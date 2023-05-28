Premier League LIVE: Team news and latest updates as Leeds, Everton and Leicester face relegation battle

The Premier League is set for a blockbuster final day as Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City all fight for a place in the top-flight next season.

The Toffees are in pole position to survive the drop, sitting 17th in the table with a two-point advantage over their relegation rivals. They face Bournemouth in this afternoon’s clash and with the Cherries already safe Everton have a strong chance of claiming victory.

Elsewhere, Leicester (18th) take on West Ham knowing that only three points - and an Everton loss - will be enough to keep them in the Premier League. The good news for Dean Smith’s side is that the Hammers are focused on their upcoming Europa Conference League final so may field a weakened team.

The final contender in this relegation battle is Leeds. They have arguably the most difficult challenge as they take on Tottenham. Home advantage can play it’s part and the Elland Road faithful will bring the noise. Like the Hammers, Leeds must win and hope Everton lose, the difference is that Spurs are also chasing three points as they have a chance to earn European football next season.

Follow all the action from the Premier League final day below and see which team avoids the drop:

Premier League relegation battle

The final 10 fixtures from the 2022/23 Premier League season kick off at 4.30pm

Everton, Leeds and Leicester are all fighting for survival

Leeds face Spurs, Everton take on Bournemouth and Leicester must beat West Ham

Premier League relegation: What do Leeds, Everton and Leicester need to survive?

Leeds vs Tottenham

13:40 , Mike Jones

Tottenham have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches, drawing one and losing five, including each of the last two.

Spurs are yet to win away against any of the sides currently in the bottom four, losing 4-1 at Leicester and drawing 3-3 with Southampton and 1-1 with Everton.

Leeds vs Tottenham

13:36 , Mike Jones

Leeds United must win to have any hope of staying in the Premier League. The Whites side are without a victory in eight league games, drawing two and losing six.

Can Sam Allardyce lead them to victory this afternoon?

Leeds vs Tottenham

13:32 , Mike Jones

Leeds United’s last clean sheet against Spurs came in a 1-0 Premier League victory at Elland Road in February 2000. Another clean sheet today would put them in a great position to avoid the drop but, of course, they also have to score.

I could easily have lost my job – David Moyes reflects on stormy West Ham season

13:29 , Mike Jones

West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted he has been close to the sack several times this season.

The Scot has faced a number of so-called ‘must-win’ games throughout a turbulent Premier League campaign, but his side have delivered on each occasion.

The picture looks a lot brighter now, however, with West Ham safe from relegation and reaching an historic European final, their first in 47 years, in the Europa Conference League.

I could easily have lost my job – David Moyes reflects on stormy West Ham season

Leicester vs West Ham

13:24 , Mike Jones

David Moyes has reiterated the need for his West Ham team to keep building momentum as they head to Leicester this afternoon with an eye on the Europa Conference League final still to come.

“We see a chance to get another league place higher up and we’re all well aware of the value of that in the Premier League,” he said, “I think if you’d given me this position a few weeks ago I’d have snapped your hand off, because we don’t go into the last day with any real problems.

“More importantly we go into it as well knowing we’ve got a cup final in a week or so’s time. We want everybody fresh, but we want them all able and prepared.

“We don’t want the gap in time to be too long between the games, so all those things come into our thinking. Look, we want to keep playing as well as we have done and we’ve improved greatly in the last month or so.

“We had a really good victory last weekend, we won in Alkmaar as well and we want to keep that run going if we can.”

Leicester vs West Ham

13:20 , Mike Jones

Foxes manager, Dean Smith, was asked what his team needs to do to make sure they stay in the Premier League and he replied:

“We just have to go and win the game.

“We don’t even have to look at the Everton result until after the game. We’ll do our job and then see where it takes us. We can only control what we can do.

Smith added: “That’s what we have to keep telling the players – control your performance, help your team-mates out and go and get a win. If you do your part, we are looking at other people to help us. We’ve got to make sure we concentrate on what we do. It’s quite a simple message really and the lads have trained well so far.

“Any game you go into, from the first minute, you try to win the game. But you’ve got to get the balance right and that’s always the key thing. You’ve got to make sure you’re not too open.

“We’ve got to go and score a goal because, without scoring a goal, we don’t win the game. We know we’ve got to go and create opportunities, but we’re mindful of the threat that West Ham have.

“We’ll have to be good at both sides of the game. For us, it’ll be about trying to win the game from the first minute. We’ve got to concentrate on what we do in front of our own fans – and go and get the win. I’m looking forward to it.”

(PA)

Everton vs Bournemouth

13:16 , Mike Jones

Sean Dyche has told his Everton squad to “play hard and play to win” in today’s crucial encounter with Bournemouth at Goodison Park

“The focus should be on every game,” said Dyche when speaking to the media on Friday, “My consistent message to the players has been that every game is important, and that every minute of every game is important.

“We showed that against Wolves – the mentality to take on every minute of the game until the final whistle, and we did that. We might have to do that again, but we should be doing that because that’s what the intention is.

“That’s the consistency I talk about. It’s the mentality to play hard every game and to go into every game to win. It’s no different in that respect; playing to win.”

Everton vs Bournemouth

13:12 , Mike Jones

Bournemouth boss, Gary O’Neil, admits that securing Premier League survival is a big achievement for his club who come into the final day knowing that they’ll be playing in the top flight once again next year. “The outside perception was that we were going to struggle this season, especially with where we were when I took over for the Wolves game and the tough spot we were in,” explained O’Neil.

“To be able to keep responding to win enough games to secure Premier League survival with some of the issues we’ve had with injuries and some of the runs we’ve had to get through was a big achievement for the group.

“Everybody within the dressing room and the coaching room understood how much we were giving every day and every moment to get everything we could out of everyone.

“So, to see all that work and effort pay off and reward everyone for the work that has been done is satisfying.”

Premier League relegation: What do Leeds, Everton and Leicester need to survive?

13:08 , Mike Jones

Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City are the three clubs heading into the final day of the Premier League season uncertain about being there again next year.

Only Southampton have already been confirmed as facing the drop to the Championship, but from only a couple of months ago where at least nine sides were in danger of going down, it’s now just two from three who will end the weekend in despair.

Sean Dyche’s side are in the driving seat after earning a late, late point against Wolves last time out, but while survival remains in their own hands, one win in their last ten matches doesn’t exactly offer much of a guarantee that they’ll get the job done.

Relegation permutations: What do Leeds, Everton and Leicester need to survive?

Leeds vs Tottenham

13:04 , Mike Jones

Despite enduring a nine-game winless run against Leeds in the Premier League between November 1997 and November 2001, in recent seasons, Spurs have come out on top in this fixture with eight wins in their last 10 meetings, including three consecutive victories.

Another win today and they’ll ensure the Whites are demoted to the Championship.

Leeds vs Tottenham

13:00 , Mike Jones

Tottenham’s acting head coach, Ryan Mason, says that his team need to managae today’s ‘one-off game’ with Leeds and that pressure will play a big part in the result.

“You have to be strong, you have to be a team, you have to compete,” he said, “So, first of all, that’s what we want to do, then we want to implement our style and try to hurt them.

“Ultimately, this is a one-off game, for them, there’s a lot riding on it. That can work both ways, and we have to use it to our advantage. It’s a big pressure situation for them. They have to win. We have to try to manage the game in the best way possible and try to make it suit us.

“I think we know the type of game we can expect, regardless of the situation, every time you go to Elland Road you have to be ready, so I want the players to be ready. Yes, it’s the last game of the season, but that has to be the last thing on their minds.”

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:56 , Mike Jones

Leeds boss, Sam Allardyce, spoke to the media ahead of today’s game and explained how he wants his side to play.

“Controlled aggression, calmness and composure, particularly in possession is a necessity,” said the man brought in to keep Leeds in the top-flight.

“The more possession we have and the better quality we can deliver, the more we can get at the Spurs defence. We can’t do that without ignoring their strengths, so the balance of the two means we’ll try to score first again.

“We’ve done that in the last two games, then failed after that. When you score first, generally, 80% of time you wouldn’t lose the game, but after that there’s a lot of time to do right job.

“This is the only time they’ve got left to do the right job. The ball will be in play 52 minutes, maybe 55, so it’s about 55 minutes concentration not 90, as it’s out of play for the rest.

“I want to see their best and their best will get the fans behind them, and the fans behind them will help them score, to get a result.”

(PA)

Ryan Mason ‘trusts the people making decisions’ at Tottenham ahead of key summer

12:52 , Mike Jones

Ryan Mason has trust in the key decision-makers at Tottenham to get the big calls right this summer.

Spurs’ acting head coach Mason will take his squad to relegation-threatened Leeds on the final day in what is set to be his last fixture in charge.

Eighth-placed Tottenham remain without a permanent manager or managing director of football and could miss out on Europe for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign unless they better Aston Villa’s result and match Brentford’s on Sunday.

Ryan Mason ‘trusts the people making decisions’ at Tottenham ahead of key summer

Leicester vs West Ham

12:48 , Mike Jones

Leicester are looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham for the fourth time, having won the reverse fixture 2-0 in November.

But, the Foxes have won only one of their previous five Premier League home matches against the Hammers, drawing two and losing two.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:44 , Mike Jones

Leeds have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Tottenham, drawing one and winning one.

Spurs have won four of the last five top-flight clashes versus Leeds, with their only defeat coming under Ryan Mason at Elland Road in May 2021.

Mason takes charge of Tottenham at Elland Road again today. Is that a good sign for Leeds?

Everton vs Bournemouth

12:40 , Mike Jones

Bournemouth have won four consecutive matches against Everton in all competitions, scoring at least three goals each time.

The Toffees are hosting Bournemouth for the first time since the final Premier League day of the 2019/20 season, when it was the Cherries who were trying to avoid relegation - they won but still went down.

Will Bournemouth be the ones to relegate Everton this time around?

Aston Villa’s final step in European bid will be hardest – Unai Emery

12:36 , Mike Jones

Boss Unai Emery admits Aston Villa’s final step to return to Europe will be their hardest.

Villa host Brighton on Sunday knowing victory would seal a European comeback for the first time since 2010-11.

It would book seventh in the Premier League and a Europa Conference League play-off spot but Emery knows it is a tough test.

Aston Villa’s final step in European bid will be hardest – Unai Emery

Relegation battle talking points

12:32 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola’s balancing act

What kind of City side awaits Brentford remains to be seen. With the Premier League title already won, City’s hopes of a trophy treble rest with the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 then the Champions League final versus Inter Milan seven days later.

It will be about finding a balance between resting players and avoiding rustiness ahead of those games, so rotation can be expected for Sunday’s trip.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could be among those rested, but if Haaland plays, it will be a last chance to extend his remarkable Premier League goalscoring record of 36 this term.

Relegation battle talking points

12:28 , Mike Jones

Battle for Europe

Tottenham have their own targets to worry about during their trip to West Yorkshire. After spending much of the season battling for a Champions League spot, they could miss out on Europe altogether as they fight Aston Villa and Brentford for seventh and a place in the Europa Conference League.

Villa are in pole position and know a win at home to Europa League-bound Brighton will be enough to secure European qualification for the first time since 2010. Anything less would open the door for Spurs, who last did not feature in continental competition in the 2009-10 campaign.

Should both slip up, then Brentford can secure European football for the first time in their history if they manage to win at home to champions Manchester City.

Relegation battle talking points

12:24 , Mike Jones

Leeds need a minor miracle

Sam Allardyce faced mission improbable when he was parachuted in as Leeds manager with just four games of the season left after Javi Gracia was sacked.

And so it has proved, with Allardyce overseeing one draw and two defeats so far.

Nothing less than a win will do for Leeds against Tottenham at Elland Road and even then they need the results from both the Everton and Leicester matches to go their way.

Relegation battle talking points

12:20 , Mike Jones

Foxes’ future looks bleak

Seven years after the charismatic Claudio Ranieri masterminded Leicester’s stunning Premier League title triumph, the Foxes look Championship-bound.

They host West Ham knowing that victory over the Hammers might not be enough to keep them in the top division.

Dean Smith’s team must win and hope Everton do not collect maximum points against Bournemouth, otherwise their fate will be sealed. It is all a far cry from May 7, 2016, when Ranieri and captain Wes Morgan held aloft the Premier League trophy.

Relegation battle talking points

12:16 , Mike Jones

Everton in the box-seat

Everton are one of three clubs in danger, with two making the drop alongside already-relegated Southampton this weekend.

But the Toffees at least have control of their own destiny heading into a Goodison Park clash against Bournemouth, knowing that a 70th-successive season in the top-flight awaits if they match the results of Leicester and Leeds.

It promises to be a nervous afternoon, though, with Everton’s cause not helped by injury absentees Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey.

Sam Allardyce says future at Leeds will be determined after relegation decider

12:12 , Mike Jones

Sam Allardyce has confirmed he will discuss whether he will continue as Leeds boss with the club’s hierarchy after Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season.

Allardyce gave his biggest hint yet that he would be interested in remaining in the role, even if Leeds are relegated on the final day, after their last match against Tottenham at Elland Road.

The former England manager said: “That’s to be decided at the end. It’s always been a case of we will discuss whatever we need to discuss at the end of the season based on where we are.”

Sam Allardyce says future at Leeds will be determined after relegation decider

Leeds vs Tottenham team news and predicted line-ups

12:08 , Mike Jones

Leeds will give Patrick Bamford as long as he needs to prove his fitness before the start of the match and Rodrigo is back in training so should feature for the Whites. Manager Sam Allardyce says he will risk starting players who aren’t fully fit but have the desire to play and hopefully win the game.

Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery this week and will be unavailable for Tottenham. Cristiano Romero has picked up a knock so won’t play but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could feature.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Rodrigo, Sinisterra; Bamford

Tottenham XI: Forster; Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Richarlison, Kane, Son

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham

12:04 , Mike Jones

Leeds vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May at Elland Road in Leeds.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1HD, with coverage on the channels from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:00 , Mike Jones

Can Leeds United pull off a shock and defeat Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season?

That’s the only way Sam Allardyce’s men can make sure they avoid relegation to the Championship this year.

Fate is out of their hands in the battle for survival after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City last time out kept them inside the bottom three, two points behind 17th placed Everton.

To have any chance of remaining in the top-flight Leeds must win today and hope other results go in their favour.

Spurs will be difficult to beat though as they are still challenging for a place in Europe next season. They could nick a Europa Conference League spot away from Aston Villa if they earn all three points at Elland Road and no doubt Harry Kane will want to impress after rumours he could be leaving the club in the summer.

Dean Smith knows just how big an achievement keeping Leicester up will be

11:56 , Mike Jones

Leicester boss Dean Smith knows he will have fulfilled a “big ask” if he can guide his side to Premier League survival on Sunday.

The Foxes must beat West Ham at the King Power Stadium and hope Everton do not win against Bournemouth if they are to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Smith was parachuted into an eight-game SOS mission following Brendan Rodgers’ sacking at the beginning of April but has recorded just one victory from his first seven games and accepts that his side have not done as well as he thought they would.

Dean Smith knows just how big an achievement keeping Leicester up will be

Leicester vs West Ham team news and predicted line-ups

11:52 , Mike Jones

Kelechi Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans have all had limited playing time over recent weeks for Leicester but are expected to be available according to manager Dean Smith. Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt, while Caglar Soyuncu is out.

Nayef Aguerd is available for West Ham after returning to training on Friday. Emerson had a knock to his knee so will be assessed and Gianluca Scamacca still hasn’t recovered from a knee operation so won’t play a part in the game.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Iverson; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Ings

Leicester vs West Ham

11:48 , Mike Jones

Leicester vs West Ham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Leicester vs West Ham

11:44 , Mike Jones

How can Leicester earn Premier League survival?

Leicester could pull off a great escape on the final day of the Premier League season, but they will need to beat West Ham this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side are currently 18th in the table and trail fellow relegation battlers Everton by two points. The best chance they have of staying in the top-flight is to pick up all three points and hope that Everton and Leeds fail to win.

David Moyes’s Irons have reached the Europa Conference League final and with their spot in the Premier League already secure, the manager may choose not to risk some of his key players this afternoon.

Can the Foxes sweep West Ham aside and avoid relegation?

Everton stare into the relegation abyss – a mess of their own making

11:40 , Mike Jones

If the first 11 have presented a problem, the greater warning came on page 11. Page 11, that is, of Everton’s annual financial report.

“Conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” it read. Those conditions, in the curious way Everton phrased it, were “if the assumptions in the relegation scenario were not achieved”.

Their assumptions were that a storied club, founder members of the Football League and the club who have played more top-division games than any other in England, would stay up.

With one game to go, they are one place above the relegation zone, their fate in their hands but dicing with disaster. A win against Bournemouth will keep Everton up. Anything else would doom them if Leicester win; lose and Leeds would leapfrog Everton with a victory of their own.

Everton stare into the relegation abyss – a mess of their own making

Everton vs Bournemouth early team news and predicted line-ups

11:36 , Mike Jones

Sean Dyche confirmed that neither Nathan Patterson nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be fit to feature in the game in what is a big blow to Everton’s chances of staying up. Vitaly Mykolenko will be assessed before the game. Midfielder Amadou Onana is fit and in contention to play.

Philip Billing is fit to start for Bournemouth confirmed boss Gary O’Neil. Hamed Traore is a doubt but looks okay to play a part int he game and Joe Rothwell will be assessed.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; McNeil, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate; Gueye; Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi; Gray

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Cook, Lerma; Brooks, Billing, Christie; Solanke

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth

11:31 , Mike Jones

Everton vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May at Goodison Park in Merseryside.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Everton vs Bournemouth

11:26 , Mike Jones

What do Everton need to do to avoid the drop?

Sean Dyche’s face a nervous final day of the Premier League season but know that a victory over Bournemouth will be enough to keep them in the English top-flight for another season.

The Toffees come into the match sitting 17th in the table two points above Leicester City and Leeds United who could both leap above Sean Dyche’s men if they lose to the Cherries.

Everton will take heart from Bournemouth’s three most recent defeats, but they’ll need to perform in front of goal to keep fate in their hands.

Of the three teams fighting for survival Everton have the easiest match on paper with Leicester facing West Ham and Leeds taking on Tottenham. Can the Toffees get past Bournemouth and avoid relegation?

‘It is theatre’: Inside the emotional chaos of a final-day Premier League relegation battle

11:21 , Mike Jones

When players talk about the anguish of a final-day relegation battle, one of the main memories that most recall is the unsettling sense of quiet.

That isn’t when the final whistle goes, and reality sinks in. It is actually during the chaos, when something happens at another game, and the news seeps through to the crowd. The players realise something big has changed. It affects performance.

“The atmosphere and pressure is palpable,” says Gareth Farrelly, who was the decisive figure in one of the Premier League’s most famous final days 25 years ago.

This may yet be the decisive factor on Sunday...

‘It is theatre’: Inside the chaos of a final-day Premier League relegation battle

Premier League relegation battle

11:12 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the last day of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The title has been won by Manchester City and the spots for the Champions and Europa Leagues have been secured but today’s action is set to be as exciting as ever with three sides fighting to survive as well as Aston Villa and Tottenham challenging for the only place in the Europa Conference League.

Everton, Leeds and Leicester are all in with a chance of remaining in the top-flight but only one of those three teams will end the day happy. The Toffees have the easiest job on paper but must defeat Bournemouth to ensure their survival, anything less and they would be at the mercy of other results.

Leicester meanwhile have to defeat West Ham. With Everton two points ahead of them in the table, the Foxes need to collect three points and hope Bournemouth at least force a draw from the Toffees.

Finally, Leeds take on Tottenham. Like Leicester, Leeds must win but they have to defeat a team also searching for three points as Spurs hope to leapfrog Aston Villa into seventh and claim a place in the Europa Conference League.

We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the day ahead of the 4.30pm kick offs so stick with us for what should be an exciting conclusion to the Premier League season.