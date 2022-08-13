Premier League live: Score and latest updates from all the 3pm fixtures

premier league results live score arsenal leicester man city latest - REUTERS

Premier League latest scores

Arsenal 1 Leicester 0

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Man City 1 AFC Bournemouth 0

Southampton 0 Leeds 0

Wolves 0 Fulham 0

03:31 PM

27mins: Southampton 0 Leeds 0

Great play from Bella-Kotchap as he wins the ball on the halfway line, drives forward and lashes a left-footed shot from distance just wide of the top corner.

03:27 PM

24mins: A break in play

With the extreme heat, the matches are all pausing at the midway point for a drinks break.

03:25 PM

22mins: Arsenal 1 Leicester 0 GOAL Jesus

A home debut for Jesus and a first goal for the club.

From a standing position, the Brazilian controls the ball and curls a sensational shot over Ward.

03:23 PM

20mins: Arsenal 0 Leicester 0

Saka swings in a cross, Xhaka makes a great run to the back post and meets it with his head but the ball strikes the post.

03:21 PM

19mins: Man City 1 AFC Bournemouth 0

First goal of the day in the Premier League and it comes at the Etihad.

Gundogan buries a shot into the corner after a neat lay off by Haaland. That's the German's 50th goal for City.

03:19 PM

16mins: Southampton 0 Leeds 0

Llorente is forced to make a last ditch challenge to deny Armstrong. It goes to Var and replays shows it was a great tackle.

03:15 PM

14mins: Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Wilson has the ball in the net for the away side but it doesn't count as the referee blows for a foul against him for a high foot.

03:14 PM

12mins: Arsenal 0 Leicester 0

Martinelli whips in a corner, Jesus gets across his man in the six-yard box but can't direct his header on target.

03:10 PM

7mins: Man City 0 AFC Bournemouth 0

City unsurprisingly pushing for an early goal. Bournemouth are struggling to get out of their half.

03:05 PM

3mins: Arsenal 0 Leicester 0

Early chance for the away side. Fofana, a centre back, finds himself in the box and he forces Ramsdale into making a block.

03:02 PM

KICK OFF

Here we go!

02:57 PM

The players are starting to come out onto the pitch

Moments away from kick off around the grounds...

02:51 PM

Most goals against Arsenal in the Premier League

13 Kane 12 Rooney 11 Vardy 10 Fowler 9 Firmino, Crouch

02:40 PM

Back-to-back defeats for Everton

Goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendía get Villa off the Premier League mark as Everton lose again.

02:33 PM

Wolves have a new captain

02:24 PM

It is a very warm day in England

02:13 PM

Leeds team to face Southampton

Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Forshaw, Summerville, Klaesson, James, Sinisterra, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.

02:12 PM

Southampton team to face Leeds

Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Stuart Armstrong, Adams, Elyounoussi.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Stephens, Romeu, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Valery.

02:11 PM

Fulham team to face Wolves

Rodak, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Kebano, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Mitrovic.

Subs: Diop, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Leno, Rodrigo Muniz, Mbabu, Francois, Stansfield.

02:11 PM

Wolves team to face Fulham

Jose Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Daniel Podence, Gibbs-White, Pedro Neto, Hwang.

Subs: Sarkic, Boly, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Traore, Cundle, Ronan, Campbell.

02:09 PM

Newcastle team to face Brighton

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Botman, Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Sean Longstaff.

02:09 PM

Brighton team to face Newcastle

Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Lallana, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Alzate, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, van Hecke.

02:07 PM

Bournemouth team to face Man City

Travers, Lerma, Mepham, Kelly, Smith, Pearson, Cook, Stacey, Tavernier, Christie, Moore.

Subs: Senesi, Marcondes, Neto, Lowe, Stanislas, Hill, Billing, Anthony, Dembele.

02:07 PM

Man City team to face Bournemouth

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Stones, Grealish, Ortega, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Mbete-Tabu, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand, Delap.

02:05 PM

Leicester team to face Arsenal

Ward, Fofana, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin, Maddison, Vardy.

Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

02:02 PM

Arsenal team to face Leicester

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Elneny, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah

02:01 PM

Team news is starting to arrive

Starting line-ups from all the games coming up...

01:55 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage from across the grounds in the Premier League leading with Arsenal's clash with Leicester City at the Emirates.

Arsenal made an impressive start to the season last week, beating Crystal Palace. One of the stars for Arsenal was William Saliba, who is the latest youngster to come into the team and Mikel Arteta has accepted that young players such as Saliba will make mistakes this season, and insisted that he is ready to “pay the bill” for those errors as they continue to develop as a team.

Arsenal were once again the youngest team in the Premier League in the opening round of fixtures, having also been the youngest side in the division throughout last season.

“With the young and development portfolio of players that we have in our squad, you have to pay a bill,” said Arteta about the risk of Saliba, only 21, inevitably making errors this season.

“And that bill is that, at some stage, they are going to make mistakes, they are going to experience things for the first time and they have to go through that process.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he is happy with his squad despite just 21 senior players and only 14 outfield players available for today’s visit of Bournemouth, with Aymeric Laporte and Kalvin Phillips out injured and Cole Palmer a doubt.

“I'm very very pleased with the team - it is not big in terms of numbers but there is incredible versatility and they all have huge quality - even the young academy lads,” he said.

“The quality is there, they just have to push each other to the next step this season. If nobody moves, I think nobody's coming in.”

The only possible major departure could be Bernardo Silva, still a target for Barcelona, although Guardiola is desperate for him to stay.

“I want Bernardo here, 100, 110 per cent I want him to stay,” said Guardiola.

“I love him. I go weak when I talk about him! He is a special person with how. I don’t know what is going to happen but he knows how much we like him and want him and love him.”