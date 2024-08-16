Premier League LIVE - Latest transfers and team news ahead of 2024/25 season starting at Man United v Fulham

The new Premier League season is upon us, with Manchester United hosting Fulham in Friday night’s opener and then the rest of the 20 top-flight teams in action across Saturday, Sunday and Monday night as 2024/25 kicks off in earnest. All 20 teams bar one - Liverpool - have made at least one transfer signing this summer so far, but more are certainly in the works with two weeks remaining before deadline day.

Ahead of the opening round of games we’re bringing you all the latest transfer news in one place, but also the latest team news for each game as managers pick their starting XIs, assess who has emerged from preseason in the best form and fitness and decide which tactics are likely to help them achieve their objectives, both for game one and the season as a whole.

Man United’s new double signing from Bayern Munich are both in the frame to feature tonight for a debut, while at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has a huge squad to choose from - but appears to be struggling to find the right balance. Arne Slot is still assessing his original group at Anfield, while Mikel Arteta has so far opted for small alterations only as Arsenal try to close the gap to Man City - who themselves are just one in, one out in the transfer window.

Follow the build-up to the new season below with all the latest team news and transfer stories:

Premier League team news and latest transfer updates

Man United face Fulham on Friday at 8pm BST

De Ligt and Mazraoui in frame to make debuts

Man Utd vs Fulham

08:30 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United host Fulham in the opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season on Friday.

Erik ten Hag’s side had a disappointing season last time around, finishing in eighth place, and only qualifying for Europe because they won the FA Cup.

Their goal difference was lower than any team placed above them and they conceded 58 goals during the season, while only scoring 57.

United have made some key backroom acquisitions over the summer,including Ruud van Nistelrooy, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

It will be the first full season since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a stake in the club and there are high expectations set.

Man Utd new duo could make debut against Fulham

08:15 , Karl Matchett

More team news from this match to come, but first it’s worth noting that the Manchester United boss has confirmed his latest additions can play tonight.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could make their Manchester United debuts against Fulham on Friday after Erik ten Hag confirmed his new signings are in contention for the Premier League opener.

The two former Ajax defenders joined from Bayern Munich in a £52m double deal and could be plunged into United’s injury-hit defence.

“They will be in the squad,” said Ten Hag, who revealed Harry Maguire is also available after coming off in the Community Shield.

And Ten Hag believes Mazraoui’s ability on the ball can make him the answer to United’s problem left-back position.

Man Utd’s new signings could make debuts against Fulham confirms Erik ten Hag

Premier League transfers and team news - live updates

08:10 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage and build-up towards the 2024/25 season - today we’re bringing you an all-day lead-up to the opener, Manchester United against Fulham, with the latest team news for all ten matches in the top flight across the weekend.

We’re also keeping a full focus on all the latest transfer news, rumours and completed deals, with Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all rumoured to be targeting significant signings over the past couple of days.

Stay tuned for all the latest before a ball is kicked!