport show a limited number of matches from each round of fixtures returns in the following gameweek.

What is the full list of Christmas Premier League fixtures?

Those initial 10 fixtures are followed by seven consecutive days of games over the New Year period.

Friday 30 December

  • West Ham United vs Brentford (7.45pm)

  • Liverpool vs Leicester City (8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 December

  • Wolves vs Manchester United (12.30pm, BT Sport)

  • Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (3pm)

  • Fulham vs Southampton (3pm)

  • Manchester City vs Everton (3pm)

  • Newcastle United vs Leeds United (3pm)

  • Brighton vs Arsenal (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Sunday 1 January

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (2pm, Sky Sports)

  • Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (4.30pm, Sky Sports)

Monday 2 January

  • Brentford vs Liverpool (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Tuesday 3 January

  • Arsenal vs Newcastle United (7.45pm)

  • Everton vs Brighton (7.45pm)

  • Leicester City vs Fulham (8pm)

  • Manchester United vs Bournemouth (8pm)

Wednesday 4 January

  • Southampton vs Nottingham Forest (7.30pm)

  • Leeds United vs West Ham United (7.45pm)

  • Aston Villa vs Wolves (8pm)

  • Crystal Palace vs Spurs (8pm)

Thursday 5 January

  • Chelsea vs Manchester City (8pm)

What is the latest injury news?

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is the only Premier League player who has picked up a serious injury at the World Cup so far, having been forced off during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final group stage game.

Club sources insist that the extent of the injury is unknown but reports in Brazil suggest Jesus may be out for three months, which would be a major blow to Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Arsenal side.

Although they are not injured, Ben White and Raheem Sterling have left England's World Cup squad for personal reasons, and it is not known if this will affect their return to club football for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Existing injury absentees N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Emile Smith-Rowe are not expected to return to action until the New Year.

What is the current Premier League table?

Who are favourites to win the Premier League?

Manchester City @ 4/9
Arsenal @ 9/4
Liverpool @ 33/1
Newcastle United @ 33/1
Manchester United @ 50/1
Tottenham Hotspur @ 66/1
Chelsea @ 200/1
Brighton @ 250/1

All odds courtesy of Betfred are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

