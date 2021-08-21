Premier League Manchester City vs Norwich City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will try to get back to winning ways after a shock defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening clash. Manchester City now face Norwich City on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST at Etihad Stadium. City did not seem their usual self against Tottenham despite starting their new signing Jack Grealish . Spurs were dominant and broke through City’s defense many times, catching the champions off-guard with swift counter-attacks.

Pep Guardiola was unhappy with the result last week and will look to make a few changes in their upcoming match against Norwich. The Canaries were handed a 0-3 thrashing by Liverpool and the newly promoted side now take on City, who will be gunning for three points. Norwich will need a miracle to pull off a win against the Premier League champions.

Premier League Manchester City vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Update

For City, once again Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden will not be starting due to their injuries. The duo’s inclusion would make a world of difference for Guardiola. The boss will have to rely on Grealish to bring in the creative play at the moment. Gabriel Jesus may make his return to the starting XI and provide City with a striker option..

For Norwich, Placheta and Hugill are out after testing positive for COVID-19, whereas Byram is out with a hamstring.

Manchester City vs Norwich City probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Norwich City FC Predicted Starting line-up: Tim Krul (GK), Dimitrios Giannoulis, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Pierre Lees-Melou, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki.

What time is the Premier League Manchester City vs Norwich City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST at Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Manchester City vs Norwich City match?

Story continues

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Manchester City vs Norwich City fixture?

The match between Manchester City and Norwich City will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here