Premier League player on bail amid rape allegations investigated for third offence

The Premier League footballer currently on bail amid two allegations of rape is being investigated for a third alleged sexual offence.

It has emerged that the player, whose bail was recently extended until July, was interviewed by the Metropolitan police last month. “In February 2023, the man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence alleged to have taken place in Barnet in February 2022,” a statement from the force read. “This relates to a third victim and was reported to police in July 2022.” An investigation is understood to be ongoing.

The player was initially arrested in July on suspicion of rape against a woman that was alleged to have happened in June 2022; he was taken into custody and further arrested on suspicion of two further incidents of rape, which were alleged to have taken place in April 2021 and June 2021 against a different woman.

In late July the force confirmed it would take no further action regarding the June 2021 allegation. It was not pursued because the relevant legislation had not yet come into effect at the time it was said to have occurred. Investigations into the two further allegations have continued and are now joined by the latest case. The player has been on bail, extended several times, since last July. The most recent extension was made in January.

The player is not being named for legal reasons but has been a regular member of his club’s first team throughout this season. The club confirmed in July that he would not be suspended and that he would be considered for selection until further notice.

The Guardian has previously reported that the player’s club were made aware of a rape allegation against him in the autumn of 2021. That allegation was reported to the Met in August 2021 but did not appear to affect his status in the team. In March 2022 the force opened an investigation into that and another alleged rape by the player of the same woman, that she had reported in February 2022.