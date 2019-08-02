Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

Football, eh? Bloody hell, it’s back. And this season it’s bigger, better, stronger, rounder and more exciting than ever before. And that’s just Harry Maguire’s head.

The 2019/20 Premier League season promises to be as full of drama as ever, and not just because Sky Sports, BT Sport or newbies Amazon tell you so. And if you follow our guide to getting a Premier League stream, you’ll be able to watch as much of it as humanly possible.

Liverpool kick off the new season with a Friday, August 9 home game against Championship champions Norwich City (8pm BST, 3pm ET) – AND IT’S LIVE! That’s the first of 380 games in what promises to be another corking campaign.

The pick of the Saturday 10 fixtures is the lunchtime (12.30pm BST, 7am ET) clash between West Ham and defending champions Manchester City. Later that day/evening/morning depending on your location, newly promoted Aston Villa travel to Spurs and their first taste of the north Londoners’ new, cheese room-less stadium (5.30pm BST, 12:30pm ET).

On Sunday 11, league basketcases Newcastle host Arsenal at 2pm BST (9am ET), who will dreadful/brilliant/bang average this season depending on which fan you listen to.

The final game of the opening weekend is a Grade A certified banger, with Manchester United welcoming Frank Lampard’s Chelsea (sorry, Derby fans) to Old Trafford for a 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET) kick-off. Expect early crisis talk if either side lose by more than a goal.

With all this pant-wetting excitement, plus another five games over the first weekend alone, you need to know that wherever you are, you can watch the game – no matter who you’re supporting, what screen you’re watching on or how many banana daiquiris you’ve had before 10am. If you don’t know what your streaming options are, whether you’re on the sun lounger in the Bahamas or stuck in a faceless hotel room for a night in Albania, then read on.

Use a VPN to watch Premier League football from outside your country





If you’re abroad for this round of Premier League fixtures, your domestic on-demand services won’t work because the broadcaster know your location based on your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

Don’t worry, though. All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circumvent such annoyances, assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course. A VPN creates a private connection between whatever device you’re using and the internet, meaning your suppliers’ service can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

FourFourTwo’s tech stablemates TechRadar love its lightning-quick connections, security you can trust, and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 plus plenty more.

It also comes with that money-back guarantee, has 24/7 support, is currently available for a 49% discount and with three months free to make your away days even more profitable than Crystal Palace’s.

2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee): a cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a mere £2.29 per month.

3. IPVanish (inc. seven-day money-back guarantee): slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and can be paid for every three months if required.

How to watch the Premier League live for UK subscribers





The two big boys for 2019/20 are again Sky Sports and BT Sport for live action in the UK, but this season Amazon have crashed the party. Free-to-air highlights are available via Match of the Day on the BBC.

Sky will still show the majority of the games, 128 of them, while BT will cover 42. Amazon, meanwhile, will broadcast 20 games in December – all 10 fixtures during the December 3-5 gameweek and traditional Boxing Day slot a few weeks later.

Watching a Sky Sports game anywhere you like is easy on your mobile, tablet or PC via Sky Go. You can add every Sky Sports channel for £23 a month, or just the football for £18, or – if you don’t fancy a monthly or yearly buy-in – NOWTV offers daily, weekly, monthly and yearly passes from £8.99 a day.

BT Sport is available is free for new BT broadband and TV customers, £6 a month for existing customers and from £25 a month for current Sky TV customers. Subscribers can use the BT Sport app or BTSport.com to watch on their mobile or PC streaming service.

The Amazon matches will be included in your £7.99 a month Prime package if you already have, but if you don’t, the good news is that you can watch those December games for free if you’ve never previously been a Prime member. Sign up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial at the start of December (and remember to cancel after Boxing Day) and all that festive football is yours gratis. It’s just like 1992 again.

How to watch the Premier League live for US subscribers





In the US, NBC Sports and Telemundo will continue to show live Premier League games (in English or Spanish, depending on your preference). If you shell out for the Premier League Pass, you get all 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. That’s more than the poor Brits manage, and you get to watch Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic every week. If that price is a bit rich for your blood, though, the Matchday Pass shows 140 exclusive live games (a minimum of four per club, no replays available) for $39.99.

Whichever you chose, they’re available on iOS, Android phones and tablets, desktop web browsers, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

Whatever way you look at it, that’s a great deal. Scroll back up to our VPN advice to catch games when you’re away from the Land of the Free.

How to watch the Premier League live for Canadian subscribers





Just like their North American neighbours, lucky Canadanian football fans can watch every single one of the Premier League’s 380 games in 2019/20 on the streaming platform DAZN. They’re offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs.

To keep up-to-date with what’s going on in the football world, scroll back up the page and get yourself VPN.

How to watch the Premier League live for Australian subscribers





Good news for fans of the round ball game Down Under, Optus have a shiny new three-season deal to show every game of the Premier League season. There are various deals available for existing Optus customers to add football to their package, but you can now get Optus Sport for just $14.99 a month for non-subscribers. It’s available via the Fetch TV box, your Xbox console, or from compatible streaming devices such as phones or tablets supporting iOS and Google Play, plus Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Check out our VPN advice to watch the game when you’re away from Australia.

How to watch the Premier League live for New Zealand subscribers





Across the Tasman Sea, those who can’t live without their live football fix in New Zealand can watch all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – on streaming service Spark Sport. You can get yourself a one-month free trial, with further access at $19.99 a month.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year.

Scroll up for our VPN deals to watch the game when you’re not in New Zealand.

Who are the favourites for the Premier League?

Defending champions Manchester City are odds-on favourites with every bookmaker to retain their Premier League title for a third year running. Runners-up Liverpool are the shortest odds-against price, with Jurgen Klopp’s side desperate to add to last season’s Champions League triumph.

Beaten finalists in Madrid, Spurs – complete with record signing Tanguy Ndombele – make up the best of the rest, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all likely to make up the top six in some order.

Who are the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League?

Championship runners-up Sheffield United are favourites for an immediate return to the second tier, but manager Chris Wilder’s inventive tactics and burning desire to prove people wrong may surprise many. Fellow new boys Norwich are also odds-on with the bookies to go down.

Despite steadying the ship impressively after last season’s poor Premier League start, Sean Dyche’s Burnley are next favourites. Brighton are a similar price at 2/1, with new manager Graham Potter trying to implement a more progressive playing style, along with Rafa Benitez-less Newcastle and play-off winners Aston Villa.

Who will be the top scorer in the Premier League?

Spurs goal machine Harry Kane is a 4/1 favourite to bag the Premier League’s golden boot for a third time. Behind him, 2017/18 winner Liverpool forward Mo Salah, Sergio Aguero of Manchester City and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who each shared the prize with 22 goals last season – are the next most likely to finish top scorer.

Sadio Mané, Jamie Vardy and Alexandre Lacazette are all good outside bets, offering a bit more value for money.

