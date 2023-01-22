Erling Haaland blows Wolves away with another Man City hat-trick

James Ducker
·27 min read
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 - AP Photo/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

By James Ducker, at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola had complained in midweek that Manchester City had lost their fire and become a “happy flowers” team. Yet, on this evidence, spring may yet be blooming early in east Manchester and Erling Haaland, after a frustrating few weeks, is smelling of roses again.

The Norway striker’s fourth Premier League hat-trick took his tally to 31 goals with nearly half the season still to go and helped to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Wolves shot themselves in the foot after the break, conceding a soft penalty before a dreadful blunder from goalkeeper Jose Sa paved the way for Riyad Mahrez to tee up Haaland for City’s third and his 25th Premier League in just 19 matches.

There are still 18 league games to go and Haaland needs just eight goals to surpass Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season and 10 to eclipse Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, both of whom managed 34 back when it was a 42-match competition in the early to mid Nineties. He would have the golden boot with his current tally in any of the past four seasons.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal - REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal - REUTERS/Phil Noble

After earlier hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, Haaland’s three against Wolves mean he now has a third of Sergio Aguero’s Premier League record 12 and as many as Salah – after just six months in England.

Guardiola said after watching his team fight back from 2-0 down against Spurs on Thursday to win 4-2 that “something is missing” but this marked a return to form. Haaland was back in the goals, Mahrez and Jack Grealish impressed again, the midfield was more cohesive and John Stones was as tidy as ever at the back.

Not everyone will be happy. Joao Cancelo remained rooted to the substitutes bench. Guardiola seems to be operating an “anyone but Cancelo” policy at left-back at the moment, so Aymeric Laporte played the first half there then Nathan Ake the second when Rico Lewis went off. Phil Foden, who looked like he could do no wrong when scoring a hat-trick along with Haaland in that 6-3 demolition of United back in early October, was not even in the squad, his absence put down to the England forward not being fully fit.

City had to wait until five minutes before the interval for a goal to show for their supremacy. Jose Sa had made good saves to deny Haaland, Jack Grealish and – on the cusp of half-time – Grealish again but could not do much about Haaland’s 29th goal of the campaign. It was one of those moves we feel like we have seen a million times before from City, Rodri clipping the ball out to Riyad Mahrez on the right byline with Wolves having been dragged one way then the other. Mahrez touched the ball inside to Kevin De Bruyne and from there the best passer of the ball in the Premier League stood up another of those inch perfect crosses for Haaland to rise above Nathan Collins and head home.

No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or &quot;live&quot; services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images - PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images - PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Julen Lopetegui will have been happier with Sa’s handling than his kicking. The Wolves manager berated his goalkeeper twice in quick succession for booting the ball aimlessly upfield and gifting City possession back and then threw his hands in the air as if to say “At last” when Sa finally played short. Wolves just could not get the ball and when they did they were careless with it.

Getting physical did not really work either: Max Kilman booked for clattering Ilkay Gundogan and Mario Lemina and Lopetegui himself for protesting after Hwang Hee-chan brought down Lewis.

Lopetegui had seen enough and made a triple substitution at half-time, dragging off his entire attack of Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Hwang and replacing them with Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia and Joao Moutinho. And then watched his side capitulate in the space of four minutes early in the second half, two individual errors costing them dear. First Ruben Neves tripped Gundogan as he ghosted in behind from a pass by Ake, on for Lewis. Haaland made no mistake from the spot.

And then Sa – criticised for going long in the first half – attempted a short pass but made a total botch of things: it was weak and inaccurate and allowed Mahrez to intercept and square for Haaland, who coolly side-footed the ball into the corner for his hat-trick. An absolute gift of a goal.

Man City 3 Wolves 0: as it happened

04:23 PM

Behind the numbers on Haaland's record-breaking season (already)

The Norwegian goal machine is rewriting the record books... and here are just some of the records he has shattered so far. 

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:17 PM

It's obviously not good for Wolves

But you don't really expect that their survival is going to be defined on games such as these, more like the ones against Southampton and Bournemouth, two sides below them who they play in their next two league games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui appears dejected during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester - Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui appears dejected during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

04:07 PM

Man of the Match?

Well, it could not be anyone else, could it?

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland applauds fans after being substituted - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland applauds fans after being substituted - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:05 PM

STAT ATTACK

  • Manchester City have won each of their last six Premier League matches against Wolves, scoring 19 goals at an average of 3.2 per game

  • Wolves have scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season (after 20 games), the fewest of any side. Each of the last four teams to score 12 goals or fewer after 20 matches in a single campaign have been relegated to the Championship

  • Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in just 11 Premier League home games, the most home goals by a Manchester City player in a single campaign (overtaking Sergio Agüero in 2011-12 - 16)

  • Kevin De Bruyne has assisted Erling Haaland five times in the Premier League this season for Manchester City – this is the most assists by one player for another in the competition this term.

  • Man City’s Erling Haaland has scored 25 goals in the Premier League this season, overtaking last season's Golden Boot winners (Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min - 23)

  • Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick for Man City in what is just his 19th appearance, the fewest games taken to score four hat-tricks in the competition’s history (previous record was 65 apps by Ruud van Nistelrooy)

 Via StatsPerform

03:56 PM

Updated Premier League table

Here's the top six:

And here is the bottom six, where Wolves reside:

03:54 PM

FULL TIME: Man City 3 Wolves 0

A very comfortable win for Manchester City in the end against a Wolves side who offered very little until the game was in effect over. A Haaland hat-trick does for the Midlands club and the gap at the top of the Premier League is reduced to two points.

03:52 PM

90+1 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City break again as the game gets stretched but there are few blue shits in the box as the cross comes in from the right. Wolves then win a corner as Nunes's cross is sent behind by Ake.

03:50 PM

89 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City moving to second and within two points (albeit having played once more) of league leaders Arsenal. Could do with their cross-city rivals doing both sides of Manchester a favour with a win at the Emirates. Arsenal, though, have only lost once this season...

03:48 PM

87 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City break through Gundogan but without any pace or great intent and the attack peters out, much like this game is.

03:47 PM

85 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Podence looking dangerous on the left again, squares it to Sarabia on the right edge of the box but his left-footed shot is appalling. High and wide and, for once, worthy of a "wahey" from the opposition supporters. Podence has been excellent since he came on.

03:44 PM

82 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Wolves best chance of the game? Maybe. Their best chance of the half? Yes. A bit of pinball and the ball falls again to Podence from 15 yards out. He drags his right-footed shot just wide of the near post as Ederson was rooted to the spot.

03:42 PM

80 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Oh dear, that is poor Ilkay Gundogan. Phillips has a shot blocked, it rolls out to Bernardo Silva on the right byline, whose cross leaves Gundogan with the simplest of headers from just two yards out. He's not under much pressure but he somehow manages to nod over. He presses his head against the post in frustration, as well he might.

03:40 PM

78 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

The intensity of the action has eased somewhat, as often happens at this point of games like these: home teams with healthy leads and plenty of substitutions.

03:38 PM

76 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

A double substitution for the hosts: De Bruyne off to be replaced by Bernardo Silva and then Kalvin Phillips replaces Rodri.

03:35 PM

74 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City almost have another with Alvarez... but it's out for a corner.

03:33 PM

71 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Wolves trying to and nearly finding a bit of joy down the right with crosses. Not sure City could score how many they want here, but another one or two wouldn't be a surprise.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola kneels during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola kneels during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Mr Guardiola should be a little happier with his team today, but you never know. And, really, City were fairly average for most of the first half's action.

03:30 PM

68 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

De Bruyne drives into the penalty area, plays a cross in but Neves intercepts. Wolves break, Podence picks the ball up just outside the box goes for a chip with the keeper off his line, but Ederson stretches his arm and claws it away as it was heading (I think) goalwards.

03:27 PM

65 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Mahrez thinks he has City's fourth with a lovely dink over Sa but the flag is up. In acres of space on the edge of the box and De Bruyne plays a soft pass to him waiting. It looks close but I think it will be just offside. Indeed it is.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their fourth goal before it is disallowed - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their fourth goal before it is disallowed - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

03:23 PM

60 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

Off comes Haaland. A thousand goals already in English football and still nobody can pronounce his name correctly. Alvarez comes on in his place.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goa - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goa - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

03:21 PM

58 mins - Man City 3 Wolves 0

City threaten again, De Bruyne finds Mahrez in space on the edge of the box but his first touch is poor and Wolves clear the danger. Sa tries to play out from the back shortly after but he boots it straight out.

03:16 PM

GOAAAAAL! A HAALAND HAT-TRICK!

Jose Sa tries to play out from the back but only finds the blue shirt of Mahrez on the edge of the box... he advances a few yards, squares it to Haaland about 12 yards out and he takes a touch and then slots into an empty net to complete his hat-trick.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores the team's third goal and hat trick during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England. - Michael Regan/Getty Images
Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores the team's third goal and hat trick during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England. - Michael Regan/Getty Images

First one was a decent header, but it's probably not the most sensational hat-trick.

Man City 3 Wolves 0

03:14 PM

52 mins - Man City 2 Wolves 0

Grealish lifts the ball towards the back post where Mahrez is waiting... he's free and it's a superb cross but he can only find the side netting. He's annoyed... and he should be.

03:11 PM

GOAAAAL! Haaland puts his second away

He sends Sa the wrong way, slotting into the left-centre side of the goal with his left boot. 30 goals in the season for the Norwegian.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 - AP Photo/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Man City 2 Wolves 0 

03:10 PM

48 mins - PENALTY TO MAN CITY

Neves clumsily fells Gundogan in the area just tapping his heels as he burst through, and referee Coote points to the spot. Easy decision and no complaints.

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. - Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. - Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Erling Haaland steps up...

03:09 PM

47 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

Good ball in from Lemina on the right... Sarabia is there attacking but it is headed behind for a Wolves corner. Much better from Wolves.

03:06 PM

KICK OFF: Wolves get the second half under way

Three changes for Wolves: Moutinho, Cunha and new signing Sarabia all come on as Jiminez, Traore and Hwang all depart. Nathan Ake on for City in stead of Rico Lewis.

02:53 PM

James Ducker's half-time verdict

Half time and it's 1-0 to City. A lesson for Nathan Collins about the harsh realities of life against the champions in the Premier League. The Wolves defender has been excellent for much of the game – and made a superb intervening clearance from Gundogan's cross to snatch the ball away from the lurking Haaland – but Haaland beat him in the air for the goal and Collins was perhaps fortunate not to give away a penalty for his challenge on Grealish.

02:50 PM

HALF TIME: Man City 1 Wolves 0

A deserved lead for City, who did not have a bagful of chances in the opening 30 minutes but they made their pressure tell with a goal for Haaland.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal - REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal - REUTERS/Phil Noble

02:49 PM

45+3 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

Wolves will and should be happy now to get to half-time at 1-0. Collins again had to snuff out danger with Haaland waiting in the box for what would have been a certain goal.

02:48 PM

45+1 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

James Ducker on the animated Wolves manager:

Interesting watching Lopetegui on the touchline. He was furious with his keeper Jose Sa for twice booting the ball aimlessly upfield and gifting possession straight back to City in quick succession. Sa then finally plays short to Nunes and Lopetegui throws his hands in the air as if to say 'hurrah, at last!'

02:47 PM

45 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

So nearly 2-0! Grealish finishes off a City attack with a shot with his right foot from 15 yards... it's headed off the line and away by Collins.

02:45 PM

41 mins - Man City 1 Wolves 0

Collins slides in on Grealish as the City player advances to the left byline and that surely has to be a penalty for the hosts? Wolves were unhappy about a decision that went against them earlier in the phase of play...

It has gone to Var... and they say no penalty. 

Collins' right leg caught Grealish well beyond when the initial 'tackle' had ended, as he was getting up again, and that is what caused him to go to ground. It looked clear cut to me so not sure what has happened there.

Doesn't look like they went back to the earlier decision but who knows? It is all very opaque.

02:42 PM

GOAAAAAAL! Haaland with the header!

It was probably coming...

Mahrez pulls it back to De Bruyne, free on the right corner of the box, sends in a curling cross to the edge of the six-yard box and the big Norwegian is there waiting to nod powerfully in. A well-worked goal. 29 goals for the season in 26 games. Phenomenal.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Man City 1 Wolves 0

02:40 PM

37 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Wolves' first attack from a while comes through Bueno, but his cross is cut out. Hwang and Lemina then link up soon after but City snuff out the danger and then win a free kick just outside of their own box. Slick work from Wolves, but it's not enough to get their first shot of the game away.

02:38 PM

35 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Grealish with the ball on the left, it's through to Haaland in the box but he cannot keep possession. Wolves try and pass it out from the back under a lot of pressure from blue shirts. Frustrating times.

Next attack comes through Grealish, too, who plays in a dangerous cross from the left but Sa claims comfortably. Might have been a different story had a City player nicked a touch.

02:35 PM

32 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Rodri's turn for a long shot which just goes over the bar. Well struck. He had a lot of space on the edge of the box as City turn the screw on the visitors. Not quite "under the cosh" territory here for Wolves, but not far from it.

02:32 PM

30 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Mahrez sends the ball back to Lewis on the edge of the box, his cross comes in but Gundogan's header flies over. He couldn't quite get over it. Probably a bit too fast as he tried to adjust himself to head it down. Better from City. A little more incisive and urgent now.

Rico Lewis is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 202 - AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Rico Lewis is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 202 - AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

02:30 PM

28 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Wolves end a fast-flowing City counter attack that comes through a driving run from Grealish. City's secondary attack ends with a firm, hard Grealish shot from 25-yards which is punched away by the Wolves keeper. Increasing the pressure on Wolves now.

02:26 PM

25 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

City get another corner as they aim to make a breakthrough. Lacking that final pass at the moment. Mahrez overhits the corner and it's too hard and far for even the big man up front, Erling Haaland. Rodri gets a booking for breaking down a Wolves counter attack on the half-way line.

02:24 PM

21 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Can't say there have been many if any clear chances for City as Wolves get back into the game with a bit more of the ball. Haaland's is the only shot of the game.

Lewis sends in a cross from deep but it is slightly too hard and Grealish on the left byline, wide of the far post, can't quite keep it in play.

02:21 PM

18 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Wolves finally get a bit of an attack going, after coming under sustained pressure from City. They win a free-kick after Rodri commits a foul. This is a bit better, but they then give the ball away with a straw overhit pass from Nunes which Ederson collects.

02:19 PM

Here's the Kilman/Gundogan incident

As I said, I am sure it was painful.

Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

02:17 PM

15 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

James Ducker from the Etidhad:

There have been three Wolves bookings in the space of four minutes – including for manager Julen Lopetegui. Kilman was booked for clattering through Gundogan, whose jaw seem to bear the brunt of the challenge then Lemina and Lopetegui booked for protesting after Hee-chan is penalised for fouling Rico Lewis.

02:16 PM

14 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Gundogan eventually gets up and walks to the touchline, has a swig of water and feels his jaw. I'm sure it was probably painful, whatever happened.

De Bruyne swings it in but Wolves clear before City get the ball again. Rico Lewis gets caught on the ball by Hwang, sends in a pass back to Ederson and Wolves want a foul... David Coote gives the free-kick to City, though and Wolves are incensed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Julen Lopeteguigestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 202
Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Julen Lopeteguigestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 202

Lemina gets a booking for saying something to the ref and Julen Lopetegui also gets a yellow card for his protestations. If anything it did look like a Wolves free-kick, but I'd have to see it again more closely. Lewis lost control of the ball, tried a pass back to the keeper and then looked to bundle Hwang down.

02:12 PM

9 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Kilman is booked for a challenge on Gundogan. It was particularly forceful, as Gundogan was advancing to the byline. Looks like there was a bit of a firm shoulder in there from the Wolves man which is probably what did for him. Gundogan is still on the floor after a minute or two. It looks like it's an issue with his neck or jaw. Kilman did get the ball but it's more than that.

02:09 PM

6 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

It has mostly been City recycling the ball in the opening six minutes, although a good chunk of that was taken up with the nonsense in the penalty box during the corner (below). Not sure Wolves have actually had a genuine, successful pass yet.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Erling Braut Haaland remonstrate with referee David Coote - REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Erling Braut Haaland remonstrate with referee David Coote - REUTERS/Phil Noble

02:05 PM

3 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Stones is on his knees in the penalty box before the corner is taken and the referee walks over to Semedo about something that was not quite caught on camera. The corner is about to be taken and Stones goes to ground again! Kerfuffle. Semedo, Stones and Haaland all involved. Semedo being talked to again.

The corner eventually comes in and Wolves clear the danger eventually, but somewhat scrappily. City regroup and come again.

02:03 PM

2 mins - Man City 0 Wolves 0

Mahrez gets a cross in from the right with Haaland lurking dangerously near the back post, but Collins nods behind to concede a corner.

02:02 PM

KICK OFF: Man City vs Wolves

City get us under way at the Etihad.  Nice to see two teams playing in their usual, traditional kits without any off-colour shorts or socks.

01:58 PM

Nearly time for kick-off

Predictions? Can't see anything but a comfortable City win, though Wolves did do the league double on them in the 2019/20 season.

01:49 PM

The warm-ups are in full swing

And truly warming up is probably a necessity, in a chilly Manchester.

Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

01:42 PM

Pep Guardiola’s ‘happy flowers’ rant – what he said and what he actually meant

Having watched his team come from 2-0 down at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur to win 4-2 thanks to a stunning second-half fightback, Guardiola used the moment to lift the lid on his true feelings about a side he feels has lots its “fire”.

Part rant, part rambling monologue, part desperate rallying call as he challenges his players to hunt down leaders Arsenal, this was an 11min 15sec therapy session Guardiola style.

James Ducker analyses the meaning behind Guardiola's words here. 

01:29 PM

A notable absentee from today: Phil Foden

Here is James Ducker on why:

01:21 PM

Premier League table

How they stand from top to bottom:

01:13 PM

Guardiola: No regrets over selling Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal

By Mike McGrath

Pep Guardiola has insisted there are no regrets over selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and helping them become Premier League title rivals.

The Manchester City manager sanctioned the sale of the pair in the summer and says the players wanted to leave the Etihad Stadium rather than being forced out. Jesus’s move came after his first-team opportunities were limited by the arrival of Erling Haaland.

“I always say you want to stay, you want to leave. I wish the best for Gabriel and Oleks, fantastic people. They helped us a lot. It is not about that,” said Guardiola.

“I never say one player leave, it is them, the club, decisions. Of course Erling came, for Gabriel it was difficult. But it happens, it is normal. It was a good deal.

“The players who were here like Raheem and Gabriel and Oleks, always I have big compliments. And big thank you for what they have done for us and after it was a good transfer for the club and everything. Honestly, we are not in the position that we are because we don’t have Oleks or the other ones. They are good and it is beyond this.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, has explained why he launched his midweek tirade against his own players for losing hunger having seen how easy complacency can creep into football clubs.

“I won four Liga titles in Spain when I was a football player, four in a row, and the fifth was not the same and the sixth was not the same. I was not starving enough. Caviar! Madrid beat me,” he said.

“I understand them [the players] but I am here to do it. The chairman knows that. I want to be here but if I lose the team, I can not be here. I said yesterday when I retire, how good was Pep, but it is not about that. Still we are here. We are second in the table, we are not 25 points behind Arsenal, still we are there. 57 points still to play. What I am saying in this way, no chance.”

“The club has to move. These goals we give them. Unacceptable against Liverpool. Unacceptable the second goal against United. We don’t have…. Something.”

01:05 PM

Team news is in...

Man City

Starting XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland 
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Ake, Cancelo, Alvarez, Bernardo, Palmer

Wolves

Starting XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, A Traore, Jiminez, Hwang
Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Toti, Jonny, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia, Cunha, Costa

12:55 PM

Good afternoon

Hello again and welcome to our live coverage for the second, untelevised 2pm Premier League kick-off today, which is Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It feels a little bit strange to describe this as a must-win game for Pep Guardiola's men, but if they fail to win and Arsenal beat Manchester United in the 4pm kick-off later today, they will be at least seven points behind having played one game more.

That is a far from surmountable with so many games remaining, but it would put extra pressure onto the two games that Arsenal and City have to play in the league. If City win both then all is good, but failing to win either would put them in a sticky situation which would probably requires some kind of significant slip-up from Arsenal. Still, that is a long way off yet.

City, who have won four of the last five Premier League titles, have been far from their usual selves and their recent form has been similarly up and down. 10 points from five games – with two losses, one draw and three wins – is not great at just two points a game but their overall points-per-game average is only 2.2 so it is hardly a massive deviation from their wider results.

At the other end of the table we have today's visitors: relegation-battling Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves currently sit just a point above the relegation zone and could fall back into that if they get thrashed today. Unlikely, given it would have to be by eight or more goals, though.

Their recent form has been half-decent for a team that far down the table, with two wins, one draw and just one loss in their most recent four league games. It is difficult to say, though, that anyone from probably Leicester in 14th down will be feeling especially secure. Just three points separates Rodgers' men from bottom team Southampton. Not exactly a big cushion.

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT from the Etihad and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from it. Team news will be out shortly.

Latest Stories

  • Lucinda Williams: the Americana great has lost none of her majesty – or bite

    Silence isn’t often associated with rock concerts: they’re supposed to be loud, soundtracked by singalongs and stomping feet. But last night at London’s Barbican Centre, Lucinda Williams proved that a hushed crowd – save a smattering of applause as each song drew to a close, or a shout of “We love you, Lucinda!” – could be just as golden.

  • Monterey Park shooting news – live: 10 killed as suspect remains at large

    People ‘pour out screaming’ from venue after thousands attend Lunar New Year celebrations in city near Los Angeles

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The 13th-rank

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Jarry makes 46 saves in return, Penguins top Senators 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Friday night. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins to reach 20 goals for the sixth straight season. Rickard Rakell added his 17th and Jason Zucker his 13th as Pittsburgh earned a split of its home-and-home series with Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk had his 16th goal for the Senators and Cam Talbott stopped 40 shots while losing for the fifth time in h

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • No. 1 Swiatek, No. 7 Gauff both lose at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek, which she can't do anything about. They also changed the way she approached big moments, and a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open's fourth round Sunday made Swiatek wonder wheth