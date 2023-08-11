My Premier League predictions: New champions, reality check for Chelsea and Everton down

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta: The two men set to be at the heart of the Premier League title race - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sadly, the bookmakers will offer no odds on a 1-20 prediction for the Premier League season – although that has saved at least some money that might have been laid on these predictions in seasons past. Once again, the transfer window shuts long after the season begins on Friday and much can and will change before then. As for the champions, this is a period of Manchester City’s hegemony. They have not yet shown us where they might be vulnerable. The only title they have not won in six seasons past came in the truncated Covid shutdown season with crowds locked out for the restart.

City are now operating on a different level as Treble-winners. They feel unbeatable. Yet that comes with its own pressures. Every defeat, those that there are, is a major event. The Premier League charges against them had no effect on the team last season and perhaps those kinds of issues are far away from the players’ minds. That will be tested again this season. There is, at the very least, the possibility that there will be a genuine title race into the spring.

1 Arsenal

Most Premier League champions go close before they make the final step. Arsenal have had the most formidable team ahead of them, but they look stronger – and have last season to build on. This is their chance, especially with City under scrutiny by the Premier League for such a serious set of charges.

2 Manchester City

The dominant team of the era, and the champions of Europe, going for a Premier League-era record fourth title in a row. It is hard to find reasons they might not do it – other than even for the best it is difficult to be this good every year. Significant change in the squad, although they have coped with that in the past.

3 Manchester United

A difficult second season after the major strides of last year for Erik ten Hag. His squad is being reshaped and while the summer signings have been good, they still feel a work in progress – especially while the ownership issues persist and the takeover drags on. Once again, the question is whether the new additions can take them to the next level.

4 Liverpool

A fourth-place finish would be an improvement on last season. Signings have been solid without being transformational but there is still some way to go in the window, and recent departures to Saudi Arabia have given them room for manoeuvre. If they can keep first choice players fit then they will compete at the top. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role should also have an effect.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pushing into Livepool's midfield will be a fundamental part of Jurgen Klopp's plans this season - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

5 Tottenham Hotspur

If Harry Kane stays then the goals will surely come and Ange Postecoglou will have something to build on in the first year. If he leaves then the picture changes. But Spurs’ new coach is experienced and adaptable, even if he is new to the Premier League. Expect him to have an impact on a squad that struggled for confidence.

6 Chelsea

There is the basis for a revival at Chelsea but it feels like this is the starting point now under Mauricio Pochettino, and those who will go forward with him – as well as those who won’t – will emerge this season. He is good enough to get a basic minimum performance out of this team, but the top four could take longer.

7 Newcastle United

After the giant stride forward of last season it would not be a surprise to see Eddie Howe’s team take a step back. The Champions League is an enormous challenge and it feels as if the club are not quite there in terms of the squad. Even so, the quality of players joining continues to improve. This summer has seen further steps forward.

8 Aston Villa

Unai Emery is the driving force and is back in Europe where he thrives. Taking the step further up the Premier League might be more difficult than a long run in the Europa Conference League. Two good signings in Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby under the new recruitment regime suggests that there will be progress although topping last season’s seventh place will be difficult.

Ollie Watkins' goals will once again be key for Villa this season - Getty Images/Eric Alonso

9 Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi leads the great disruptors of the Premier League into the Europa League this season. It will be fascinating to watch Brighton’s first season of European competition. More sales with Moises Caicedo leaving and Alexis Mac Allister already gone. A top ten place and a run in Europe as well as the Cups would be an excellent return.

10 Brentford

Their third season in the Premier League and Thomas Frank seems to have cracked the code for survival. Ivan Toney’s suspension is the main consideration but Brentford are a stable club who plan well. They have coped with departures in the past and must do so again with David Raya as well. They will surely ensure Toney hits the ground running on his return.

11 Bournemouth

A decisive move to bring in Andoni Iraola – but it seems that Bournemouth at least have a plan to play a certain kind of way. The signings are necessarily a mix of faith in potential and informed risks. Last season was about Gary O’Neil extracting every last bit of effort. This one is sure to be about a change in style under their Basque coach.

12 West Ham

After the departure of Declan Rice there must necessarily be an adjustment. But James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire would offer solid Premier League experience. The big question will once again be whether the ownership show faith in David Moyes. They have signed Edson Alvarez from Ajax but seem to be taking their time over the rest.

James Ward-Prowse played for Southampton in their opening Championship match before joining West Ham - Getty Images/George Wood

13 Crystal Palace

The return of Roy Hodgson offers a stability that Palace need in what has been a difficult window so far. The loss of Wilfried Zaha as a free agent was a blow. New signing Matheux Franca is a wildcard under new work permit rules and currently injured. Aside from Jefferson Lerma that is it so far. Yet Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise graduated to senior players last season and will be better for the experience.

14 Burnley

A sparkling season in the Championship under Vincent Kompany and now a range of new signings, old and young, for the Premier League. It might just work, especially with the confidence instilled by a manager who has seen it and done it all in the top league. A good bet to be one of the more interesting sides in the division to watch.

15 Fulham

An unhappy summer during which both Marco Silva and Aleksander Mitrovic have both considered offers to leave – in the striker’s case, it sounds like the Saudi proposal was very attractive indeed. They had the oldest squad in the Premier League last season and won seven games away from home – the sixth best record in the league. Silva’s experience will be invaluable.

16 Nottingham Forest

A difficult summer in which the rebuilding of the squad, constructed so swiftly – and with such widespread change - 12 months earlier has been slow. Steve Cooper got the team over the line last season and it feels like it will be another similar battle this time around, especially with the pressure of financial fair play compliance.

Survival must once again be Nottingham Forest's priority this season - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

17 Wolverhampton Wanderers

A long time to oversee the change from Julen Lopetegui to Gary O’Neil. The Spanish coach has decided to walk away from a lucrative contract, in the main because he feels the squad is not good enough. That is some verdict. It will need O’Neil to galvanise all players and get the fans onside, while getting to January with enough hope to encourage the owners to find a way of investing.

18 Everton

Is this finally it? Sean Dyche’s experience is the club’s best bet with a Premier League investigation looming and severe restrictions on players being signed. The Everton manager must ask his players to do it all over again in front of an anxious home support who know they are in for another stressful nine months. A points deduction would surely be the end.

19 Luton Town

They will have become accustomed by now to being written off – and that will at least remove the pressure from Rob Edwards’ team for the club’s first top-flight season of the Premier League era. They have signed an interesting range of players so far, including Ross Barkley – although they could not be blamed for conserving funds to build a new stadium and coming back stronger.

20 Sheffield United

A tough challenge for Paul Heckingbotham with key players like James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Iliman Ndiaye from the promotion side having left. In the Premier League era, Blades have survived for a second season in the division just twice. History is against them but the club and manager will surely give it a decent go. They reached the Premier League against the odds given events off the pitch.

