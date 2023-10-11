Premier League quizzes: October's editions
Have you missed any of our 2023-24 Premier League quizzes? Find October's below and see if you can do them all.
See if you can do all of this season's editions: August | September
Why not try last season's picture quizzes: August 2022 | September 2022 | October 2022 | November & December 2022 | January 2023 | February 2023 | March 2023 | April 2023 | May 2023
12 October
11 October
10 October
9 October
6 October
5 October
4 October
3 October
2 October
You may also like:
Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment