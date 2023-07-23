Premier League pre-season fixtures: Where is your club playing this summer?
The football never stops - less than three weeks after the end of the international window, Premier League clubs begin their pre-season friendlies.
The games are spread across 14 countries, ranging from New York's MetLife Stadium to Rotherham's New York Stadium.
So who do your team face, when and where?
Pre-season fixture list
Last updated: Sunday, 23 July - all times BST
Arsenal
8 July: Arsenal 1-1 Watford
13 July: FC Nurnberg 1-1 Arsenal
20 July: MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal
22 July: Arsenal 0-2 Man Utd
26 July: Arsenal v Barcelona (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) TBC
2 August: Arsenal v Monaco (Emirates Stadium) 18:00
Aston Villa
15 July: Walsall 1-1 Aston Villa
24 July: Newcastle v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00
27 July: Fulham v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) 00:00
30 July: Aston Villa v Brentford (FedExField, Washington DC) 17:00
3 August: Aston Villa v Lazio (Bescot Stadium, Walsall) 19:30
5 August: Valencia v Aston Villa (Mestalla) 20:00
Bournemouth
13 July: Bournemouth 4-0 Hibernian
16 July: Bournemouth 0-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv
25 July: Southampton v Bournemouth (St Mary's Stadium) 19:45
29 July: Bournemouth v Atalanta (Vitality Stadium) 15:00
5 August: Bournemouth v Lorient (Vitality Stadium) 17:00
Brentford
12 July: Boreham Wood 1 v 1 Brentford
23 July: Fulham v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 21:00
26 July: Brentford v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 22:30
30 July: Aston Villa v Brentford (FedExField, Washington DC) 17:00
5 August: Brentford v Lille (Gtech Community Stadium) 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion
23 July: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton
26 July: Brentford v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 22:30
29 July: Brighton v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, New York) 00:30
6 Aug: Brighton v Rayo Vallecano (Amex Stadium) 15:00
Burnley
1 July: Burnley 3-2 Fleetwood
8 July: Burnley 1-0 Burton
11 July: Burnley 3-1 Port Vale
14 July: Burnley 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
22 July: Genk 2-0 Burnley
25 July: Benfica v Burnley (Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon) 20:30
28 July: Real Betis v Burnley (Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Spain) 18:30
5 August: FSV Mainz v Burnley (MEWA Arena) 14:30
Chelsea
20 July: Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham
23 July: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton
27 July: Newcastle v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 01:15
30 July: Chelsea v Fulham (FedExField, Washington DC) 19:45
3 August: Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund (Soldier Field, Chicago) 00:30
Crystal Palace
11 July: Barnet 1-0 Crystal Palace
15 July: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brondby
19 July: Crawley 0-4 Crystal Palace
22 July: Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford
27 July: Crystal Palace v Millonarios (SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago) 01:00
31 July: Crystal Palace v Sevilla (Comerica Park, Detroit) 00:00
5 August: Crystal Palace v Lyon (Selhurst Park) 17:30
Everton
14 July: Stade Nyonnais 1-2 Everton
22 July: Tranmere 1-1 Everton
22 July: Wigan 0-1 Everton
25 July: Bolton v Everton (University of Bolton Stadium) 19:45
29 July: Stoke v Everton (Bet365 Stadium) 15:00
5 August: Everton v Sporting Lisbon (Goodison Park) 15:00
Fulham
23 July: Fulham v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 21:00
27 July: Fulham v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) 00:00
30 July: Chelsea v Fulham (FedExField, Washington DC) 19:45
Liverpool
19 July: Karlsruher 2-4 Liverpool
24 July: Greuther Furth v Liverpool (behind closed doors) 12:00
30 July: Liverpool v Leicester (Singapore National Stadium) 10:00
2 August: Liverpool v Bayern Munich (Singapore National Stadium) 12:30
7 August: Liverpool v Darmstadt (Deepdale, Preston) 19:00
Luton Town
14 July: Luton 3-1 Peterborough
25 July: Luton v Ipswich (Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester) 19:30
29 July: Sheffield Wednesday v Luton (Hillsborough) 15:00
2 August: Wolves v Luton (Molineux) 19:30
5 August: VfL Bochum v Luton (Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Germany) 12:30 & 15:15
23 July: Yokohama F Marinos v Manchester City (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) 11:00
26 July: Manchester City v Bayern Munich (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) 11:30
30 July: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (Seoul World Cup Stadium) 12:00
Manchester United
12 July: Manchester United 2-0 Leeds United
19 July: Manchester United 1-0 Lyon
22 July: Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United
26 July: Manchester United v Wrexham (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego) 03:30
27 July: Real Madrid v Manchester United (NRG Stadium, Houston) 01:30
31 July: Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas) 02:00
5 August: Manchester United v RC Lens (Old Trafford) 12:45
6 August: Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 16:00
Newcastle United
15 July: Gateshead 2-3 Newcastle
18 July: Rangers 1-2 Newcastle
24 July: Newcastle v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00
27 July: Newcastle v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 01:15
29 July: Brighton v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, New York) 00:30
5 August: Newcastle v Fiorentina (St James' Park) 15:30
6 August: Newcastle v Villarreal (St James' Park) 16:00
Nottingham Forest
15 July: Notts County 0-1 Nottingham Forest
18 July: Valencia 1-0 Nottingham Forest
22 July: Levante 1-2 Nottingham Forest
27 July: Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (Pirelli Stadium, Burton) 19:45
30 July: PSV Eindhoven v Nottingham Forest (Philips Stadion, Eindhoven) 17:30
2 August: Nottingham Forest v Stade Rennais (St George's Park) 19:00
5 August: Eintracht Frankfurt v Nottingham Forest (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt) 14:30
Sheffield United
15 July: Chesterfield 0-2 Sheffield United
19 July: Estoril 0-0 Sheffield United
25 July: Rotherham v Sheffield United (AESSEAL New York Stadium) 19:00
26 July: Sheffield United v Girona (Manchester venue TBC) 13:00
29 July: Derby v Sheffield United (Pride Park) 15:00
5 August: Sheffield United v Stuttgart (Bramall Lane) 12:45
Tottenham Hotspur
18 July: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham
23 July: Leicester v Tottenham (Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok) 11:00
26 July: Lion City Sailors v Tottenham (Singapore National Stadium) 12:30
6 August: Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) 14:00
West Ham United
10 July: Boreham Wood 1-4 West Ham
15 July: Perth Glory 2-6 West Ham
18 July: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham
22 July: Dagenham & Redbridge 2-2 West Ham
29 July: Rennes v West Ham (Roazhon Park, Rennes) 17:00
5 August: Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham (BayArena, Leverkusen) 12:30
10 July: Vitoria SC 1-2 Wolves
29 July: Wolves v Celtic (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 14:00
2 August: Wolves v Luton (Molineux) 19:30
5 August: Wolves v Stade Rennais (Molineux) 13:00
