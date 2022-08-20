Premier League live: Score and latest updates from all the 3pm fixtures

premier league results live score fulham brentford everton latest&nbsp; - AFP
premier league results live score fulham brentford everton latest - AFP

  • Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1

  • Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 0

  • Fulham 2 Brentford 1

  • Leicester City 1 Southampton 0

04:17 PM

58 mins: GOAL Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1

Zaha's penalty is saved by Martinez, but he smashes in the rebound.

Digne will feel somewhat hard done by that penalty decision.

04:15 PM

56 mins PENALTY: Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 1

VAR is taking a look at a penalty shout at Selhurst Park.

The ball has hit Digne's arms, they're right up, as the ball is whipped in.

The ref is going to have a look at it, and it'll be given.

04:12 PM

51 mins: GOAL Leicester City 1 Southampton 0

The goal Leicester have been looking for has come - and it's a beauty!

James Maddison's free kick goes around the wall, hits the bottom of the post and into the back of the net.

James Maddison - REUTERS
James Maddison - REUTERS

04:10 PM

49 mins CORRECTION - DISALLOWED GOAL Fulham 2 Brentford 1

VAR has had its say and it turns out it was offside.

04:09 PM

49 mins: GOAL Fulham 2 Brentford 2

Ivan Toney drills the ball into the far post. A real striker's finish, looking very strong. What a derby this is shaping up to be.

04:08 PM

50 mins: Leicester City 0 Southampton 0

Vardy looks a little off the pace at the moment, he's not really offered anything yet. Barnes has looked the liveliest threat, but Leicester haven't created much whilst being very much on top.

04:03 PM

And we're back under way across the four 3pms

All pretty close in the Premier League this afternoon.

03:56 PM

Wesley Fofana has been spotted in the stands at the King Power Stadium

Before the match, Brendan Rodgers said:

Wesley Fofana out of the squad - because he wasn't in right frame of mind to be involved today.

It looks like he might've played his last game for the club, with Chelsea closing in.

Wesley Fofana&nbsp; - Getty Images Europe
Wesley Fofana - Getty Images Europe

03:50 PM

Half time across the 3pms

  • Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 1

  • Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 0

  • Fulham 2 Brentford 1

  • Leicester City 0 Southampton 0

03:47 PM

44 mins: GOAL Fulham 2 Brentford 1

Game on at Craven Cottage.

It's from a Jensen free kick, an out-swinger. Nørgaard darts towards the front post and hits a superb side-footed volley into the back of the net.

I think it took a little deflection of Wissa on the way in, but it's a lovely finish.

Christian Norgaard - PA
Christian Norgaard - PA

03:42 PM

39 mins: Fulham 2 Brentford 0

Brentford have had five minutes of possession, Wissa finishing off a good move with a headed effort - I think it's the Bees first attack of the game - but it's straight at Bernd Leno.

03:37 PM

32 mins: Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Forest go close! Awoniyi works well on the edge of the Everton area, picking out Mangala who gets a shot away, but the Belgian is denied by Pickford, the ball too close to the England keeper.

Jordan Pickford - Action Images via Reuters
Jordan Pickford - Action Images via Reuters

03:32 PM

29 mins: Fulham 2 Brentford 0

Palhinha is somewhat lucky to escape with just a yellow after leading with an arm and smacking Mee down in an aerial challenge at Craven Cottage.

03:31 PM

27 mins: Leicester City 0 Southampton 0

A disallowed goal at the King Power Stadium: Mara Sékou finishes for Southampton, but he's offside.

03:28 PM

26 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 1

Jeffrey Schlupp has just had a goal disallowed upon review at Selhurst Park.

03:22 PM

20 mins GOAL: Fulham 2 Brentford 0

Mitrovic with a side-foot volley, which takes a deflection and goes out for another corner.

It's a terrific ball in, Palhinha rises to it and heads into the back of the net to double Fulham's lead. All Fulham here at Craven Cottage.

Paulinha doubles Fulham's lead - REUTERS
Paulinha doubles Fulham's lead - REUTERS

03:20 PM

18 mins: Leicester City 0 Southampton 0

Leicester well on top, even with Fofana left out of the starting XI amid interest from Chelsea, but they can't break the deadlock yet.

03:18 PM

15 mins: Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 0

A couple of great saves by Dean Henderson at Goodison Park.

Everton are playing with real confidence here, playing out of the back and not being afraid to take on the shots.

03:16 PM

13 mins: Fulham 1 Brentford 0

Mitrovic has just put his header in the back of the net... but the flag's gone up late and it's offside.

Fulham starting very brightly here. Brentford can barely get a look in.

03:09 PM

GOAL!  Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 1

A hopeful clearance from Schlupp to Zaha, who shrugs of Cash, shifts his weight and drills the ball past Martinez.

A lively opening at Selhust Park.

Zaha - REUTERS
Zaha - REUTERS

03:07 PM

GOAL!  Crystal Palace 0 Aston Villa 1

Ollie Watkins is one-on-one with Guaita and smashes it home!

It's a great touch from Bailey to send Watkins on his way after an ambitious ball from Mings. Watkins finishes well.

Ollie Watkins - &nbsp;PA
Ollie Watkins - PA
Ollie Watkins - REUTERS
Ollie Watkins - REUTERS

03:05 PM

GOAL!  Fulham 1 Brentford 0

A dream start for Fulham. The first move of the game just about, 45 seconds in.

The ball comes off the crossbar and Bobby De Cordova-Reid pokes home to put the home side ahead.

Bobby Decordova-Reid - REUTERS
Bobby Decordova-Reid - REUTERS

03:01 PM

Kick off across the 3pms

And we're under way.

02:56 PM

Players across the four 3pms are making their way out of the tunnels

  • Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

  • Everton vs Nottingham Forest

  • Fulham vs Brentford

  • Leicester City vs Southampton

02:55 PM

Warming up at Selhurst Park

Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara - PA
Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara - PA
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze&nbsp; - REUTERS
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze - REUTERS

02:46 PM

Jamie Vardy

He's just signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024. Of course he's in the starting XI.

Jamie Vardy warms up - Action Images via Reuters
Jamie Vardy warms up - Action Images via Reuters

02:44 PM

Warm ups under way at Goodison Park

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest warms up - Getty Images Europe
Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest warms up - Getty Images Europe
Alex Iwobi of Everton warms up - Getty Images Europe
Alex Iwobi of Everton warms up - Getty Images Europe
Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson - REUTERS
Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson - REUTERS

02:41 PM

The first Premier League west London derby between Fulham and Brentford this afternoon

Thomas Frank - REUTERS
Thomas Frank - REUTERS

02:23 PM

Leicester City vs Southampton team news

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Ndidi, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Soyuncu, Tielemans, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Mara, Adam Armstrong, Aribo.
Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Adams, Stuart Armstrong, Diallo, Walcott, Bednarek, Valery.

02:22 PM

Fulham vs Brentford team news

Bernd Leno makes his Fulham debut against Brentford. Fulham teenager Jay Stansfield also starts the London derby at Craven Cottage.

Yoane Wissa starts for Brentford meanwhile, with the Bees riding high from last weekend's 4-0 thumping of Manchester United.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Stansfield, Mitrovic.
Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Harris, Ablade.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.
Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Roerslev.

02:21 PM

Everton vs Forest team news

Salomon Rondon has been handed a starting spot as Everton host promoted Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park seeking their first win of the season.

The inclusion of the forward and midfielder Tom Davies are the only two changes made by manager Frank Lampard with injury victim Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil making way.

Anthony Gordon starts despite continuing speculation linking him with Chelsea while new signing Amadou Onana is again on the bench alongside Dele Alli, another whose future is uncertain.

Forest make one change from the side that overcame West Ham last weekend with Steve Cook replacing the injured Moussa Niakhate.

Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Davies, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Rondon, Gordon, Gray.
Subs: Keane, Allan, McNeil, Onana, Begovic, Alli, Coleman, Gbamin, Ruben Vinagre.

Nottm Forest: Henderson, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Mangala, O'Brien, Toffolo, Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi.
Subs: Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Biancone, Gibbs-White, Hennessey, Surridge, Mighten, Yates.

02:20 PM

Palace vs Villa team news

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Edouard.
Subs: Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Richards, Whitworth.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.
Subs: Douglas Luiz, Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Coutinho, Olsen,Archer.

02:16 PM

Good afternoon

Four 3pm kick-offs for you to feast on this afternoon, including winless Everton hosting a Nottingham Forest side buoyed by their victory over West Ham last Sunday.

Frank Lampard, once again under pressure at Goodison Park, insisted Chelsea target Anthony Gordon is not for sale but it remains to be seen whether the player will still be at the club come the end of the transfer window. Everton have so far knocked back two offers, the last being £45 million, but Chelsea do not appear deterred.

"He is an Everton player. I don't want to talk about likely or hypothetical questions," said Lampard yesterday. "He has a huge value to the team and is a huge valuable asset to the club, one we have developed ourselves and brought through and who has a link to the fans.

"Anthony is our player and we are not looking in a situation of where can we go in this deal. "We know his value because you see values of players moving that haven't achieved what Anthony has. I want to think about what Anthony can do to improve the team.

"You can't ask me to assure anything, that would be naive of me to assure anything - that I'll be here at the end of the window. Who knows?"

Elsewhere Crystal Palace aim to build on their 1-1 draw with Liverpool from Monday night against an Aston Villa side without defender Diego Carlos who suffered a long-term Achilles injury.

Brentford are flying high on confidence after their hammering of Manchester United but Fulham are likely to prove much more of a stubborn outfit.

Leicester and Southampton are each yet to win this season with both having problems at the back. Leicester fans, however, were given a timely boost this morning with the news their talisman, Jamie Vardy, had penned a new contract extension.

