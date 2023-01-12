Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images/Clive Rose

07:48 PM

Graham Potter speaks to BT Sport - 'Collectively we can do better and improve'

On Joao Felix starting...

"It's a combination of a lot of things: his training, the quality he has and the team needs a little bit of lift in terms of the ability he has. He's a confident boy and he just wants to play. He's just got to be himself. He hasn't had that much time with the players, just about expressing himself."

On Lewis Hall's impressive form...

"He's a young player. He's got no fear. He's got a really good left foot and he's got good physicality. He's played in big games and has always acquitted himself really well."

On his position and Chelsea's current form...

"The guys are honest, we need to get three points. Sometimes it is just good to talk, there are always things you learn and find out. There are things that are positive and things that aren't that you need to fix. We all want to win, we need to work together. We're at Chelsea and we want to win. There is an honesty in the players. They understand they can do better. There is a desire to do better. The job now is to try and support them. Collectively we can do better and improve."

07:41 PM

From Matt Law at Craven Cottage

Joao Felix starts for Chelsea after one training session and having only gained his work permit on Thursday morning. It means Graham Potter’s team will be effectively playing with two false nines, with Felix partnering Kai Havertz. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the substitutes’ bench.

Joao Felix - PA/Andrew Matthews

07:39 PM

BT Sport anchor Jake Humphrey says...

...Chelsea look confident. Add 'body language expert' to Jake's long list of talents...

Not sure how he can gauge that, but Joey Cole agrees with him.

07:35 PM

BT Sport's Joe Cole on the inclusion of Joao Felix starting tonight

"When you're new to a club, trying to get to know your new team-mates sometimes it's best to just start and get involved early on."

07:31 PM

Here's a revealing stat

27 - With the inclusion of João Félix in tonight's starting XI, Chelsea have now used more players in the Premier League this season (27) than they did in the entirety of last season (26). Battalion. pic.twitter.com/uX3a6KyMZd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2023

07:30 PM

The plight of Potter and modern-day football being unhinged

That sentences such as 'Graham Potter is under pressure to keep his job' are even being written barely half a minute after the highly regarded manager took over the reins at Stamford Bridge tells you all you need to know about modern-day football and how it's long since detached itself from reality and rationality.

Story continues

Anyone who wants Potter and Chelsea to succeed would surely realise that four months (one of which saw the break for the Qatar World Cup) is no time at all for a new manager to come in and stamp his mark on a club - especially one that has been a byword for dysfunctionality for longer than most of us care to remember. If Potter was the right man in September to take the new-look, post-Abramovich Chelsea forward (and many thought he was) then he is still the right man now, regardless of current results or that hideous in-vogue phrase 'current direction-of-travel indicators'.

The Premier League throws up a huge amount of entertainment on the pitch. But for many that seemingly isn't enough, addicted to the drama off it as if the action from world-class players, great goals, shocks, comebacks isn't enough. I am sure the Best League In The World TM can survive without the soap opera between matches and everyone would do well to remember that while arguing whether Potter can/will survive as Chelsea manager.

If Potter's job is in danger then to use a phrase that I find mildly annoying, 'the game's gone'.

Graham Potter - how much time will he be given? - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

07:23 PM

Here are the teams in black and white

FULHAM XI TO FACE CHELSEA: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Vinicius. Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Diop, Harris.

Marco Silva has made six changes to the side that won 2-0 win at Hull in the FA Cup. Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha and Willian are the men to come in for this west London humdinger. Carlos Vinicius starts up front in place of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Carlos Vinicius is in for Aleksandar Mitrovic - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

CHELSEA XI TO FACE FULHAM: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Joao Felix, Havertz. Subs: Badiashile, Jorginho, Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Ziyech, Gallagher, David Datro Fofana, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella.

There's little shock to see Graham Potter make several changes to the side brushed aside with ease by Man City at the weekend. Joao Felix makes an instant debut having joined on a loan until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid. Also in are Thiago Silva, Denis Zakaria and Cesar Azpilicueta. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has done littel to impress since moving to west London is on the bench.

A detailed view of the shirt of Joao Felix of Chelsea inside the dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

07:10 PM

Team news!

Team news! 📣



Joao Felix starts in his first game for Chelsea



Fulham 🆚 Chelsea#TelegraphFootball | #FULCHE pic.twitter.com/jozxiM6EV4 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 12, 2023

07:07 PM

All eyes on this man, who makes his debut...

... full team news to come!

Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

05:08 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage for tonight's Premier League match between local rivals Fulham and Chelsea. Few have been the times when Fulham have sat about their neighbours in the table, especially at this stage of the season, but that is where we are. Admittedly Chelsea could go above them with a win tonight, but that is not the point. Graham Potter's men are in a rut and have become embroiled in a battle to even compete for the European-qualifying spots.

Would a win even ease the pressure on Potter all that much? Not really, but the mood around Stamford Bridge would surely be a lot darker if they lost. This all comes as it was revealed that Chelsea players held 'save our season' talks with their manager after their 4-0 loss to Manchester City last week.

Potter spoke openly about how much of a challenge he is finding the job, at a time when expectations are high – they won the Champions League let us not forget – but when the club is changing shape following the change in ownership.

“It doesn’t do you any good reading comments because you don’t know where it’s coming from and there’s a lot of angry people in the world and my ex-chairman said – it’s a great line – ‘there’s no point arguing with stupid people because they’re stupid’,” Potter said.

Graham Potter the manager / head coach of Chelsea and Bashir Humphreys of Chelsea at full time of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Manchester, England - Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

“I’m not saying anybody criticising me is stupid at all, but you get my point. It’s hard to take anything from it. At the same time, it’s part of the job, there’s always a point to it as well and you want to get a sense of where people are, especially when you’re in a foreign country. But it’s hard.

After a half-decent start to life at Chelsea, it has been all downhill since then. Since beating RB Salzburg on October 25, Chelsea's form in all competitions has read: played nine, won two, lost six and drawn one. Poor by almost any club's standards. The Chelsea fans seemed to let their feelings be known in recent games, with chants for former manager Thomas Tuchel and former owner Roman Abramovich.

Asked whether he had a message for any Chelsea fans planning to once again chant their names, Potter said: “I understand it when we’re not getting the results we want to get.

“I have the utmost respect for Thomas Tuchel, and what he achieved here in terms of winning the Champions League. And as I said before, what the previous ownership has done before is fantastic, what they have achieved, again I have the utmost respect.

“After you’ve lost a game, it’s really hard logically to process things, there’s just too much pain and the only way to get rid of the pain is to blame somebody else or blame something and that’s the head coach’s responsibility.”