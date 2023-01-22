Erling Haaland blows Wolves away with another Man City hat-trick

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

By James Ducker, at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola had complained in midweek that Manchester City had lost their fire and become a “happy flowers” team. Yet, on this evidence, spring may yet be blooming early in east Manchester and Erling Haaland, after a frustrating few weeks, is smelling of roses again.

The Norway striker’s fourth Premier League hat-trick took his tally to 31 goals with nearly half the season still to go and helped to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Wolves shot themselves in the foot after the break, conceding a soft penalty before a dreadful blunder from goalkeeper Jose Sa paved the way for Riyad Mahrez to tee up Haaland for City’s third and his 25th Premier League in just 19 matches.

There are still 18 league games to go and Haaland needs just eight goals to surpass Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season and 10 to eclipse Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, both of whom managed 34 back when it was a 42-match competition in the early to mid Nineties. He would have the golden boot with his current tally in any of the past four seasons.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023

After earlier hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, Haaland’s three against Wolves mean he now has a third of Sergio Aguero’s Premier League record 12 and as many as Salah – after just six months in England.

Guardiola said after watching his team fight back from 2-0 down against Spurs on Thursday to win 4-2 that “something is missing” but this marked a return to form. Haaland was back in the goals, Mahrez and Jack Grealish impressed again, the midfield was more cohesive and John Stones was as tidy as ever at the back.

Not everyone will be happy. Joao Cancelo remained rooted to the substitutes bench. Guardiola seems to be operating an “anyone but Cancelo” policy at left-back at the moment, so Aymeric Laporte played the first half there then Nathan Ake the second when Rico Lewis went off. Phil Foden, who looked like he could do no wrong when scoring a hat-trick along with Haaland in that 6-3 demolition of United back in early October, was not even in the squad, his absence put down to the England forward not being fully fit.

City had to wait until five minutes before the interval for a goal to show for their supremacy. Jose Sa had made good saves to deny Haaland, Jack Grealish and – on the cusp of half-time – Grealish again but could not do much about Haaland’s 29th goal of the campaign. It was one of those moves we feel like we have seen a million times before from City, Rodri clipping the ball out to Riyad Mahrez on the right byline with Wolves having been dragged one way then the other. Mahrez touched the ball inside to Kevin De Bruyne and from there the best passer of the ball in the Premier League stood up another of those inch perfect crosses for Haaland to rise above Nathan Collins and head home.

Julen Lopetegui will have been happier with Sa’s handling than his kicking. The Wolves manager berated his goalkeeper twice in quick succession for booting the ball aimlessly upfield and gifting City possession back and then threw his hands in the air as if to say “At last” when Sa finally played short. Wolves just could not get the ball and when they did they were careless with it.

Getting physical did not really work either: Max Kilman booked for clattering Ilkay Gundogan and Mario Lemina and Lopetegui himself for protesting after Hwang Hee-chan brought down Lewis.

Lopetegui had seen enough and made a triple substitution at half-time, dragging off his entire attack of Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Hwang and replacing them with Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia and Joao Moutinho. And then watched his side capitulate in the space of four minutes early in the second half, two individual errors costing them dear. First Ruben Neves tripped Gundogan as he ghosted in behind from a pass by Ake, on for Lewis. Haaland made no mistake from the spot.

And then Sa – criticised for going long in the first half – attempted a short pass but made a total botch of things: it was weak and inaccurate and allowed Mahrez to intercept and square for Haaland, who coolly side-footed the ball into the corner for his hat-trick. An absolute gift of a goal.

Man City 3 Wolves 0: as it happened

04:23 PM

Behind the numbers on Haaland's record-breaking season (already)

The Norwegian goal machine is rewriting the record books... and here are just some of the records he has shattered so far.

04:17 PM

It's obviously not good for Wolves

But you don't really expect that their survival is going to be defined on games such as these, more like the ones against Southampton and Bournemouth, two sides below them who they play in their next two league games.

04:07 PM

Man of the Match?

Well, it could not be anyone else, could it?

04:05 PM

STAT ATTACK

Manchester City have won each of their last six Premier League matches against Wolves, scoring 19 goals at an average of 3.2 per game

Wolves have scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season (after 20 games), the fewest of any side. Each of the last four teams to score 12 goals or fewer after 20 matches in a single campaign have been relegated to the Championship

Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in just 11 Premier League home games, the most home goals by a Manchester City player in a single campaign (overtaking Sergio Agüero in 2011-12 - 16)

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted Erling Haaland five times in the Premier League this season for Manchester City – this is the most assists by one player for another in the competition this term.

Man City’s Erling Haaland has scored 25 goals in the Premier League this season, overtaking last season's Golden Boot winners (Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min - 23)

Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick for Man City in what is just his 19th appearance, the fewest games taken to score four hat-tricks in the competition’s history (previous record was 65 apps by Ruud van Nistelrooy)

Via StatsPerform

03:56 PM

Updated Premier League table

Here's the top six:

And here is the bottom six, where Wolves reside:

03:54 PM

FULL TIME: Man City 3 Wolves 0

A very comfortable win for Manchester City in the end against a Wolves side who offered very little until the game was in effect over. A Haaland hat-trick does for the Midlands club and the gap at the top of the Premier League is reduced to two points.

03:52 PM

90+1 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City break again as the game gets stretched but there are few blue shits in the box as the cross comes in from the right. Wolves then win a corner as Nunes's cross is sent behind by Ake.

03:50 PM

89 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City moving to second and within two points (albeit having played once more) of league leaders Arsenal. Could do with their cross-city rivals doing both sides of Manchester a favour with a win at the Emirates. Arsenal, though, have only lost once this season...

03:48 PM

87 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City break through Gundogan but without any pace or great intent and the attack peters out, much like this game is.

03:47 PM

85 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Podence looking dangerous on the left again, squares it to Sarabia on the right edge of the box but his left-footed shot is appalling. High and wide and, for once, worthy of a "wahey" from the opposition supporters. Podence has been excellent since he came on.

03:44 PM

82 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Wolves best chance of the game? Maybe. Their best chance of the half? Yes. A bit of pinball and the ball falls again to Podence from 15 yards out. He drags his right-footed shot just wide of the near post as Ederson was rooted to the spot.

03:42 PM

80 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Oh dear, that is poor Ilkay Gundogan. Phillips has a shot blocked, it rolls out to Bernardo Silva on the right byline, whose cross leaves Gundogan with the simplest of headers from just two yards out. He's not under much pressure but he somehow manages to nod over. He presses his head against the post in frustration, as well he might.

03:40 PM

78 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

The intensity of the action has eased somewhat, as often happens at this point of games like these: home teams with healthy leads and plenty of substitutions.

03:38 PM

76 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

A double substitution for the hosts: De Bruyne off to be replaced by Bernardo Silva and then Kalvin Phillips replaces Rodri.

03:35 PM

74 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City almost have another with Alvarez... but it's out for a corner.

03:33 PM

71 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Wolves trying to and nearly finding a bit of joy down the right with crosses. Not sure City could score how many they want here, but another one or two wouldn't be a surprise.

Mr Guardiola should be a little happier with his team today, but you never know. And, really, City were fairly average for most of the first half's action.

03:30 PM

68 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

De Bruyne drives into the penalty area, plays a cross in but Neves intercepts. Wolves break, Podence picks the ball up just outside the box goes for a chip with the keeper off his line, but Ederson stretches his arm and claws it away as it was heading (I think) goalwards.

03:27 PM

65 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Mahrez thinks he has City's fourth with a lovely dink over Sa but the flag is up. In acres of space on the edge of the box and De Bruyne plays a soft pass to him waiting. It looks close but I think it will be just offside. Indeed it is.

03:23 PM

60 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Off comes Haaland. A thousand goals already in English football and still nobody can pronounce his name correctly. Alvarez comes on in his place.

03:21 PM

58 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City threaten again, De Bruyne finds Mahrez in space on the edge of the box but his first touch is poor and Wolves clear the danger. Sa tries to play out from the back shortly after but he boots it straight out.

03:16 PM

GOAAAAAL! A HAALAND HAT-TRICK!

Jose Sa tries to play out from the back but only finds the blue shirt of Mahrez on the edge of the box... he advances a few yards, squares it to Haaland about 12 yards out and he takes a touch and then slots into an empty net to complete his hat-trick.

First one was a decent header, but it's probably not the most sensational hat-trick.

Man City 3 Wolves 0

03:14 PM

52 mins - Man City 2 Wolves 0

Grealish lifts the ball towards the back post where Mahrez is waiting... he's free and it's a superb cross but he can only find the side netting. He's annoyed... and he should be.

03:11 PM

GOAAAAL! Haaland puts his second away

He sends Sa the wrong way, slotting into the left-centre side of the goal with his left boot. 30 goals in the season for the Norwegian.

Man City 2 Wolves 0

03:10 PM

48 mins - PENALTY TO MAN CITY

Neves clumsily fells Gundogan in the area just tapping his heels as he burst through, and referee Coote points to the spot. Easy decision and no complaints.

Erling Haaland steps up...

03:09 PM

47 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

Good ball in from Lemina on the right... Sarabia is there attacking but it is headed behind for a Wolves corner. Much better from Wolves.

03:06 PM

KICK OFF: Wolves get the second half under way

Three changes for Wolves: Moutinho, Cunha and new signing Sarabia all come on as Jiminez, Traore and Hwang all depart. Nathan Ake on for City in stead of Rico Lewis.

02:53 PM

James Ducker's half-time verdict

Half time and it's 1-0 to City. A lesson for Nathan Collins about the harsh realities of life against the champions in the Premier League. The Wolves defender has been excellent for much of the game – and made a superb intervening clearance from Gundogan's cross to snatch the ball away from the lurking Haaland – but Haaland beat him in the air for the goal and Collins was perhaps fortunate not to give away a penalty for his challenge on Grealish.

02:50 PM

HALF TIME: Man City 1 Wolves 0

A deserved lead for City, who did not have a bagful of chances in the opening 30 minutes but they made their pressure tell with a goal for Haaland.

02:49 PM

45+3 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

Wolves will and should be happy now to get to half-time at 1-0. Collins again had to snuff out danger with Haaland waiting in the box for what would have been a certain goal.

02:48 PM

45+1 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

James Ducker on the animated Wolves manager:

Interesting watching Lopetegui on the touchline. He was furious with his keeper Jose Sa for twice booting the ball aimlessly upfield and gifting possession straight back to City in quick succession. Sa then finally plays short to Nunes and Lopetegui throws his hands in the air as if to say 'hurrah, at last!'

02:47 PM

45 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

So nearly 2-0! Grealish finishes off a City attack with a shot with his right foot from 15 yards... it's headed off the line and away by Collins.

02:45 PM

41 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

Collins slides in on Grealish as the City player advances to the left byline and that surely has to be a penalty for the hosts? Wolves were unhappy about a decision that went against them earlier in the phase of play...

It has gone to Var... and they say no penalty.

Collins' right leg caught Grealish well beyond when the initial 'tackle' had ended, as he was getting up again, and that is what caused him to go to ground. It looked clear cut to me so not sure what has happened there.

Doesn't look like they went back to the earlier decision but who knows? It is all very opaque.

02:42 PM

GOAAAAAAL! Haaland with the header!

It was probably coming...

Mahrez pulls it back to De Bruyne, free on the right corner of the box, sends in a curling cross to the edge of the six-yard box and the big Norwegian is there waiting to nod powerfully in. A well-worked goal. 29 goals for the season in 26 games. Phenomenal.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Man City 1 Wolves 0

02:40 PM

37 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Wolves' first attack from a while comes through Bueno, but his cross is cut out. Hwang and Lemina then link up soon after but City snuff out the danger and then win a free kick just outside of their own box. Slick work from Wolves, but it's not enough to get their first shot of the game away.

02:38 PM

35 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Grealish with the ball on the left, it's through to Haaland in the box but he cannot keep possession. Wolves try and pass it out from the back under a lot of pressure from blue shirts. Frustrating times.

Next attack comes through Grealish, too, who plays in a dangerous cross from the left but Sa claims comfortably. Might have been a different story had a City player nicked a touch.

02:35 PM

32 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Rodri's turn for a long shot which just goes over the bar. Well struck. He had a lot of space on the edge of the box as City turn the screw on the visitors. Not quite "under the cosh" territory here for Wolves, but not far from it.

02:32 PM

30 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Mahrez sends the ball back to Lewis on the edge of the box, his cross comes in but Gundogan's header flies over. He couldn't quite get over it. Probably a bit too fast as he tried to adjust himself to head it down. Better from City. A little more incisive and urgent now.

02:30 PM

28 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Wolves end a fast-flowing City counter attack that comes through a driving run from Grealish. City's secondary attack ends with a firm, hard Grealish shot from 25-yards which is punched away by the Wolves keeper. Increasing the pressure on Wolves now.

02:26 PM

25 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

City get another corner as they aim to make a breakthrough. Lacking that final pass at the moment. Mahrez overhits the corner and it's too hard and far for even the big man up front, Erling Haaland. Rodri gets a booking for breaking down a Wolves counter attack on the half-way line.

02:24 PM

21 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Can't say there have been many if any clear chances for City as Wolves get back into the game with a bit more of the ball. Haaland's is the only shot of the game.

Lewis sends in a cross from deep but it is slightly too hard and Grealish on the left byline, wide of the far post, can't quite keep it in play.

02:21 PM

18 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Wolves finally get a bit of an attack going, after coming under sustained pressure from City. They win a free-kick after Rodri commits a foul. This is a bit better, but they then give the ball away with a straw overhit pass from Nunes which Ederson collects.

02:19 PM

Here's the Kilman/Gundogan incident

As I said, I am sure it was painful.

02:17 PM

15 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

James Ducker from the Etidhad:

There have been three Wolves bookings in the space of four minutes – including for manager Julen Lopetegui. Kilman was booked for clattering through Gundogan, whose jaw seem to bear the brunt of the challenge then Lemina and Lopetegui booked for protesting after Hee-chan is penalised for fouling Rico Lewis.

02:16 PM

14 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Gundogan eventually gets up and walks to the touchline, has a swig of water and feels his jaw. I'm sure it was probably painful, whatever happened.

De Bruyne swings it in but Wolves clear before City get the ball again. Rico Lewis gets caught on the ball by Hwang, sends in a pass back to Ederson and Wolves want a foul... David Coote gives the free-kick to City, though and Wolves are incensed.

Lemina gets a booking for saying something to the ref and Julen Lopetegui also gets a yellow card for his protestations. If anything it did look like a Wolves free-kick, but I'd have to see it again more closely. Lewis lost control of the ball, tried a pass back to the keeper and then looked to bundle Hwang down.

02:12 PM

9 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Kilman is booked for a challenge on Gundogan. It was particularly forceful, as Gundogan was advancing to the byline. Looks like there was a bit of a firm shoulder in there from the Wolves man which is probably what did for him. Gundogan is still on the floor after a minute or two. It looks like it's an issue with his neck or jaw. Kilman did get the ball but it's more than that.

02:09 PM

6 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

It has mostly been City recycling the ball in the opening six minutes, although a good chunk of that was taken up with the nonsense in the penalty box during the corner (below). Not sure Wolves have actually had a genuine, successful pass yet.

02:05 PM

3 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Stones is on his knees in the penalty box before the corner is taken and the referee walks over to Semedo about something that was not quite caught on camera. The corner is about to be taken and Stones goes to ground again! Kerfuffle. Semedo, Stones and Haaland all involved. Semedo being talked to again.

The corner eventually comes in and Wolves clear the danger eventually, but somewhat scrappily. City regroup and come again.

02:03 PM

2 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Mahrez gets a cross in from the right with Haaland lurking dangerously near the back post, but Collins nods behind to concede a corner.

02:02 PM

KICK OFF: Man City vs Wolves

City get us under way at the Etihad. Nice to see two teams playing in their usual, traditional kits without any off-colour shorts or socks.

01:58 PM

Nearly time for kick-off

Predictions? Can't see anything but a comfortable City win, though Wolves did do the league double on them in the 2019/20 season.

01:49 PM

The warm-ups are in full swing

And truly warming up is probably a necessity, in a chilly Manchester.

01:42 PM

Pep Guardiola’s ‘happy flowers’ rant – what he said and what he actually meant

Having watched his team come from 2-0 down at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur to win 4-2 thanks to a stunning second-half fightback, Guardiola used the moment to lift the lid on his true feelings about a side he feels has lots its “fire”. Part rant, part rambling monologue, part desperate rallying call as he challenges his players to hunt down leaders Arsenal, this was an 11min 15sec therapy session Guardiola style.

James Ducker analyses the meaning behind Guardiola's words here.

01:29 PM

A notable absentee from today: Phil Foden

Here is James Ducker on why:

01:21 PM

Premier League table

How they stand from top to bottom:

01:13 PM

Guardiola: No regrets over selling Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal

By Mike McGrath

Pep Guardiola has insisted there are no regrets over selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and helping them become Premier League title rivals.

The Manchester City manager sanctioned the sale of the pair in the summer and says the players wanted to leave the Etihad Stadium rather than being forced out. Jesus’s move came after his first-team opportunities were limited by the arrival of Erling Haaland.

“I always say you want to stay, you want to leave. I wish the best for Gabriel and Oleks, fantastic people. They helped us a lot. It is not about that,” said Guardiola.

“I never say one player leave, it is them, the club, decisions. Of course Erling came, for Gabriel it was difficult. But it happens, it is normal. It was a good deal.

“The players who were here like Raheem and Gabriel and Oleks, always I have big compliments. And big thank you for what they have done for us and after it was a good transfer for the club and everything. Honestly, we are not in the position that we are because we don’t have Oleks or the other ones. They are good and it is beyond this.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, has explained why he launched his midweek tirade against his own players for losing hunger having seen how easy complacency can creep into football clubs.

“I won four Liga titles in Spain when I was a football player, four in a row, and the fifth was not the same and the sixth was not the same. I was not starving enough. Caviar! Madrid beat me,” he said.

“I understand them [the players] but I am here to do it. The chairman knows that. I want to be here but if I lose the team, I can not be here. I said yesterday when I retire, how good was Pep, but it is not about that. Still we are here. We are second in the table, we are not 25 points behind Arsenal, still we are there. 57 points still to play. What I am saying in this way, no chance.”

“The club has to move. These goals we give them. Unacceptable against Liverpool. Unacceptable the second goal against United. We don’t have…. Something.”

01:05 PM

Team news is in...

Man City

Starting XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Ake, Cancelo, Alvarez, Bernardo, Palmer

Wolves

Starting XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, A Traore, Jiminez, Hwang

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Toti, Jonny, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia, Cunha, Costa

12:55 PM

Good afternoon

Hello again and welcome to our live coverage for the second, untelevised 2pm Premier League kick-off today, which is Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It feels a little bit strange to describe this as a must-win game for Pep Guardiola's men, but if they fail to win and Arsenal beat Manchester United in the 4pm kick-off later today, they will be at least seven points behind having played one game more.

That is a far from surmountable with so many games remaining, but it would put extra pressure onto the two games that Arsenal and City have to play in the league. If City win both then all is good, but failing to win either would put them in a sticky situation which would probably requires some kind of significant slip-up from Arsenal. Still, that is a long way off yet.

City, who have won four of the last five Premier League titles, have been far from their usual selves and their recent form has been similarly up and down. 10 points from five games – with two losses, one draw and three wins – is not great at just two points a game but their overall points-per-game average is only 2.2 so it is hardly a massive deviation from their wider results.

At the other end of the table we have today's visitors: relegation-battling Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves currently sit just a point above the relegation zone and could fall back into that if they get thrashed today. Unlikely, given it would have to be by eight or more goals, though.

Their recent form has been half-decent for a team that far down the table, with two wins, one draw and just one loss in their most recent four league games. It is difficult to say, though, that anyone from probably Leicester in 14th down will be feeling especially secure. Just three points separates Rodgers' men from bottom team Southampton. Not exactly a big cushion.

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT from the Etihad and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from it. Team news will be out shortly.