Premier League relegation permutations: What Everton, Leicester and Leeds need to stay up today

It will be all eyes on the relegation battle this afternoon as the Premier League season concludes, and whatever happens two big teams will be joining Southampton in the Championship.

History, for all the wrong reasons, will be made on Sunday with Everton and Leicester facing the drop, along with Leeds. Everton are one of very few Premier League ever-presents, while the Foxes were reigning champions just six years ago.

Leeds three years ago returned to the top flight after over 20 seasons away and know it’s harder than ever before to come back up.

Here’s the lay of the land heading into the final weekend...

Everton

Everton are in the driving seat and have their destiny in their own hands. If they beat Bournemouth at home then they will be playing Premier League football next season, regardless of results elsewhere.

The Toffees were 19th when Sean Dyche was hired in January and he was impressed to drag them out of the relegation places.

They will fancy their chances at home to a Bournemouth side who secured their safety weeks ago and have nothing to play for.

Everton, however, may have to cope without star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Leicester

Seven years ago Leicester were celebrating being champions and now they are fighting to survive.

Foxes boss Dean Smith has promised his side will go out with “all guns blazing” as they take on West Ham at home.

After drawing 0-0 at Newcastle on Monday, Leicester’s fate is not in their own hands. They must beat West Ham and then hope Everton either draw or lose.

It promises to be a raucous atmosphere at King Power Stadium and the Foxes could also be helped by West Ham having one eye on their Europa Conference League final next month.

Leeds

Like Leicester, Leeds also have to win to stand any chance of avoiding relegation.

Sam Allardyce’s side, however, are reliant on Leicester failing to win and Everton losing. If the Toffees draw, then Leeds would need to beat Tottenham by three clear goals.

Allardyce has claimed one point from his three games in charge and will look to draw on the Elland Road crowd to pull off a final-day miracle.

Tottenham head there on a poor run of form having won one of their last seven matches, but they remain in the fight to qualify for Europe.