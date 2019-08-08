Premier League preview: Predictions for the 2019-20 season







Welcome to Yahoo Soccer’s Premier League Starting XI. This lineup of stories will get you ready for the upcoming season as we count down to kickoff Friday at noon ET.

We come to it at last, the final installment of our Premier League preview series: the predictions.

We asked our friends over at Yahoo Sport UK to join the party this year, and the collated table produced some interesting results. All but one writer picked Manchester City to win the title again, while all but that same writer picked Liverpool to finish second.

Tottenham was mostly picked third, while Manchester United edged Arsenal for fourth. Though Chelsea ended up sixth, Wolves and Everton both pipped them in different writers’ picks.

Bad news for fans of Norwich City, Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion: You’re getting relegated, if we’re right. Then again, Newcastle United, Burnley and even Crystal Palace received at least one ranking in the drop zone, so who knows?

Here’s the predicted table, combining everyone’s rankings and averaging them out:

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham Hotspur

4. Manchester United

5. Arsenal

6. Chelsea

7. Everton

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers

9. Leicester City

10. West Ham United

11. Watford

12. Crystal Palace

13. Bournemouth

14. Southampton

15. Aston Villa

16. Burnley

17. Newcastle United

18. Norwich City

19. Sheffield United

20. Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, here are the writers’ explanations, along with each individual table. Enjoy!



Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey)

Given the mini-league that Manchester City and Liverpool created last season, it is difficult to see any other teams finishing in the top two spots. With Rodri coming in to provide depth at the most crucial position in Pep Guardiola’s side, defensive midfield, City shouldn’t make the title race so close in this campaign.

The most intriguing contest in 2019-20 will likely be the three-way battle for fourth place between Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. As I detailed here, the fourth Champions League berth is United’s to lose. They have fortified their defense and should succeed if Ole can keep his hands on the wheel.

I expect Aston Villa to survive the drop, given their summer business. But I don’t foresee the same fortune for Sheffield United and Norwich. Brighton, meanwhile, have a manager untested in the league in Graham Potter, and have done most of their summer transfer business with lower leagues. It might be time to say goodbye to the Seagulls.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham Hotspur

4. Manchester United

5. Arsenal

6. Everton

7. Chelsea

8. Wolves

9. Leicester

10. Watford

11. Crystal Palace

12. West Ham

13. Southampton

14. Bournemouth

15. Burnley

16. Newcastle

17. Aston Villa

18. Sheffield United

19. Brighton

20. Norwich





Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell)

We’ll continue to talk about a “Big Six” because of their financial might. But the fourth of the six, whoever that is, remains closer to No. 8 than to No. 2. The third might be closer to No. 8 than to No. 1. The second might even be closer to 3 than 1.

This is A̶b̶u̶ ̶D̶h̶a̶b̶i̶’̶s̶ City’s league. The more intriguing battle is for spots four, five and six. Chelsea is in transition, Manchester United addressed weaknesses but still looks incoherent, and Arsenal is still frail. Either Leicester or Wolves, with some good fortune, could supplant any of the three.

The bottom, meanwhile, remains as unpredictable as ever – aside from Sheffield United, who’ll go down, and whose roster of one player from outside the British Isles is straight out of the early ‘90s.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Chelsea

5. Manchester United

6. Arsenal

7. Leicester City

8. Wolves

9. Everton

10. Bournemouth

11. West Ham

12. Watford

13. Brighton

14. Southampton

15. Crystal Palace

16. Norwich

17. Aston Villa

18. Newcastle

19. Burnley

20. Sheffield United





Tom Homewood (@tommyhomewood)

City to win the league in a far more comfortable fashion this season, despite Liverpool being the only threat in the race for the title. Firming up in midfield with the addition of Rodri and having a fully fit Kevin de Bruyne for the season will give them everything they need to be crowned champions once more. United will be far more solid at the back and look for counter-attacking victories, while Spurs will remain inside the top four, however I do see a dip in form/concentration this season. Arsenal and Chelsea both lack real star quality.

The bottom of the table could go to the wire again this season. Brighton and Newcastle both have the wrong men in charge to keep them up. I hope Sheffield United surprise me, but I think they’ll be the club to go straight back down.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Man United

4. Tottenham

5. Arsenal

6. Chelsea

7. Everton

8. Wolves

9. Leicester

10. West Ham

11. Watford

12. Crystal Palace

13. Bournemouth

14. Aston Villa

15. Burnley

16. Southampton

17. Norwich

18. Brighton

19. Newcastle

20. Sheffield United





Lee Jarvis (@LeeJarvis01)

Manchester City’s Community Shield triumph on penalties at Wembley showed just how addicted Pep Guardiola’s men are to winning. After the game the Spaniard said the gap between his side and Liverpool is just “an inch” and I think that will be the difference between the two in the Premier League this season.

I can see Sheffield United having a better season than most would believe, and I don’t think that Norwich, Burnley or Crystal Palace will have enough to stay in the top flight. I’ve also tipped Aston Villa to stay in the Premier League on their return to the division.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Arsenal

4. Tottenham

5. Chelsea

6. Manchester United

7. Wolves

8. Leicester City

9. Everton

10. Sheffield United

11. Southampton

12. West Ham

13. Watford

14. Newcastle

15. Bournemouth

16. Aston Villa

17. Brighton

18. Crystal Palace

19. Burnley

20. Norwich





Dimitri Kondonis (@dkondonis)

It’s nigh-on impossible to look past Man City. Rodri should help them once more blow the league away. I could see Wolves breaking into the top six with a flair-filled squad, while Arsenal and Chelsea will both struggle due to the former’s financial situation and failure to address a defense in totality, while Chelsea have a transfer ban. I would expect Aston Villa to be comfortable enough, while Newcastle losing Rafa Benitez could be a game-changer, despite signing Joelinton.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Man United

5. Arsenal

6. Wolves

7. Chelsea

8. Everton

9. Leicester

10. West Ham

11. Watford

12. Crystal Palace

13. Aston Villa

14. Bournemouth

15. Southampton

16. Burnley

17. Norwich

18. Brighton

19. Newcastle

20. Sheffield United





Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre)

I hope I’m wrong about a lot of this. As a neutral, I’d love to see Liverpool break Man City’s stranglehold on the Premier League trophy on the 30th anniversary of the Reds’ last English title. I’d be happy if Man United pushed its way back into the Champions League places in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge. And I wouldn’t mind at all if Newcastle remained in the top flight, where a club that size and with that sort of support belongs.

Alas, I think City pulls off the three-peat by more than the point that separated them from Liverpool last season. That United needs to do more than spend almost $100 million for Harry Maguire to claw back into the Prem’s elite. And that the Magpies will pay the price for letting their classy and successful manager, Rafa Benitez, walk out the door for no good reason this summer. I hope I’m wrong.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Chelsea

5. Arsenal

6. Man United

7. Wolves

8. Everton

9. West Ham

10. Leicester

11. Watford

12. Crystal Palace

13. Southampton

14. Bournemouth

15. Aston Villa

16. Burnley

17. Norwich

18. Newcastle

19. Brighton

20. Sheffield United





Ibrahim Mustapha (@IbrahimMustapha)

Liverpool will be poised and ready to take advantage of any Manchester City slip-up, particularly if Pep Guardiola has an eye on that elusive Champions League trophy. Without the stadium distraction, Spurs will be better than last season and put pressure on the top two without being quite good enough. United will sneak fourth by default ahead of Arsenal. Chelsea will struggle with a new manager, no additions and the loss of Hazard, meaning they will miss out on top six completely.

At the bottom, Sheffield United will surprise people but won’t be good enough to survive. Newcastle losing Benitez is going to prove fatal while keeping Brighton up might be too much of a challenge for Graham Potter.

1. Liverpool

2. Manchester City

3. Tottenham

4. Manchester United

5. Arsenal

6. Everton

7. Chelsea

8. Wolves

9. Leicester

10. West Ham

11. Watford

12. Southampton

13. Bournemouth

14. Burnley

15. Aston Villa

16. Crystal Palace

17. Norwich

18. Sheffield United

19. Newcastle

20. Brighton





Leander Schaerlaeckens (@LeanderAlphabet)

I think it’s a third straight for City. They’re just so far ahead, even of Liverpool, which seemed to have been flattered by a fair few results last season just to keep up with City. Spurs will push the Reds with their improved depth, but I don’t see them breaking into the thick of the title race come the spring. That leaves Arsenal, Chelsea and United to fight for the Champions League scraps. And everybody else, well, who even knows? Below the top six, the Premier League is practically a roll of the dice. There are like 20 English clubs outside of the Big Six that can beat each other on any given day. Which means relegation, too, is hard to forecast. I’m way too bad at predicting to try, so I basically did the bottom-14 at random.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Arsenal

5. Chelsea

6. Manchester United

7. Everton

8. Leicester

9. Wolves

10. Crystal Palace

11. Watford

12. West Ham

13. Southampton

14. Bournemouth

15. Burnley

16. Aston Villa

17. Sheffield United

18. Newcastle

19. Norwich

20. Brighton





Yahoo Soccer’s Premier League Starting XI