Premier League permutations: How can Manchester City or Liverpool win the title today?

Both Manchester City and Liverpool could win the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

The battle between two of the greatest sides ever seen in English football comes right down to the wire and, whether or not it makes any kind of difference, is undeniably dripping with narrative.

City, of course, lead and are safe in the knowledge that their destiny is in their hands against Aston Villa.

Still, last week’s performance at West Ham was slighly concerning and they are facing one Steven Gerrard, arguably the greatest player in the history of their title rivals.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are going for an unprecedented quadruple and know only a win at home over Wolves will be enough, regardless of what happens at the Etihad Stadium.

How do Manchester City win the Premier League today?

- Beat Aston Villa

- Match Liverpool’s result against Wolves

- A draw will be enough if Liverpool lose

How do Liverpool win the Premier League title today?

- Beat Wolves and Manchester City lose to Aston Villa

- Beat Wolves and Manchester City draw with Aston Villa

- A draw with Wolves would only be enough if Manchester City lose by a seven-goal margin