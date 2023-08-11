Premier League LIVE: Harry Kane set for Bayern move and Liverpool poised to beat Chelsea for Moises Caicedo

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane after a summer of back and forth, with the England striker now poised to travel to Germany to complete the formalities. A proposal from the Bundesliga side worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was accepted by Spurs on Wednesday. The England captain will now have to decide whether he wants to stay in north London or move to the German giants.

In a crazy final few hours before the season begins, Liverpool appear to have gazumped Chelsea for the signing of Moises Caicedo, with Brighton set to pocket £110 million. Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

Chelsea make Romeo Lavia bid in attempt to beat Liverpool in transfer race

08:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Could that see Chelsea pivot to Romeo Lavia as their primary midfield target? Todd Boehly and co. have tabled a bid for the Southampton youngster.

Liverpool agree £110m deal to sign Moises Caicedo in British transfer record

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And another player set for a mega-money move is Moises Caicedo. The Brighton midfielder has long an object an interest for Chelsea but Liverpool have swooped in with an offer that would set a new British transfer record.

Richard Jolly has the latest:

Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich move after making Tottenham decision

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s officially day one of the new Premier League season, with Burnley and Manchester City ready to raise the curtain at Turf Moor this evening, but the morning stories are all transfer related, with a couple of big bits of breaking news overnight.

The first concerns Harry Kane, who it would appear is Munich-bound, as Miguel Delaney reports.

The Premier League is having an identity crisis – but one thing can save it

08:12 , Miguel Delaney

If the Premier League is to become a title race between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta once again, it will not be the only way they stand apart. They are two of the only people in the competition who seem to think anyone other than Manchester City can win the title. Even Guardiola’s opinions on that have to be viewed with some caution, however, given the performative humility he occasionally displays.

A tight title race certainly isn’t what the Catalan expects from his City players on the eve of the season. Guardiola is demanding more perfection.

Some of the other public comments on the issue from Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag are similarly for the benefit of their own squad, but it should still be notable for the Premier League that the managers of its two biggest clubs are now so open about how closed off the title is.

“Nobody besides City can have the real target to become champions again this year,” the Liverpool manager said. Ten Hag totally echoed that, saying that only City have the right to talk about the title.

This may not exactly be the most thrilling preface for a season currently selling itself as the “greatest show on earth”, but that’s sort of the point. The issue poses an identity question for the Premier League, especially given how it has surged clear as the planet’s most popular sporting competition. The extravagant expenditure in this window is further testament to that – but does all this show it is no longer living up to this “unique selling point”?

