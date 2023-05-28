Euphoria at Goodison as Doucoure stunner saves Everton from relegation

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates - Everton stay up as Leeds and Leicester relegated from Premier League - Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

By Chris Bascombe at Goodison Park

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored one of the most consequential goals in Everton history to ensure they avoided the relegation abyss.

Exiled under Frank Lampard, Doucoure will now be immortalised as the club’s latest saviour.

There have been too many assuming such status in Goodison’s hour of need, certainly for Evertonian hearts to endure.

But for Barry Horne against Wimbledon in 1994, read Doucoure against Bournemouth in 2023, a midfielder stepping up when it matters to turn anxiety into euphoria.

When Doucoure smashed a 20 yard volley past Mark Travers Everton most dangerous flirtation with catastophe yet had preceded another emotional escape.

For an excruciating 21 mnutes they lingered in the drop zone as Leicester took the advantage.

Doucoure’s 57th minute volley set off fireworks on Goodison Road, and a pitch invasion at full-time.

“Fight for us” read the banner in the Park End, the toxicity of recent months cast aside. But Everton began uncertain in their new formation, standing off, allowing Bournemouth to play unchallenged, the high press non-existent as if waiting to counter-attack.

Fans of Everton celebrate after their sides victory, which secures their position in the Premier League next season, in the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

It took 15 minutes for a passing sequence and a semblance of a plan to emerge, Yerry Mina striding onwards to feed Demarai Gray to win a corner. Cue a stirring roar, the stadium an explosion of hope.

Too often the optimism felt blind, especially in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence, the lack of a number nine a chief contributor to Sean Dyche’s problems.

When Everton threatened it tended to be through Dwight McNeil, a makeshift left wing back, whose crossing relied on midfield runners acting as target men.

Momentum began to build despite the haphazard, frantic approach, McNeil receiving possession the trigger for a choreographed charge into the six yard box.

When chances materialised, Bournemouth keeper Travers initially resisted, especially when pushing Idrissa Gueye and James Garner’s efforts over the bar.

As news of a Leicester goal filtered through, the panic level increased.

“Whatever will be will be, you’re going to Coventry,” the Bournemouth fans serenaded.

In the ensuing anxiety, Everton endured a difficult period, grateful to Mina for a last-ditch challenge to spare Tarkowski the ignominy of gifting Solanke the opening goal.

Everton’s most likely source always looked like being the long ball into a congested penalty area. Bournemouth’s desire to withstand the barrage will have enthused every Leicester fan flicking channels.

But the pressure finally told when a diagonal ball was headed by Onana into Doucoure’s path, and the wild celebrations began, despite an agonising finale for the home fans as their side put their faith in a clean sheetl A generous 10 minutes of injury time prolonged their torture when Jordan Pickford was forced into a brilliant save to deny Vina, but Everton prevailed in the hope the lessons of last season and this will finally be heeded.

07:05 PM

Dean Smith

"I thought that was our best performance. I thought when we came in we needed 11 points and we got nine. I didn't ask about the Everton score, I didn't want to know. I wanted to make sure we did our job.

"I have been interim manager and I have failed on my part. The Leeds and Everton ones are where two points got away from us."

06:52 PM

Leicester

So Dean Smith was appointed on 10 April. I make that eight games he has been in charge. The win today, they beat Wolves. That was it. Three draws in there too. Three defeats. You wonder whether not playing the best players against Newcastle last time out was a wise move. I like Leicester but they can have few complaints, that defence has been pretty awful all season.

A young Leicester City fan - Michael Regan/Getty Images

06:49 PM

Sean Dyche talks to Sky

"Obviously it means a lot to me. I took over what was called a broken club. It wasn't broken, but there were some cracks.

"We have maintained the belief, the mentality has been great. But we shouldn't be here. You are only a big club if you are doing big club things."

🗣 "Stay calm. Keep playing!"



Sean Dyche on being in the relegation zone at half-time and the team talk pic.twitter.com/yrrg3stgOv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 28, 2023

06:46 PM

Leicester

leave the Premier League after nine seasons, including one of course that they won. An FA Cup and Europe in there, too. No consolation right now but what a ride it was.

06:44 PM

Leeds are down and out

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson shows his disappointment - Reuters

06:41 PM

Leicester players accept their fate

Leicester City's Wout Faes and James Maddison look dejected - Action Images via Reuters

Will that be Maddison's last act in a Leicester shirt?

06:39 PM

Gary

Absolutely gutted, but glad it’s @Everton. Have a lot of love for that great football club. Congratulations. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2023

06:37 PM

Scenes at Goodison Park

INCREDIBLE SCENES AT EVERTON pic.twitter.com/yTsRj8OpSl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 28, 2023

Yerry Mina an absolutely sensational character. Everton players getting dragged off the pitch to keep them safe and he's desperately hanging onto fans for hugs. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 28, 2023

06:36 PM

Twin Impostors: update

🗓️ May 2016: Luton Town finish 11th in League Two whilst Leicester City become Premier League Champions.



🗓️ May 2023: Luton Town earn promotion to the Premier League whilst Leicester City suffer relegation to the Championship.



Football is mad. 😳 pic.twitter.com/5Z76RFOQhb — The Sport Space (@TheSportSpace_) May 28, 2023

06:33 PM

Leeds fan gets on pitch

A Leeds United fan invades the pitch - Getty Images Europe

£500,000 per point for Sam Allardyce and honestly, I think they somehow got worse than ever for those final two games. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 28, 2023

06:32 PM

Everton are staying up!

They beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison, they have done just enough and the win over seals Everton's Premier League status for another year. And it condemns Leicester City and Leeds to the drop.

06:30 PM

Everton look like they are going to do it

Bournemouth going nowhere fast, and they're not all that bothered either way. Everton have the ball. It's out for a throw. Everton still have it.

06:28 PM

All eyes on Everton then

They've got another three minutes to hold on.

06:27 PM

Full time: Leeds United 1 Tottenham 4

That's all over at Elland Road, and to be honest, it was all over for a while there. Leeds are relegated.

06:27 PM

Full time: Leicester 2 West Ham 1

They've done all they could today, but as it stands Leicester are going down.

06:26 PM

Spurs have made it 4-1 at Elland Road

that really puts the cherry on the top for Leeds.

06:25 PM

What a save from Pickford for Everton

Ball hoofed forward, Moore heads it down for Vina, who meets it with a crunching volley. Pickford parries it to safety. Woah what a hit, and a really good save from the England man.

06:22 PM

Bournemouth carrying a threat

Solanke surges through but is caught offside, excellent defending from Everton's Coady nonetheless. A long way off actually, the Brighton striker.

06:21 PM

Added time

Six minutes at Leicester and a stonking TEN MINUTES of added time at Goodison Park, thanks to that injury on Pickford.

06:17 PM

86 minutes on the clock at Goodison

And Everton are having a couple of corners. Everton managing to play in the Bournemouth final third, which will do nicely. Tarkowski heads the ball over.

06:10 PM

GOAL! West Ham score

That makes it 2-1, Fornals the scorer.

WEST HAM GRAB A GOAL BACK! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/FsVXJIon7T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

Still good enough for Everton but just imagine if Bournemouth pinch one at Goodison.....

06:07 PM

Spicy at Goodison right now

Gary O'Neil, the Bournemouth manager, is going in the book. Vina and Smith clash, Mina joins in and sorts Vina. The similar sounding names are completely too much for Merse, who has had a meltdown on Sky Sports News.

Here is Jason Burt: "Huge delay here at Goodison Park as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford receives treatment after a scramble in the penalty area and also clashing with Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. Means this game will probably still be being played as the others end."

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring Everton's goal - PA

06:05 PM

West Ham fans serenade Leicester

"Two nil up, and you're going down". This is all factually correct.

Here are those Leicester fans.

LCFC fans looking glum - PA

06:03 PM

What's this at Everton?!

Solanke seems to be suggesting that Mina has bitten him. "Has he had a nibble?" asks Gary Neville.

It's getting HEATED at Goodison Park 😳 pic.twitter.com/w6BwEhIFH2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford has hurt his finger but he is carrying on, and now he has been booked by Stuart Atwell.

Jason Burt: "Absolute pandemonium inside Goodison Park as Everton score. Noise is incredible as the pyrotechnics are set off. Really is ear-splitting as the Everton fans go absolutely crazy."

06:02 PM

All happening at Elland Road

Leeds have scored one, thanks to Harrison, but the celebrations are short lived because Kane nets for Spurs just a couple of minutes later. Leeds 1 Spurs 3

05:58 PM

Here's the moment for Everton

Abdoulaye Doucoure crashes home a drive that might secure Everton's PL status - PA

05:56 PM

Here's the table as it stands

05:52 PM

GOAL! Leicester have the second

It's Faes with a header, making it 2-0 but if Everton win, it matters not if Leicester score two or 20.

Leicester 2 West Ham 0 (Faes 62)

FAES HEADS HOME FOR LEICESTER! 💥



As it stands, they need Everton to drop points to avoid relegation. pic.twitter.com/f0VJw4LxQ2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

05:47 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! EVERTON!!!!!

Doucoure! It's a fine strike and it means that Everton, as it stands, are staying up. The ball was bouncing around just outside the Bournemouth box, up stepped Doucoure and he smacks it with a tremendous volley, no chance for the keeper and Goodison goes wild.

Here is Chris Bascombe: "Not sure Goodison has ever been so loud after Doucoure's shot hit the net."

05:42 PM

Evertonians turning to prayer

Everton fan - Reuters

Everton should be ahead. Gray is in the six yard area and he has a chance to head it home, but he has fluffed his lines and nodded it tamely straight at the keeper. Dear me. That was a gilt-edged chance.

05:39 PM

GOAL! It's two for Spurs

and Leeds United now look doomed.

Kane sets it up with a bit of class, flicking the ball over the head of an opponent, powers forward, slips it to Porro out on the right, who tucks it away with a cool finish.

And the Elland Road fans are making their feelings known, Luke Edwards reports: "The Leeds fans have had enough, serenading the players with chants about not being fit to wear the shirt before turning their anger on the board, urging owner Andrea Radrizzani to sell up and head home to Italy (this is the polite version). Just as they had in the first half, Leeds conceded inside the first two minutes of the second half, Kane passing through the middle of the defence for Pedro Porro to score. It looks like Leeds' three year stay in the Premier League is over."

05:37 PM

Doesn't sound like

Everton are making any changes just yet.

05:36 PM

Back underway

At Everton and Leicester, just about to restart at Leeds.

05:35 PM

Soccer Special

funny bits and clips now on Sky. A lot of yelping. Very good.

05:28 PM

Here is Luke Edwards

"Leeds have huffed and puffed and have dominated territory and possession, but outside of set pieces they lack a goal threat. Been a problem all season and their club record January signing, a forward, Georginho Rutter, is on the bench.

"The failure to get their recruitment right is as much to blame as anything else for their predicament and the young Frenchman looked an odd signing when he arrived and three different managers have not trusted him to start games! So what was the point in signing him?

"There were a few boos from the home crowd at half time but the Leeds fans are keeping their spirits up with some gallows humour, including the chant "'Leeds, Leeds are falling apart again'..."

05:27 PM

Been a bruising afternoon

so far for those of an Everton persuasion.

AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith in action with Everton's Dwight McNeil - Reuters

05:18 PM

Half time situation

Leicester are the first to finish their first half. Leicester lead West Ham 1-0 and as it stands Leicester are staying up.

Leeds are trailing Spurs 1-0.

Everton are 0-0.

Here is Jason Burt: "Half-time at Goodison Park and Everton have done nowhere near enough to gain the win that would guarantee their Premier League survival. They are paying a heavy price for not having a centre-forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and, so far, it has been far too comfortable for Bournemouth. Everton becoming increasingly desperate in appealing for penalties but are being rightly ignored by referee Stuart Attwell."

05:16 PM

Everton panic stations

Tarkowski with a blunder, he's let Bournemouth in.... Mina with a key block to deny Solanke.

But now here come Everton, two good saves in a row from the Bournemouth keeper.

05:12 PM

Here's Harvey Barnes

with what might prove to be a priceless goal.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores their first goal past West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski - Reuters

Quality.

That’s a ridiculously composed finish from Barnes given the circumstances. Still weird that he was on the bench at Newcastle. — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) May 28, 2023

05:11 PM

Leeds

Spurs very close to making it two as Harry Kane receives the ball but, surprisingly for Harry, his touch lets him down.

05:06 PM

GOAL! Leicester are 1-0 ahead

Harvey Barnes with a big of magic, cutting in from the left and slipping it home, that is a lovely bit of class under a lot of pressure. Leicester 1 West Ham 0

And this means that Leicester leapfrog Everton, and the Toffees are going down as it stands.

LEICESTER TAKE THE LEAD! 🦊



As it stands they are OUT of the relegation zone 😱 pic.twitter.com/fJjDATrDrL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

05:02 PM

Nearly, nearly for Everton

Everton looking pretty good now, Gana drives forward and lets rip. Tipped over the bar.

Sean Dyche going for it - Getty

Here is Jason Burt: "Almost the goal Everton dream of as Amadou Onana plays in Idrissa Gana Gueye, whose shot is superbly tipped over by Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers. In a sign of how much it means Onana drops to the turf and beats the ground with frustration with his right hand. Meanwhile Everton fans getting frustrated at what they feel is time wasting by Bournemouth."

04:59 PM

Leicester just went

very close. Iheanacho has clipped the bar.

SO CLOSE FOR IHEANACHO 😱 pic.twitter.com/srVVGOX7DH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

04:58 PM

Meanwhile...

... at the other end of the table, if you want to check in on the race for the European places, follow with this blog.

Here is Luke Edwards at Elland Road: "Leeds have actually played really well since conceding and have pinned Spurs back inside their own half. Robin Koch definitely should have equalised with a free header eight yards out and Adam Forshaw has just had a goal bound effort deflected wide. There is a mood of defiance inside Elland Road and the team do look capable of getting back into this match and with it the survival fight -- "

04:54 PM

As it stands

Everton, who are getting into it a bit against Bournemouth, are staying up.

Leeds, trailing at home to Spurs, are going down, and Leicester along with them.

Here is Jason Burt from Goodison Park: "Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is down injured and manager Gary O'Neil uses the time while he is treated for a tactical team talk. Everton have gradually been getting on top, without really threatening but with the crowd behind them their momentum could be crucial. Predictably frantic but the fans really are trying to will Everton over the line."

04:50 PM

Sam hearing that the buffet's vegan-only

Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

04:45 PM

Paul Merson on Everton

"If you were a Leicester fan you would be well pleased with how Bournemouth are doing [at Goodison]. I thought Everton would come out a hundred miles an hour but Bournemouth are comfortable and the crowd are getting a bit restless."

04:43 PM

Bit more on Kane

has he nailed the Leeds coffin shut?

⚽️ Harry Kane has scored his 350th senior career goal (279 Tottenham, 5 Leyton Orient, 9 Millwall, 2 Leicester, 55 England)



He becomes the 1st player to have more than one run of scoring in 6+ successive away PL appearances pic.twitter.com/apdmowWk7W — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 28, 2023

04:38 PM

Bianca Westwood

with a nice bit about a legend of the game departing, much loved, gives it the big build up.... and says Frank Lampard's caretaker spell at Chelsea is coming to a close.

Jeff Stelling: "One of the nice things about leaving will be not having to link to Bianca every week."

04:34 PM

Harry Kane!

has netted for Spurs at Leeds, side foot finish, that's Harry's 31st goal of the season and Leeds are 0-1 down before you know it.

The worst start for Leeds, cut open, and the marksman Kane did the rest. They did check it for offside but Var is not going to come to Leeds' rescue.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Here is m'colleague Luke Edwards: "Oh dear, if this is his last game for Spurs Harry Kane has marked in with a goal after less than two minutes, a first time shot swept beyond Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles. Incredibly, embarrassingly, Kane had been left completely unmarked inside the area by a team that lined up with a five man defence."

04:33 PM

Kick off

at the three grounds. West Ham have got an early corner, Leicester clear it.

04:30 PM

Andre Marriner

is reffing his final Premier League game. The West Midlands whistler famously sent off the wrong Arsenal player in 2014.

04:26 PM

Foxes fans

Leicester fans - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

04:21 PM

Meanwhile....

it's penalties in Stockport vs Carlisle in the play off... Carlisle have done it! Jeff Stelling, of course, has the key stat to hand - the lad who has tucked the winning pen away for Carlisle had only ever scored one goal for the club.. Carlisle are going into League One, congratulations.

04:20 PM

Kick offs imminent

kick off is coming up about ten minutes from now. We will be following all three of these games as Everton play at home to Bournemouth, Leeds United at home to Tottenham and Leicester City at home to West Ham United.

Not directly relevant to relegation of course, but could be a significant day in the career of this Premier League great. Could this be Harry Kane's last game for Spurs.

Harry Kane - Action Images via Reuters

04:15 PM

And here is Chris Bascombe

from Everton.

"Already a hum of anxiety around Goodison pre-match. Dyche is moving from his favoured 4-4-2 because of injuries and the back five is currently rehearsing its offside trap, James Garner assuming the right wing back role. Where will Everton;s matchwinner come from? Set-plays, set-plays. set-plays."

04:14 PM

Here's Luke Edwards

Luke has got his eye on Leeds for us.

"Is this going to be Harry Kane's last game for Tottenham? Is this going to be Sam Allardyce's final game as a Premier League manager. Will Leeds keep him on if they are relegated to try and get them out of the Championship?

There are so many questions hanging in the air at Elland Road but the main one is can Leeds pull off a mission impossible style escape, save themselves from relegation and send Everton and Leicester down instead?

The mood among fans, having spoken to a few on the way here, is that this is going to be a step too far and life in the Championship beckons again. We shall see."

04:03 PM

Permutations/who needs what

What do Everton, Leicester or Leeds need to avoid relegation?

One of three will survive. Everton's fate is in their own hands. If they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park they will survive and Leicester and Leeds will be relegated.

Leicester must beat West Ham at home. Dean Smith’s team have a superior goal difference to Everton, so a victory combined with dropped points by Everton would see Leicester stay up and Everton go down.

Leeds need to beat Spurs and hope the other two results go their way. In all likelihood, Leeds require three points, Leicester failing to win and an Everton defeat to stay up.

There is a scenario in which a Leeds win and Everton draw sees Allardyce’s team finish above Everton on goals scored or goal difference. However, this would require Leeds to win by three goals or more.

Leicester’s goal difference is significantly better than Leeds’s though, so the Yorkshire club would still need Leicester to drop points in order to stay up.

03:59 PM

Sean Dyche

"We are stretched today, but we think we have put a team out that can take on the challenge. Our mentality has been growing and I want to see that more today."

03:58 PM

Jordan PIckford on Sky

"We need full commitment, the fans are right behind us."

03:57 PM

Not even started yet...

.... and this chap can't watch!

fan at Goodison - PA

03:56 PM

Leeds wall

A mural of former players Paul Madeley, Jack Charlton and Peter Lorimer is seen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

03:37 PM

Teams for Leeds

Leeds: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Cooper, Struijk, McKennie, Forshaw, Koch, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Meslier, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood, Mullen.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Bissouma, Skipp, Son, Kulusevski, Kane. Subs: Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin, Craig, Alonso, Abbott.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

03:36 PM

Teams for Leicester

Leicester: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho. Subs: Vardy, Smithies, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Mendy, Praet, Tete.

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Coufal, Aguerd, Cresswell, Downes, Rice, Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Zouma, Lanzini, Areola, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Ogbonna, Soucek, Emerson Palmieri.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

03:32 PM

Teams for Everton

Everton: Pickford, Coady, Mina, Tarkowski, McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi. Subs: Holgate, Keane, Begovic, Maupay, Lonergan, McAllister, Simms, Welch.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Billing, Lerma, Brooks, Christie, Ouattara, Solanke. Subs: Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Randolph, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Anthony, Sadi.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Coady back for his first start since February, he came off the bench against Man City earlier in the month.

03:31 PM

Paul Merson on Sky Sports News

"I'd be shocked if Everton don't win today. Bournemouth have got nothing to play for. There will be drama along the way, no doubt about that."

03:30 PM

Sue Smith, Everton fan, on Sky Sports News

"I am as nervous as anything. Hoping that Merse brings us some good luck please."

03:17 PM

Handy graphic

Only one will survive, who you got? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3nIfpQwnKv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

03:07 PM

Flares in fashion

General view of Everton fans with flares outside the stadium before the match - Reuters

02:53 PM

Premier League statuses at stake!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of this afternoon's Premier League games; we will be focusing on the live scores and updates from the matches involving Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City.

Everton are at home to Bournemouth. Leeds United are at home to Tottenham. Leicester City are at home to West Ham United. All of the matches kick off at 4.30pm.

The state of play is as follows: Everton are 17th with 33 points. Leicester 18th with 31 points. Leeds 19th with 31 points. Everton's goal difference is -24. Leicester's, much the best, just -18. Leeds - 27.

Who needs what? Well, Everton are definitely staying up if they win. If Everton draw, they are still okay as long as Leicester don't win.

Leicester have to win, but even then their fate is not in their hands and they need a favour from Bournemouth.

Leeds need to win but will still need Bournemouth to help them out.

Leicester boss Dean Smith says: "We are a few points short of where I expected to be and that's why it has come down to the last one. This would be a very proud day if we do it, but we have to win our game and rely on other results. Each escape will have its own merits, the one at Villa with four games to go was seven points. That in itself was a big ask, this has been a big ask and hopefully we can do it."

"This league is precarious. You've got to have really good models now to stay in the league. You look at Brighton and Brentford, two really good models of clubs, one I know very well because I worked there. It is hard. You need the finance behind it but it's not just about finance as you can see in Brentford's case. There are many different ways to stay in the league but it's a real tough league. Very quickly you can go and lose two or three games on the spin. All of a sudden that just drains the confidence of players."

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce has admitted that Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is "hugely frustrated and disappointed. He didn't expect at the start of the season that the club would be in this position.

"He didn't expect he would have to employ three managers to get out of this position. He's hugely frustrated. The only way you sort that out is at the end of the season, have a look at the whole structure of the football club, and do whatever needs to be done.

"But in the meantime the only focus is one big game, one massive game for the players and for us all in controlling the destiny of Leeds, only by winning and hoping that other people lose. It's not what we wanted, but it's the position we're in."

