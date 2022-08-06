Premier League live: Score and latest updates from all the fixtures

premier league results live score spurs leeds nottingham forest latest - REUTERS

Nunez sparks Liverpool into life to salvage draw at Fulham

Bournemouth 1 Aston Villa 0

Leeds United 1 Wolves 1

Newcastle United 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Tottenham 2 Southampton 1

03:46 PM

44 mins: Leeds 1 Wolves 1

Another shaky moment for Sa. He loses the ball carelessly, Bamford tees up Harrison but he can't get his shot on target.

03:42 PM

39 mins: Newcastle 0 Nottingham Forest 0

O'Brien slips in Lingard whose shot from inside the area is blocked by Schar. Williams then volleys wide the rebound.

03:35 PM

34 mins: Bournemouth 1-0 Aston Villa

Bournemouth continue to lead. Early pressure on Villa boss Steven Gerrard to turn this situation around after a busy summer in the transfer market.

03:34 PM

31 mins: Tottenham 2 Southampton 1 GOAL Dier

The hosts turn the match around. Son crosses from out wide on the left, Dier makes the run and his touch goes in at the far post.

That was Dier's first goal in three years.

premier league results live score spurs leeds nottingham forest latest - GETTY IMAGES

03:31 PM

King of assists

9 - Dejan Kulusevski has assisted nine goals in the Premier League since making his debut in February earlier this year, the most of any player, while across Europe's big five leagues his figure is bettered only by Ousmane Dembélé (11). Laser. pic.twitter.com/l2sDN7Tbct — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 6, 2022

03:30 PM

27 mins: Newcastle 0 Nottingham Forest 0

It remains goalless at St James' Park but the host should be ahead.

Almirón does brilliantly on the right before crossing into the box but Saint-Maximin can't get a clean connection on the header. The ball then comes out to Bruno whose low shot goes wide.

03:26 PM

24 mins: Leeds 1 Wolves 1 GOAL Rodrigo

Equaliser at Elland Road. Wolves give the ball away carelessly. The Spaniard picks up the ball and drills a shot past Sa.

Sa should have done much better with that.

03:23 PM

21 mins: Tottenham 1 Southampton 1 GOAL Sessegnon

Kulusevski picks up the ball on the right and whips in a cross to the far post. Sessegnon beats Walker-Peters to ball and heads in.

Story continues

03:18 PM

Leeds denied penalty

Kristensen is clattered by Jose Sa. The referee lets play go on, Leeds appeal and he eventually stops it for the head injury.

Var check the incident but opts to not give Leeds a penalty.

03:14 PM

Fast start...

1:56 - Jefferson Lerma's goal after 1 minute and 56 seconds is the quickest goal scored on MD1 by a newly promoted team in Premier League history. Founding. pic.twitter.com/lmiiLIuMir — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 6, 2022

03:13 PM

12 mins: Tottenham 0 Southampton 1 GOAL Ward-Prowse

Captain JWP with a fine finish past Lloris. A shock scoreline in north London.

premier league results live score spurs leeds nottingham forest latest - REUTERS

03:09 PM

6 mins: Leeds 0 Wolves 1 GOAL Podence

Another early goal, this time at Elland Road. Poor defending by the hosts allows Hwang Hee-Chan space to head back to Podence, who shoots past Meslier.

03:03 PM

2 mins: Bournemouth 1-0 Aston Villa GOAL Lerma

Incredible start to the season by the hosts. Villa failed to clear a corner and Lerma lashes in from just inside the penalty box after two minutes.

03:00 PM

Here we go!

We are underway in the Premier League 3pm kick offs

02:59 PM

Intriguing match at St James' Park

Can Forest make a strong start on their return to the Premier League? Will Newcastle continue their fine form from the end of last season?

02:46 PM

Kick off is 15 minutes away...

premier league results live score spurs leeds nottingham forest latest - GETTY IMAGES

premier league results live score spurs leeds nottingham forest latest - GETTY IMAGES

premier league results live score spurs leeds nottingham forest latest - REUTERS

premier league results live score spurs leeds nottingham forest latest - REUTERS

02:36 PM

Aston Villa XI to play Bournemouth

Introducing your Aston Villa team to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. 👊#BOUAVL pic.twitter.com/k00XhJHKCY — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 6, 2022

02:34 PM

Bournemouth XI to play Aston Villa

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Four Premier League debuts

🔺 Solanke and Moore up top

🔺 Pearson and Billing in middle



Here's how we line up for today's @premierleague opener ✅✅ #BOUAVL // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/N6S399HYL3 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 6, 2022

02:33 PM

Wolves XI to play Leeds United

🇮🇪 Collins makes his debut.

© Neves takes the armband.



Our first line-up of the 2022/23 @premierleague season! pic.twitter.com/AtnO4nAQAP — Wolves (@Wolves) August 6, 2022

02:31 PM

Leeeds United XI to play Wolves

02:29 PM

Nottingham Forest XI to play Newcastle United

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝘃𝘀 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗘 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗



Steve Cooper names his side for our @premierleague opener at St James' Park. 🔢



🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL pic.twitter.com/5RhI7fItT5 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 6, 2022

02:28 PM

Newcastle United XI to play Nottingham Forest

Let's do this. ✊



HOWAY NEWCASTLE!



⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rQ7hO1W4Qt — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 6, 2022

02:27 PM

Southampton XI to play Tottenham

02:25 PM

Tottenham XI to play Southampton

Our first team of 22/23 ✊ pic.twitter.com/hk8oxGuPm3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2022

02:22 PM

Team news from around the grounds

The starting XI's from the Premier League coming up!

02:13 PM

The Premier League is back!

Hello and welcome to coverage of the 3pm kick offs on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Last night, Arsenal made a promising start by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 and now their north London rivals get their campaign underway today. Antonio Conte has made some useful additions to his Spurs side, which finished fourth last term and will expect three points from the visit of Southampton.

Meanwhile, former European champions Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League after a 23-year absence and mark their return with a difficult test at Newcastle United who enjoyed a fine second half to last season. Forest will arrive at Newcastle with a new-look team after bringing in 12 players but manager Steve Cooper said the club have not yet completed their transfer business.

Midfielder Jesse Lingard joined on a free transfer and goalkeeper Dean Henderson arrived on loan from Manchester United, while Forest also broke their transfer record to sign Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a reported £17 million pounds.

"I think there will be more ins and outs," Cooper said. "It's not a straightforward process in bringing a player in, I don't know in terms of numbers. "If I'm being honest, we would have liked to have carried on with a large part of the team from last year and just added where we thought we needed to add to compete at the level, but that was never going to be the case.

"We had no alternative than to make the amount of changes that we've had to make - and are continuing to do so."

Elsewhere, Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James are among the absentees for Leeds' Premier League opener against Wolves. And Wolves will be without key striker Raul Jimenez and winger Adama Traore, who are both expected to miss the first two league games.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has challenged his team to step up their game and aim for a top-half finish after receiving the backing of the Premier League club's owners in the transfer market. Villa have signed five players, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent transfer from Barcelona, in the close season as they look to better their 14th-placed finish from last year.

"It's about walking the walk now. It's very difficult to gauge in pre-season whether you've improved or not... but finishing 14th wasn't acceptable," Gerrard told reporters ahead of their opener at Bournemouth later on Saturday.

"I made that pretty clear to the players and we are looking for a better level of consistency, and we want to be operating in the top half of the table. We also want to have better cup runs. We need to give our fans more."