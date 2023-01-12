Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates

Greg Wilcox
·8 min read
Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images/Clive Rose
Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images/Clive Rose

07:48 PM

Graham Potter speaks to BT Sport - 'Collectively we can do better and improve'

On Joao Felix starting...

"It's a combination of a lot of things: his training, the quality he has and the team needs a little bit of lift in terms of the ability he has. He's a confident boy and he just wants to play. He's just got to be himself. He hasn't had that much time with the players, just about expressing himself."

On Lewis Hall's impressive form...

"He's a young player. He's got no fear. He's got a really good left foot and he's got good physicality. He's played in big games and has always acquitted himself really well."

On his position and Chelsea's current form...

"The guys are honest, we need to get three points. Sometimes it is just good to talk, there are always things you learn and find out. There are things that are positive and things that aren't that you need to fix. We all want to win, we need to work together. We're at Chelsea and we want to win. There is an honesty in the players. They understand they can do better. There is a desire to do better. The job now is to try and support them. Collectively we can do better and improve."

07:41 PM

From Matt Law at Craven Cottage

Joao Felix starts for Chelsea after one training session and having only gained his work permit on Thursday morning. It means Graham Potter’s team will be effectively playing with two false nines, with Felix partnering Kai Havertz. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the substitutes’ bench.

Joao Felix - PA/Andrew Matthews
Joao Felix - PA/Andrew Matthews

07:39 PM

BT Sport anchor Jake Humphrey says...

...Chelsea look confident. Add 'body language expert' to Jake's long list of talents...

Not sure how he can gauge that, but Joey Cole agrees with him.

07:35 PM

BT Sport's Joe Cole on the inclusion of Joao Felix starting tonight

"When you're new to a club, trying to get to know your new team-mates sometimes it's best to just start and get involved early on."

07:31 PM

Here's a revealing stat

07:30 PM

The plight of Potter and modern-day football being unhinged

That sentences such as 'Graham Potter is under pressure to keep his job' are even being written barely half a minute after the highly regarded manager took over the reins at Stamford Bridge tells you all you need to know about modern-day football and how it's long since detached itself from reality and rationality.

Anyone who wants Potter and Chelsea to succeed would surely realise that four months (one of which saw the break for the Qatar World Cup) is no time at all for a new manager to come in and stamp his mark on a club - especially one that has been a byword for dysfunctionality for longer than most of us care to remember. If Potter was the right man in September to take the new-look, post-Abramovich Chelsea forward (and many thought he was) then he is still the right man now, regardless of current results or that hideous in-vogue phrase 'current direction-of-travel indicators'.

The Premier League throws up a huge amount of entertainment on the pitch. But for many that seemingly isn't enough, addicted to the drama off it as if the action from world-class players, great goals, shocks, comebacks isn't enough. I am sure the Best League In The World TM can survive without the soap opera between matches and everyone would do well to remember that while arguing whether Potter can/will survive as Chelsea manager.

If Potter's job is in danger then to use a phrase that I find mildly annoying, 'the game's gone'.

Graham Potter - how much time will he be given? - Getty Images/Darren Walsh
Graham Potter - how much time will he be given? - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

07:23 PM

Here are the teams in black and white

FULHAM XI TO FACE CHELSEA: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Vinicius. Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Diop, Harris.

Marco Silva has made six changes to the side that won 2-0 win at Hull in the FA Cup. Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha and Willian are the men to come in for this west London humdinger. Carlos Vinicius starts up front in place of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Carlos Vinicius is in for Aleksandar Mitrovic - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej
Carlos Vinicius is in for Aleksandar Mitrovic - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

CHELSEA XI TO FACE FULHAM: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Joao Felix, Havertz. Subs: Badiashile, Jorginho, Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Ziyech, Gallagher, David Datro Fofana, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella.

There's little shock to see Graham Potter make several changes to the side brushed aside with ease by Man City at the weekend. Joao Felix makes an instant debut having joined on a loan until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid. Also in are Thiago Silva, Denis Zakaria and Cesar Azpilicueta. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has done littel to impress since moving to west London is on the bench.

A detailed view of the shirt of Joao Felix of Chelsea inside the dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC - Getty Images/Darren Walsh
A detailed view of the shirt of Joao Felix of Chelsea inside the dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

07:10 PM

Team news!

07:07 PM

All eyes on this man, who makes his debut...

... full team news to come!

Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES
Fulham vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

05:08 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage for tonight's Premier League match between local rivals Fulham and Chelsea. Few have been the times when Fulham have sat about their neighbours in the table, especially at this stage of the season, but that is where we are. Admittedly Chelsea could go above them with a win tonight, but that is not the point. Graham Potter's men are in a rut and have become embroiled in a battle to even compete for the European-qualifying spots.

Would a win even ease the pressure on Potter all that much? Not really, but the mood around Stamford Bridge would surely be a lot darker if they lost. This all comes as it was revealed that Chelsea players held 'save our season' talks with their manager after their 4-0 loss to Manchester City last week.

Potter spoke openly about how much of a challenge he is finding the job, at a time when expectations are high – they won the Champions League let us not forget – but when the club is changing shape following the change in ownership.

“It doesn’t do you any good reading comments because you don’t know where it’s coming from and there’s a lot of angry people in the world and my ex-chairman said – it’s a great line – ‘there’s no point arguing with stupid people because they’re stupid’,” Potter said.

Graham Potter the manager / head coach of Chelsea and Bashir Humphreys of Chelsea at full time of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Manchester, England - Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Graham Potter the manager / head coach of Chelsea and Bashir Humphreys of Chelsea at full time of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Manchester, England - Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

“I’m not saying anybody criticising me is stupid at all, but you get my point. It’s hard to take anything from it. At the same time, it’s part of the job, there’s always a point to it as well and you want to get a sense of where people are, especially when you’re in a foreign country. But it’s hard.

After a half-decent start to life at Chelsea, it has been all downhill since then. Since beating RB Salzburg on October 25, Chelsea's form in all competitions has read: played nine, won two, lost six and drawn one. Poor by almost any club's standards. The Chelsea fans seemed to let their feelings be known in recent games, with chants for former manager Thomas Tuchel and former owner Roman Abramovich.

Asked whether he had a message for any Chelsea fans planning to once again chant their names, Potter said: “I understand it when we’re not getting the results we want to get.

“I have the utmost respect for Thomas Tuchel, and what he achieved here in terms of winning the Champions League. And as I said before, what the previous ownership has done before is fantastic, what they have achieved, again I have the utmost respect.

“After you’ve lost a game, it’s really hard logically to process things, there’s just too much pain and the only way to get rid of the pain is to blame somebody else or blame something and that’s the head coach’s responsibility.”

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

    Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Christian Koloko on how many times he gets called for fouls

    Raptors rookie Christian Koloko discusses his recent play, the importance of helping alleviate the heavy starters minutes and avoiding fouling.

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se