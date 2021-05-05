Premier League: Only home fans allowed as organisers welcome spectators back for final two rounds of season

The Associated Press
·2 min read

London: Fans will return to Premier League stadiums for the season's final two rounds of fixtures later this month, subject to the UK government's expected easing of lockdown restrictions.

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, crowds of up 10,000 or 25 percent of capacity will be permitted from 17 May.

As a result, the Premier League has altered its fixture schedule to ensure that each of the 20 teams gets the opportunity to host at least one home match with a crowd.

The UK has given more than 34 million people a first vaccine dose with case numbers and hospitalisations from coronavirus falling.

Bar a short-lived experiment with maximum crowds of 4,000 in areas with low Covid-19 rates in December, the entire 2020/21 English season has been played behind closed doors.

"The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom," the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Matchweek 37 will now be played on 18-19 May, with the final matches of the season kicking off at 16:00 BST (1500GMT) on Sunday 23 May as planned."

No away fans will be allowed to ease operational challenges, but the English top-flight clubs are hopeful of a return to full stadiums for the start of next season.

"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season," added the statement.

A series of test events have already been held as supporters slowly return to watching live sport in Britain.

Leicester's FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton hosted 4,000 fans at Wembley last month, while double that number saw Manchester City lift the League Cup on 24 April.

A crowd of 21,000 will see the FA Cup final between Leicester and Chelsea on 15 May.

Wembley is also set to host eight matches at Euro 2020 with at least 25 percent capacity.

There is hope the crowd for the Euro semi-finals and final could rise to 50 percent capacity at the 90,000 seater home of English football with a further easing of restrictions expected across England on 21 June.

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

    BERLIN — Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was removed from Hertha Berlin's supervisory board on Wednesday after sending what the Bundesliga club called a racist text message to a Black former player. Dennis Aogo published a screenshot of Lehmann's WhatsApp message asking whether Aogo was “actually your quota Black person.” Aogo, a former Germany player, was working for broadcaster Sky covering the Champions League semifinal game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. “WOW are you serious?” Aogo wrote on Instagram. “This message was probably not meant for me.” Lehmann said on Twitter that he apologized to Aogo for the “impression” given by the message. He added that Aogo was “knowledgeable” in his work as a TV analyst and said he raised Sky's share or “quota” of the ratings. Lehmann has also been a Sky analyst but will no longer appear on its coverage of games, Sky Germany executive vice-president for sports Charly Classen said on Wednesday. Andreas Fritzenkötter, a spokesman for Hertha investor Lars Windhorst, told the dpa news agency that Lehmann was no longer an adviser to Windhorst or his company's representative on the supervisory board. The club said Lehmann had expressed himself “in a racist way” in the message to Aogo. “Such statements do not reflect in any way the values that Hertha BSC stands for and actively campaigns for,” club president Werner Gegenbauer said. “Hertha BSC distances itself from any form of racism." Lehmann had joined the Hertha supervisory board in May 2020 on behalf of Windhorst. Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow welcomed the announcement that Lehmann was no longer involved with the club. “We as a club, as Hertha, represent certain values. Those weren't reflected in this message. Therefore, I think this step had to come,” Schwolow said. Lehmann backstopped Arsenal's “Invincibles” squad in 2003-04 and also played at Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. He made 61 appearances for Germany and retired in 2011. Aogo, who was in Germany's squad at the 2010 World Cup, retired last year. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

    Keselowski finished third at Kansas and is sixth in the points standings.

    Calgary's Caeli McKay claimed a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women's 10-metre platform final at a FINA World Cup event in Tokyo. The 21-year-old finished with 338.55 points, while Japan's Matsuri Arai put up 342 points and Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg earned gold with 355.70 points, 17.15 ahead of McKay. WATCH | McKay claims bronze medal: McKay adds the bronze to a gold medal she won earlier this week with Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal, in the women's 10-metre synchro. That performance earned Canada an Olympic spot after the duo scored 305.94 points to top the podium. Canada has had plenty of success at the Olympic test event as they earned a another Olympic spot with Rylan Wiens, of Saskatoon, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., both qualifying for the final of the men's 10m individual platform. CBC Sports is live streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Thursday at 2:45 a.m. ET with men's 3m springboard platform final. WATCH | McKay, Benfeito win gold:

    If you dropped Prescott into an NFL game right now, he thinks he'd be ready.