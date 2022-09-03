Premier League live: Score and latest updates from today's 3pm fixtures

premier league fixtures live score goals tottenham spurs fulham - Tottenham Hotspur FC

A Son - Kane - Richarlison partnership up top for Spurs this afternoon

Last-minute team news update from Molineux

Raul Jimenez is injured in the warm up for Wolves and drops out the team.

The Trent End at the City Ground in Nottingham

Warm ups at the Brentford Community Stadium

All the action from across the Premier League this afternoon

With six 3pm kick-offs, you can follow five here and you can follow Chelsea trying to kick start their season and recover from their midweek defeat to Southampton in an east-west London derby clash with West Ham. Ellen McLaughlin will have all the updates on that one.

Richarlison starts for Spurs as Conte rings in the changes

Richarlison and Clement Lenglet are handed full debuts by Antonio Conte for the visit of Fulham.

Spurs make five changes overall with Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur recalled. Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski drop to the bench.

Fulham are unchanged from their midweek 2-1 win over Brighton. Deadline day arrivals Dan James, Willian and Carlos Vinicius are among the substitutes.

Chelsea vs West Ham team news

Wesley Fofana makes his Chelsea debut as the Blues host West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Conor Gallagher slots into midfield in a 3-5-2 formation, with Christian Pulisic partnering Raheem Sterling up front.

Brazil forward Lucas Paqueta makes his full debut for West Ham.

Chelsea: Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Kovacic, Cucurella, Sterling, Pulisic.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Chalobah, Broja, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Randolph.

Wolverhampton vs Southampton team news

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Ait Nouri, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Kalajdzic, Daniel Podence.

Subs: Jimenez, Hwang, Sarkic, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Ronan, Adama Traore, Bueno.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott.

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth team news

Forest recall Jesse Lingard and Steve Cook to their side for the visit of Bournemouth. The duo did not feature in the 6-0 defeat to Manchester City in midweek and replace Remo Freuler and Lewis O'Brien in Steve Cooper's starting line-up.

Managerless Bournemouth are unchanged from their midweek draw with Wolves, with new signing Dale Stephens on the bench.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Yates, Kouyate, Lingard, Johnson, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Boly, Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, Hennessey, O'Brien, Toffolo, Freuler, Dennis.

AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Dembele, Moore, Senesi, Anthony.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is again without Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin. The influential pair, who sat out Wednesday night's 2-1 defeat at Liverpool with hamstring injuries, are absent as Sven Botman and Fabian Schar return in place of Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn in the only two changes.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira also makes two changes with Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew coming in for Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Targett, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Fraser.

Subs: Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson, Burn.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Milivojevic, Olise, Clyne, Hughes, Johnstone, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

Brentford vs Leeds team news

Pontus Jansson returns for Brentford against former club Leeds - the Bees captain had missed the last two matches with a foot injury.

Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh come in for Leeds, with Liam Cooper on the bench after a calf injury.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Roerslev.

Leeds: Meslier, Drameh, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt.

Subs: Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, Hjelde, Greenwood, Klich.

Tottenham vs Fulham team news

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Perisic, Forster, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Davies, Bissouma.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Willian, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Diop.

Can Spurs maintain their unbeaten start to the season?

Antonio Conte's men have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, with victories over Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest and draws against Chelsea and West Ham putting them third on 11 points.

Today they host London rivals Fulham who have started well in their return to the top flight, sitting in eighth on eight points.

Spurs will be boosted by the return of their Argentinian defender Cristian Romero who has missed the club's last three matches with an abductor issue. They had a quiet transfer deadline day on Thursday having concluded their main businesses earlier in the window by bringing in the likes of Richarlison from Everton, Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

Conte said that the club's spending is a step in the right direction but there is still a gap between them and their Premier League rivals.

He said: "First of all we have to understand in this transfer window we did what the club could do."

"We did good things but I have to be honest with you, because I see other squads of top teams, there's still too much distance. For this reason we have to know we have just started this process to improve the squad."

On transfer deadline day, Wesley Fofana moved to Chelsea in a £70million deal while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also signed for Thomas Tuchel's men, and Brazil winger Antony joined United in an initial £82.1million transfer.

Conte said: ""Honestly, if you sign a player for £100million or £80million on the last day, you have a big advantage because it means you are signing a top player, you understand? You can sign also a player for free or on loan and it is a different situation."

"We did the right things but if someone thinks we completed the situation, we are very far from this."