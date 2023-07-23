Premier League pre-season fixtures: Where is your club playing this summer?

Like last year, Liverpool have games at the Singapore National Stadium

The football never stops - less than three weeks after the end of the international window, Premier League clubs begin their pre-season friendlies.

The games are spread across 14 countries, ranging from New York's MetLife Stadium to Rotherham's New York Stadium.

So who do your team face, when and where?

Pre-season fixture list

Last updated: Sunday, 23 July - all times BST

Arsenal

8 July: Arsenal 1-1 Watford

13 July: FC Nurnberg 1-1 Arsenal

20 July: MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal

22 July: Arsenal 0-2 Man Utd

26 July: Arsenal v Barcelona (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) TBC

2 August: Arsenal v Monaco (Emirates Stadium) 18:00

Aston Villa

15 July: Walsall 1-1 Aston Villa

24 July: Newcastle v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00

27 July: Fulham v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) 00:00

30 July: Aston Villa v Brentford (FedExField, Washington DC) 17:00

3 August: Aston Villa v Lazio (Bescot Stadium, Walsall) 19:30

5 August: Valencia v Aston Villa (Mestalla) 20:00

Bournemouth

13 July: Bournemouth 4-0 Hibernian

16 July: Bournemouth 0-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

25 July: Southampton v Bournemouth (St Mary's Stadium) 19:45

29 July: Bournemouth v Atalanta (Vitality Stadium) 15:00

5 August: Bournemouth v Lorient (Vitality Stadium) 17:00

Brentford

12 July: Boreham Wood 1 v 1 Brentford

23 July: Fulham v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 21:00

26 July: Brentford v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 22:30

30 July: Aston Villa v Brentford (FedExField, Washington DC) 17:00

5 August: Brentford v Lille (Gtech Community Stadium) 16:00

Brighton & Hove Albion

23 July: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton

26 July: Brentford v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 22:30

29 July: Brighton v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, New York) 00:30

6 Aug: Brighton v Rayo Vallecano (Amex Stadium) 15:00

Burnley

1 July: Burnley 3-2 Fleetwood

8 July: Burnley 1-0 Burton

11 July: Burnley 3-1 Port Vale

14 July: Burnley 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

22 July: Genk 2-0 Burnley

25 July: Benfica v Burnley (Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon) 20:30

28 July: Real Betis v Burnley (Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Spain) 18:30

5 August: FSV Mainz v Burnley (MEWA Arena) 14:30

Chelsea

20 July: Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham

23 July: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton

27 July: Newcastle v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 01:15

30 July: Chelsea v Fulham (FedExField, Washington DC) 19:45

3 August: Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund (Soldier Field, Chicago) 00:30

Crystal Palace

11 July: Barnet 1-0 Crystal Palace

15 July: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brondby

19 July: Crawley 0-4 Crystal Palace

22 July: Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford

27 July: Crystal Palace v Millonarios (SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago) 01:00

31 July: Crystal Palace v Sevilla (Comerica Park, Detroit) 00:00

5 August: Crystal Palace v Lyon (Selhurst Park) 17:30

Everton

14 July: Stade Nyonnais 1-2 Everton

22 July: Tranmere 1-1 Everton

22 July: Wigan 0-1 Everton

25 July: Bolton v Everton (University of Bolton Stadium) 19:45

29 July: Stoke v Everton (Bet365 Stadium) 15:00

5 August: Everton v Sporting Lisbon (Goodison Park) 15:00

Fulham

23 July: Fulham v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 21:00

27 July: Fulham v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) 00:00

30 July: Chelsea v Fulham (FedExField, Washington DC) 19:45



Liverpool

19 July: Karlsruher 2-4 Liverpool

24 July: Greuther Furth v Liverpool (behind closed doors) 12:00

30 July: Liverpool v Leicester (Singapore National Stadium) 10:00

2 August: Liverpool v Bayern Munich (Singapore National Stadium) 12:30

7 August: Liverpool v Darmstadt (Deepdale, Preston) 19:00

Luton Town

14 July: Luton 3-1 Peterborough

25 July: Luton v Ipswich (Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester) 19:30

29 July: Sheffield Wednesday v Luton (Hillsborough) 15:00

2 August: Wolves v Luton (Molineux) 19:30

5 August: VfL Bochum v Luton (Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Germany) 12:30 & 15:15

Manchester City

23 July: Yokohama F Marinos v Manchester City (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) 11:00

26 July: Manchester City v Bayern Munich (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) 11:30

30 July: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (Seoul World Cup Stadium) 12:00

Manchester United

12 July: Manchester United 2-0 Leeds United

19 July: Manchester United 1-0 Lyon

22 July: Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United

26 July: Manchester United v Wrexham (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego) 03:30

27 July: Real Madrid v Manchester United (NRG Stadium, Houston) 01:30

31 July: Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas) 02:00

5 August: Manchester United v RC Lens (Old Trafford) 12:45

6 August: Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 16:00

Newcastle United

15 July: Gateshead 2-3 Newcastle

18 July: Rangers 1-2 Newcastle

24 July: Newcastle v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00

27 July: Newcastle v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 01:15

29 July: Brighton v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, New York) 00:30

5 August: Newcastle v Fiorentina (St James' Park) 15:30

6 August: Newcastle v Villarreal (St James' Park) 16:00

Nottingham Forest

15 July: Notts County 0-1 Nottingham Forest

18 July: Valencia 1-0 Nottingham Forest

22 July: Levante 1-2 Nottingham Forest

27 July: Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (Pirelli Stadium, Burton) 19:45

30 July: PSV Eindhoven v Nottingham Forest (Philips Stadion, Eindhoven) 17:30

2 August: Nottingham Forest v Stade Rennais (St George's Park) 19:00

5 August: Eintracht Frankfurt v Nottingham Forest (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt) 14:30

Sheffield United

15 July: Chesterfield 0-2 Sheffield United

19 July: Estoril 0-0 Sheffield United

25 July: Rotherham v Sheffield United (AESSEAL New York Stadium) 19:00

26 July: Sheffield United v Girona (Manchester venue TBC) 13:00

29 July: Derby v Sheffield United (Pride Park) 15:00

5 August: Sheffield United v Stuttgart (Bramall Lane) 12:45

Tottenham Hotspur

18 July: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham

23 July: Leicester v Tottenham (Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok) 11:00

26 July: Lion City Sailors v Tottenham (Singapore National Stadium) 12:30

6 August: Tottenham v Shakhtar Donetsk (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) 14:00

West Ham United

10 July: Boreham Wood 1-4 West Ham

15 July: Perth Glory 2-6 West Ham

18 July: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham

22 July: Dagenham & Redbridge 2-2 West Ham

29 July: Rennes v West Ham (Roazhon Park, Rennes) 17:00

5 August: Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham (BayArena, Leverkusen) 12:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 July: Vitoria SC 1-2 Wolves

29 July: Wolves v Celtic (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 14:00

2 August: Wolves v Luton (Molineux) 19:30

5 August: Wolves v Stade Rennais (Molineux) 13:00

