Can any team topple Manchester City this season? - AP/Jon Super

The Premier League returns on Friday when newly promoted Burnley take on the daunting challenge of hosting champions Manchester City.

Our experts make their predictions for what should be another campaign full of twists and turns.

Champions and top four

Jason Burt, Chief Football Correspondent

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool

It will be hard to order the top eight, never mind the top four and it would be no surprise if Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa or Brighton impact on the Champions League places.

James Ducker, Northern Football Correspondent

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool

City to become first English club in history to win four successive titles. Chelsea should be greatly improved but I think they, Spurs and Newcastle will miss out on Champions League football.

Chris Bascombe

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool

Trying to maintain the facade that there is more than one team with the resources to collect 90 points or more every season feels increasingly like a gaslighting exercise. Unless a rival can smash its own club record, City will win again. Chelsea and Liverpool cannot be as dire as last season and Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle must deal with the extra demands of the Champions League – and elevated expectations. The race for positions two, three and four should be exciting.

Declan Rice battles with John Stones during the Community Shield - Premier League predictions: Our experts pick their winner, top four and relegated sides

Luke Edwards, Northern Football Writer

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United

The easy choice is Manchester City but this should be the closest title race in years and Arsenal will benefit enormously from last season’s experience.

Sam Dean

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United

The teams around Manchester City have strengthened impressively, on paper at least, but will it be enough against the might of Pep Guardiola’s brain and Erling Haaland’s goalscoring prowess? Probably not.

Mike McGrath

Champions: Manchester City

Top four: Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s side have added one of the world’s best defenders to a team with the best striker in the world. They are so good they can sell Riyad Mahrez. Manchester United should be around the top four if their starting XI stays fit, joined by Arsenal who have enough in their squad to push City all the way. Liverpool can take advantage of Newcastle being in Europe.

Relegation

Promoted teams often provide a shock but it already looks tough for Luton and Sheffield United. Wolves appear to be a very unsettled club with an unhappy manager. It could change but they are again in peril.

JD: Luton Town, Sheffield United, Everton

I think it will be too much too soon for two of the promoted clubs and think this could finally be the season when years of mismanagement catch up with Everton, despite the Dyche effect.

Can Everton avoid another season near the relegation mire? - PA/Peter Byrne

CB: Luton Town, Sheffield United, Bournemouth

It is notoriously tough for promoted sides to stay in the division. If Bournemouth go down it is karma after their appalling treatment of Gary O’Neill.

LE: Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Luton Town

SD: Luton Town, Sheffield United, Everton

MM: Sheffield United, Luton and Everton

Stats show a direct link between spending and staying up. Sheffield United are set for a relegation battle and staying up would be a huge achievement for Luton. Everton could be in another battle to stay up.

Top goalscorer

JB: Erling Haaland

Not exactly a surprise choice – the surprise would be if anyone believes another player will score more than him. Will build on last season. Might be harder with defenders knowing more about him but will still score lots and lots of goals.

JD: Erling Haaland

Harry Kane may have ran him close if he’d joined United but it’s hard to look beyond the prolific Norwegian.

CB: Erling Haaland

He will probably have 20 by the end of September, forcing historians to frantically find another 20 Dixie Dean goals to ensure ancient goal records remain intact.

LE: Erling Haaland

The City striker has already broken the Premier League goals record and imagine how dangerous he could be now he’s over the “settling in” period.

SD: Erling Haaland

No explanation required.

MM: Harry Kane

If he stays at Tottenham all season, Kane can do it. If not, the guy with the ponytail who plays in sky blue.

Surprise package

JB: Aston Villa

Maybe not a surprise package – Burnley could be that, also – but such is the rate of progress they have made under Unai Emery that they might be serious contenders for a Champions League place as long as they can cope with European football.

JD: Burnley

Vincent Kompany’s side may got the odd battering but I think they’ll stay up.

CB: Everton

A highly optimistic prediction given the club’s recent problems, but if Dominic Calvert-Lewin stays fit they will be mid-table. That would be a huge improvement on the last few years. At the very least, they should be tougher to beat.

LE: Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s side were the form team over the final few weeks of the season to qualify for Europe and could go even better this season.

Could Aston Villa challenge for the Champions League places? - Reuters/Paul Childs

SD: Bournemouth

Under new manager Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth should at least be entertaining. They might prove to be too open and chaotic at times but, on their day, they could cause problems for even the biggest sides.

MM: Aston Villa

Hardly a surprise after second half of last season but Aston Villa look to be putting a good squad together under Unai Emery and could keep pace with the heavyweights for periods.

I am most looking forward to...

JB

Going to a Luton Town home game against one of the ‘Big Six’ (Tottenham appearing to be the first to go there) and especially one under the floodlights. Kenilworth Road really is a wonderfully unique stadium.

JD

Seeing how United’s new goalkeeper and striker – Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund – get on in the Premier League.

CB

Saudi Arabia offering £700k a week to Erling Haaland, only to be told he will not accept such a huge pay cut. And also seeing if Trent Alexander-Arnold can become one of the world’s most exciting central midfielders.

LE

The Big Six as we used to know it no longer exists and with Aston Villa and Newcastle United’s rapid progress. The top eight places will be so competitive and have never been harder to predict.

SD

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton played some of the best football in the division last season. Can they continue to ruffle the feathers of the big boys, while also managing their commitments in Europe? If they get the balance right, do not rule out a genuine push for the top four. They will be worth watching.

MM

Champions League nights back at St James’ Park. Everyone will be glued to the draw to see who will be travelling to Newcastle in the group stages.

