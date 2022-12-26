Premier League live: Score and latest updates from today's 3pm fixtures

King Power Stadium - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

02:35 PM

Maddison update

Brendan Rodgers speaks to Amazon Prime

"He's still suffering with his knee and we're trying to get to the bottom of it with the medical team"

02:32 PM

Spurs fightback for draw at Brentford

Spurs fought back from a 2-0 deficit against Brentford to eventaully get a draw on this afternoon's early kick off.

02:29 PM

Paul Merson - 'I'm so impressed with Newcastle'

"I don't think this Newcastle team is a one-hit wonder"



Paul Merson says he is 'so impressed' with Eddie Howe's side ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RcliqmFwLs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 26, 2022

02:19 PM

Team news - Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Andersen, Tomkins, Clyne; Olise, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Zaha, Ayew

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson; De Cordova Reid, Pereira, Reed, Willian, Palhinha; Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is a doubt to face Crystal Palace after playing at the World Cup despite carrying an injury - PA

02:19 PM

Team news - Everton vs Wolves

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko, McNeil, Onana, Gueye, Gordon, Iwobi, Maupay.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Hodge, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Hwang, Costa, Podence.

02:16 PM

Team news - Southampton vs Brighton

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Perraud, Djenepo, Salisu, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Diallo.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Dunk, Colwill, March, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Mitoma, Caicedo, Estupinan Veltman.

02:15 PM

Plan of attack

We will be focussing on affairs at the King Power primaily this afternoon but we will keep you up to date with goals as they go in elsewhere in the Premier League.

02:13 PM

In form and unchanged

Newcastle are flying high at present an name an unchaged side from the one which beat Chelsea in their last gema before the World Cup.

That means there is no Callum Wilson this afternoon for Eddie Howe's side - the England striker is not in the match-day sqaud after starting in EFL Cup win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night

02:10 PM

Maddison out

James Maddison is out for Leicester City this afternoon, witht eh Englnd midfielder said to still be struggling with the knee issues he carried through the World Cup.

He's a big miss for the home side and is replaced by Dennis Praet. Otherwise it's the same team that beat West Ham 2-0 before the international break.

James Maddison of England warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium - Elsa

02:08 PM

Team news - Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn, S Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Willock, Almirón, Wood, Joelintonn.

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson

02:06 PM

Team news - Leicester

Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumaré, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi

01:46 PM

Newcastle out to continue fine form

The Premier League is back and it's time to remind ourselves that Newcastle are in the top four. Such as been the length of the break that it would, perhaps, be easy to forget that Eddie Howe's side are at the business end of the table and not, as they usually are, fighting relegation. But such is the effect of Saudi Arabia's petrodollars that the St James's Park outfit are now thinking of breaking their domestic trophy duck (one that's been around since 1955) and have thoughts of Champions League qualification.

Whatever you think about the perceived sportswashing going on in the north east, there's little doubt about the effectiveness of the Saudis and Howe's project. This calendar year they have won 68 points from 34 matches - the fifth best in the Premier League since January - and are currently on a run of five straight wins in the top flight.

Indeed, it would be easy to argue that the World Cup break came at exactly the wrong time for Howe and Co - no one is sure about how the hiatus will affect their side and if any side wanted the season to continue as usual it was the north easterners.

For Howe, however, the focus is purely on today's clash at Leicester and not about top-four finishes or what might have beens had the break not come when it did.

"I tend not to reflect too much, to be honest, because it's maybe something you do at the end of the season when you're bringing your ideas together for what the next season will look like," the Newcastle manager said.

"It has gone, no denying it, amazingly well and we've enjoyed what we've done to this point, but it feels like we're only halfway through."

Today's trip to the King Power Stadium will test the Newcastle's 12-game unbeaten run, with the hosts having fought back from a disappointing start to the season to win six of their past seven in all competitions.

Howe added: "They're a top team with a top manager and that never changed, in my opinion, even though they had a difficult start to their season.

"The quality of Brendan's [Rodgers] work always shines through in his teams and if you look at their players, not a dramatic amount has changed from the team that excelled in previous years, so we respect them immensely."

There are three other 3pm kick-offs - Crystal Palace host Fulham, Wolves travel to Everton, and Southampton do battle against Brighton - so please stay here for all the goals as the action returns to the Premier League.