Premier League live: Man City vs Southampton and latest results from across the league

Manchester City play Southampton at the Etihad, kick-off 3pm

Elsewhere at 3pm, Newcastle play Brentford, and Bournemouth face Leicester

Pep Guardiola will stay for years... as long as Man City keep Erling Haaland

01:52 PM

A spot of redecorating in Manchester

Will Southampton be victims of Guardiola's perfectionism today? - Oli Scarff/AFP

11:43 AM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Manchester City v Southampton, with kick-off at the Etihad at 3pm. We'll also be bringing you updates from elsewhere in the Premier League, as Newcastle face Brentford at St James' Park and Bournemouth play Leicester.

Having only just clambered out of the bottom three, and with questions surrounding how much longer manager Ralph Hassenhuttl might survive at the club, you would forgive Southampton for considering this trip up north ill-timed. Pep Guardiola's side are in ferocious form after two rampant home wins, the latter last weekend in their 6-3 evisceration of cross-town rivals Manchester United which belied a generous scoreline.

That being said, with Erling Haaland calling the shots in the side - due to finish the season on a preposterous 67 goals if he maintains his current strike-rate - will there be an optimistic moment to visit the Etihad this season?

Erling Haaland has taken to the Premier League like an enormously-talented duck to water - Rui Vieira/AP

Ahead of this afternoon's fixture, Guardiola himself wondered at his player's brilliance, but was adamant that there is still room for improvement.

"Why does the ball go to where he is? This is an incredible instinct. What can I teach him about being here or there?" Guardiola pondered.

"Everyone can improve. I think he is ready for that. I think everyone knows they can do. The only thing to never stop until we die is [the desire] to improve."

Guardiola will be unable to call on Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, and Kyle Walker due to injury, but may be able to welcome back Rodri after he missed out on taking part in the Manchester derby. Southampton continue to be without Tino Livramento and Roman Lavia.

Hassenhuttl spoke realistically ahead of the match, acknowledging that the team have "had better runs, that's for sure", but was resolute in his belief that he would field "a brave team, and hopefully a successful one".

Fighting talk, as the club could not have chosen a more difficult place to seek out their first win since August 30.