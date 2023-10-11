Premier League quizzes: October's editions

Evening Standard

Ian Wright has told Arsenal fans that they may have to put up with their “frustration” over David Raya, given Mikel Arteta is set to back his new goalkeeper wholeheartedly. The Spanish shot-stopper was caught a number of times in possession during the win against Manchester City, including in one moment early in the game that saw his clearance cannon off Julian Alvarez and almost into the back of the net. Despite groans from the Arsenal faithful, former Gunners striker Wright believes Raya carries a “calmness” into the defence that Arteta will stick with.