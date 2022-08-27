Premier League live: Score and latest updates from today's 3pm fixtures

premier league results live score chelsea manchester city latest - GETTY IMAGES

Brentford 0-0 Everton

Brighton 0-0 Leeds United

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City

Man City 0-0 Crystal Palace

02:09 PM

Brighton v Leeds team news

Brighton hand a full debut to Pervis Estupinan for the clash with fellow unbeaten side Leeds.

Left-back Estupinan replaces Adam Lallana in the only change to the Seagulls team which began last weekend's 2-0 win at West Ham.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch names an unchanged starting XI after thumping Chelsea 3-0.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Ferguson, van Hecke.

Leeds: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Forshaw, Summerville, Klaesson, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

02:08 PM

Brentford vs Everton team news

Anthony Gordon is in the Everton line-up at Brentford despite the ongoing speculation linking the young winger with a move to Chelsea.

Amadou Onana is handed a first start but new signing Neal Maupay has not been registered in time to face his old club.

Mathias Jorgensen comes in for Pontus Jansson in the Brentford defence.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko, McNeil, Gordon, Gray.

Subs: Keane, Allan, Begovic, Coleman, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Warrington, Mills.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

02:07 PM

Chelsea vs Leicester team news

Trevoh Chalobah makes his first start of the season for Chelsea.

Connor Gallagher keeps his place in midfield, with N'Golo Kante still sidelined with hamstring trouble.

Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumare and Youri Tielemans all start for Leicester, who are missing Wesley Fofana ahead of the defender's expected transfer to the Blues.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Havertz, Sterling.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Kovacic, Pulisic, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Ampadu.

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Soumare, Praet, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Ndidi, Iversen, Thomas.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

02:07 PM

Man City vs Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha for today's trip to Manchester City.

Nathaniel Clyne comes into Patrick Vieira's starting line-up in place of Zaha, who does not make the matchday squad, in the only change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.

Riyad Mahrez comes into the City side as Ilkay Gundogan drops to the bench. Ruben Dias replaces the injured Nathan Ake in defence in the only other change to the starting line-up from last weekend's 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete are not in the matchday squad after sustaining injuries in the midweek friendly against Barcelona.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Gundogan, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand, Gomes, Knight.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ayew, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Edouard.

Subs: Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Richards, Whitworth, Rodney.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

02:05 PM

Will City take their chance to go top?

Patrick Vieira accepts Crystal Palace will have to "suffer" to extend their impressive record against Premier League champions Manchester City today.

City have lost just two of their last 54 Premier League games played at 3pm on Saturdays, both times hosting Palace.

Wilfried Zaha is off to a flying start this season, though, netting three times in three appearances after achieving a career-best 14 goals last campaign.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has dismissed any early-season pressure at struggling Leicester. The Foxes are winless and second bottom in the Premier League ahead of today's match against Chelsea.

They go to Stamford Bridge with the Blues having had three bids rejected, the latest worth £70 million, for Foxes defender Wesley Fofana.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has insisted that his side are "not getting too excited" after their impressive start to the season.

The Seagulls are unbeaten three games into the season, with wins against Manchester United and West Ham, plus a draw against Newcastle, placing them fifth in the Premier League table.

Brighton tackle Leeds today with the Yorkshire outfit also having enjoyed a bright start to the season with two wins and a draw. Jesse Marsch's team come into today's game after a stunning 3-0 win against Chelsea last weekend.

Mikkel Damsgaard could make his Premier League debut today for Brentford against Everton.

The Denmark midfielder, a summer signing from Sampdoria, made his first Bees appearance in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Colchester.