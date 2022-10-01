Odsonne Édouard gives Crystal Palace the lead against Chelsea at Selhurst Park - Premier League live: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea and latest updates from across the league - Getty Images Europe

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2

Liverpool 1 Brighton 2

Southampton 0 Everton 0

03:39 PM

35 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

Silva on halfway, sends it to Sterling, 60-yards up the pitch, Sterling tries to feed into across the area, didn't get it completely right but it deflects out for a corner.

Mount rolls it in across the deck, it comes to Aubameyang.

03:36 PM

GOAL Liverpool 1 Brighton 2

Roberto Firmino pulls one back for Liverpool.

03:35 PM

GOAL Fulham 0 Newcastle 2

Miguel Almiron has doubled Newcastle's lead at Fulham.

03:34 PM

33 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

Ayew tries to take the ball off Thiago Silva, he nicks it, but it's a yellow card for Silva as he handled the ball on the deck.

Free kick for Palace – the players are after a red card here. VAR will check this.

03:31 PM

30 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

Olise is away down the right-hand side, he's away from Mount, cuts into the penalty box and tries to play it into Zaha, but it's cleared out for a Palace throw.

03:27 PM

Luke Edwards is at Craven Cottage

Newcastle have every reason to thank the technology this week. VAR intervened to change a yellow card shown to Nathaniel Chalobah into a red. It was a horrible tackle on Sean Longstaff, at speed, studs connected above the boot on the ankle of his standing leg. Fulham can have no complaints about that. And having taken the lead, Wilson's goal is allowed to stand after a needlessly long check for an offside in the build up. So, the technology does work when used properly.

Callum Wilson scores Newcastle's first goal - Action Images via Reuters

03:26 PM

24 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

A series of one-touch passes from Chelsea results in James getting a cross in from the right. It falls to Sterling, but he toe-pokes wide, just shaving the outside of the post.

03:25 PM

Graham Potter in the Chelsea dugout

Graham Potter - PA

03:24 PM

GOAL Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

Brighton have gone two up at Anfield. Trossard with his second, very similar to the first but with Alexander-Arnold caught in possession in the build-up.

Story continues

03:22 PM

20 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

Havertz crosses and Mount gets on the end of it with his head, going for the bottom right-hand corner, but he's just off there, didn't quite get it right. A close opportunity to equalise.

03:20 PM

Greg Wilcox is at Selhurst Park

Chelsea looking shaky at the back – Selhurst Park is rocking now and the hosts look threatening every time they go forward and steady at the back.

Selhurst Park - PA

03:16 PM

GOAL Fulham 0 Newcastle 1

Callum Wilson has given Newcastle the lead at Craven Cottage with a right-footed shot from close range slotted into the bottom-right corner after Fulham were reduced to 10 men after Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute.

03:13 PM

10 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

Kepa makes a fine save from an Eze 25-yarder! He pushes the follow-up behind for a corner.

A comfortable start for Chelsea, but it's Palace who are on the front foot now.

Eze drives another shot, snaked through six-yard box and it's not far off at all.

03:11 PM

7 mins: GOAL Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0

What a ball from the right-hand side from Ayew. Edouard gets on the end of it, the ball bouncing ahead of him but he tucks it away with aplomb. That's his first goal since January and it's completely against the run of play.

03:06 PM

GOAL: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Leandro Trossard has scored an unlikely early goal for Brighton at Anfield.

My colleague Tamara Prenn leads live coverage of that game.

03:03 PM

1 min: Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 0

Sterling gets an early volley in, but it's comfortably into Guaita's hands.

Sterling start on the right of a three, Havertz on the left with Mount slotting in behind Aubameyang.

03:02 PM

Kick off!

And we're away at Selhurst Park.

02:57 PM

And with three minutes to kick off...

....here's Harri Thomas taking over for the live action.

02:57 PM

A beautiful day to be in South London

Football in the autumn. What a terrific thing it is.

Selhurst park

02:53 PM

View from the gods

Matt Law reports: Two of Potter's Chelsea coaches are set to take a Bird's-eye view of todays game, with first-team coach Bruno Saltor and goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts on the list of people scheduled to sit in the gantry. Conor Gallagher will be watching from the substitutes' bench against the club he spent last season on loan at and the midfielder has just been given a very warm reception from the home fans on his way to the dressing-rooms.

02:52 PM

Chelsea already lining up new signings

With a few minutes to go before kick-off at Selhurst Park, there's just time to catch up on the latest Chelsea transfer news, as reported by my colleague Matt Law in the week.

Not only are the club entering the race for Jude Bellingham's signature, but they've got designs on Christopher Nkunku at RB Leipzig after a secret medical.

02:46 PM

Premier League's top scorers

Any movement in this list today? Is Haaland a shoo-in for that golden boot?



11 goals: E. Haaland (Manchester City)

7 goals: H. Kane (Tottenham)

6 goals: A. Mitrović (Fulham)

5 goals: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) I. Toney (Brentford)

4 goals: W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) A. Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) Rodrigo (Leeds)

3 goals: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) L. Díaz (Liverpool) P. Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. Maddison (Leicester) Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) M. Ødegaard (Arsenal) M. Rashford (Manchester United) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) R. Sterling (Chelsea)

02:37 PM

Meanwhile in North London

The Arsenal-Spurs match was a bit of a sensation. Thomas Partey scored an absolute screamer, Harry Kane's penalty cemented his position as Spurs' top-scorer in the derby, Jesus pounced on a Lloris error to put Arsenal bakc in charge, Emerson was sent off for a studs-up lunge on Martinelli, and that man Xhaka sealed a 3-1 victory for the Gunners.



Breathless stuff, expertly described by my colleague Harri Thomas over here.

02:35 PM

Luke Edwards on the team announced in West London

The return of Callum Wilson up front is a huge boost to Newcastle but it’s offset by the news Jacob Murphy, who has been poor whenever he’s come off the bench this season, starts on the wing. Allan Saint Maximin still not fit enough to play. Joelinton hadn’t trained all week so only makes the bench.

Fascinating test for Newcastle at Fulham. A game they are expected to win, yet the London side are above then in the table and have caused every team they’ve played problems this season.

02:31 PM

If you think public transport is a mess...

....wait until you see how the next month and a half is shaping up for Premier League clubs.

This is what a traffic jam really looks like.

As Jeremy Wilson reported this week, the effect of the Winter World Cup is to a condense a quarter of a season into 10 per cent of the calendar.

02:19 PM

Southampton and Everton teams

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Larios, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Mara, Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, Adams. Subs: McCarthy, Adam Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Salisu, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott.



Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, McNeil. Subs: Keane, Gordon, Begovic, Doucoure, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, John.



Referee: Andre Marriner

02:18 PM

Fulham and Newcastle teams

Fulham: Leno, Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Kurzawa, Reed, Chalobah, James, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Onomah, Vinicius, Diop, Harris, Parkes.



Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Murphy. Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Karius, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.



Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

02:17 PM

Bournemouth and Brentford teams

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Solanke, Billing, Tavernier, Moore. Subs: Travers, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.



Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard. Subs: Hickey, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Cox, Trevitt.



Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield)

02:16 PM

Chelsea and Palace teams in full

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha. Subs: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.



Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, James, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz. Subs: Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta.



Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

02:14 PM

Some winning streak

Chelsea have won past last 10 games against Palace in all competitions, which may make the difficult journey worth it for the travelling fans.

02:14 PM

An exasperated Matt Law writes...

Just getting to Selhurst Park today is a triumph for those of us who do not live in or around Croydon, thanks to the train strike. The Chelsea fans who have made it will see Graham Potter's first Premier League team selection since succeeding Thomas Tuchel. Potter has moved to a back four, deciding against bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly to replace Marc Cucarella, who is missing through illness. Instead, Thiago Silva partners Wesley Fofana and Mason Mount will play behind a front three of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz. Patrick Vieira has named a bold team, with five forward players starting together.

02:12 PM

Potter: I'm not sexy

Much mirth at at Stamford Bridge yesterday when Graham Potter was asked whether he had designs on becoming a "sexy" manager now that he's at Chelsea rather than Brighton.

"I sincerely hope not, would be my instinctive answer," Potter said. "I very rarely feel sexy!

"If you ever have any success or you're trying to do anything, you have to be true to yourself, I think.

"And I'm not saying that I'm right or wrong or anything like that, I have to be me.

"And part of being me is a little bit of self-deprecation.

"I'm intelligent enough to know that I started off below the bottom tier, and after a process of trial and error and a lot of hard work, luck and help from other people I've got to this point.

"And that's a fantastic achievement and something I'm really proud of.

"But at the same time I'm a human being, certainly not perfect and don't think I've cracked anything or have all the answers."

Potter has driven the same car for three years (since moving from Swansea to Brighton) and appears to be wholly unmoved by the trappings that his new position entitles him to. He says he hasn't moved house from Hove, where he lives with his wife and three sons.

"We haven't moved, our lifestyle hasn't changed," Potter said. "We're not in an open-top car driving round Brighton and Hove, or Surrey or Cobham or anything. There's no Lamborghini on order, I'm still driving the same car that I picked up in England when I returned from Swansea. So my life hasn't changed at all if I'm honest."

There were a few eyebrows raised, however, when the new Chelsea boss suggested that the facilities he was accustomed to on the South Coast were better than those available at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham.

"Brighton does have a lovely training ground, and in some ways equal if not better in terms of the facilities," he said. "But what we have here [at Chelsea] is a history, and recognition, photos of people winning major trophies.

"And that's the main thing. That's where the expectation, or the pressure, the difference is."