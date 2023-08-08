Premier League new kits 2023/24: every shirt ranked

Which kit ranks highest in our definitive guide? - Custom image

Whether it is the eighth subtly different incarnation of the Premier League’s sleeve lion or a revolutionary new name and number font, these are truly thrilling days for enjoyers of kit minutiae. 2023/24, you are spoiling us.

If you have 12 minutes (twelve!) to spare there is a very thorough video available to explain the latter:

If you only have 12 seconds here are the edited highlights: Bigger font, more readable. Lion: crown, no circle, no words. Cheers!

Elsewhere this season’s kits are notable for two other trends. The first is a lack of sponsors, with Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United all forced into shameful revelations of their new wares without a key brand partner highlighted on the front. Laughable.

The other is iridescent emblems, especially from Nike which strike me as a rough equivalent of Malibu Stacy’s new hat. They make the badges basically invisible from some angles, which allows your full focus to be drawn to the aforementioned commercial partners. Chelsea, with shiny badge but without new sponsor, are in a terrible bind.

Several teams persist with gambling sponsors despite turning tides, although it will be another three years before they are banned from the front of a shirt. You can’t rush these things.

Here are the makers responsible for this year’s work:

Premier League kit manufacturers 2023-24

Supremacy for Umbro! For the first time in 13 years. Please settle down.

Prepare your angry letters to Manchester City, Spurs and problem child Chelsea who have all failed to launch their away kits in time for consideration, and let us begin at the bottom:

Arsenal new away kit 2023/24

Belated apologies for the spoiler, but I wrote about this at length a few weeks ago and, can I just shock you? Am not a fan. Has it grown on me? Only in the way that a wart might. Not as horrible as feared when worn by athletic young men, but offensive in any other context. Luminous yellow shorts as second option make it 17 per cent more ghastly. Vote it out of existence somehow. Is there a text line? A telethon?

Aston Villa new home kit 2023/24

Oh goodness. Squanders what should be a triumphant return to Villa’s European Cup-winning crest with a relentless onslaught of effluence. Insulting bookmaker plastered on front, another ugly logo on the sleeve, a very Burnley feel to the pattern on the claret and unnecessary tiny footholds midway down the sleeves, for any babies attempting to scale Mount Villasupporter. Pattern allegedly inspired by, and stop me if you’ve heard this one before, waveform of fans chanting blah blah blah blah. Photoshoot also seems to have taken place in secret lair of a deranged Villa megafan. Those players aren’t coming home.

Bournemouth new away kit 2023/24

This is covered in the all-too-literal fingerprints of a kit designer trying to make a name for themselves. Aiming for a wave-based splash, of course, because Bournemouth = beach, forever and ever and to the exclusion of all else. Justice for Bournemouth Aviary, Max Bygraves, and the Laser Quest under the Glenfern Car Park! Alright, there isn’t much to do there. But you’d rather that than this. Brave to take the promo shots in Dorset’s most chintzy living room:

Bournemouth new away kit 2023/24

Fulham FC new away kit 2023/24

Violent in colour like radioactive waste, the sort of thing which, if left unchecked, will create Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. With Mitrovic gone, can Donatello play up front? More lurid than a pure pink, which in any case is rarely convincing on anyone other than Palermo. But don’t let the shade fool you, this is tedious stuff.

33. Nottingham Forest (away)

Nottingham Forest new away kit 2023/24

Getting wavey, as a callow student might say when trying to fit in during Fresher’s Week after one too many laughing gasses. Looks more like a weather front. Sponsorless, as Forest were last year. Perhaps not coincidentally, the club’s chief commercial officer Tyson Henly has recently left the club. You had one job, Tyson.

Crystal Palace new away kit 2023/24

Sashes: fine, if slightly overrated. Combination of sky blue and overt purple: far less good. Sash itself contains tiny writing but annoyingly it’s just CRYSTAL PALACE repeatedly when really it should obviously be a list of great former players. We’d have all got on board with a kit carrying the names AKI RIIHILAHTI, DON RODGERS and DAVID HOPKIN being foisted on the children of South London. Without them this is just a bad thing to look at.

West Ham new home kit 2023/24

Bubbles the song is a lovely tune, real life bubbles are a fun way to kill 12 minutes with a toddler, Bubbles the chimp accomplice of Michael Jackson: no strong feelings. But they have no place on a football shirt. Last attempted by West Ham on their 1995-97 home shirt but those were smaller and formed the number 100 for the club’s centenary. These are much more noticeable and profoundly uncool. No issues if you’re zoomed out enough, but we’ve all seen them now, it’s too late. Also appears to have been launched in a bad pub with an all-female Madness tribute band:

West Ham kit launch

30. Aston Villa (away)

Aston Villa new away kit 2023/24

Always pleasant to see a break from monocoloured orthodoxy, and the sky blue shorts here are neat. This is more than can be said for the shirt patterning which according to promotional material “showcases the lions that have represented Aston Villa throughout its existence.” Huge if true. Also this is “a visual timeline print that tells the story of the club’s proud journey since our foundation in 1874,” which is nice. And patently false.

29. West Ham (away)

West Ham new away kit 2023/24

Clean and entirely forgettable, like an airport lounge toilet.

28. Nottingham Forest (home)

Nottingham Forest new home kit 2023/24

People seem keen on this despite or perhaps because of its simplicity and lack of sponsor. On the other hand: BORING. Forest started last season sponsorless too but for the second half had added the logo of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency. Expect something similar unless Labbatts, Shipstones or Panasonic come to the rescue.

Brighton new home kit 2023/24

Back to basics aka Tesco Value range. An appropriately uncontroversial shirt for the dawning of the James Milner era. Not very stimulating to have dark blue as your lighter blue accent colour and still no idea why American Express get an expanse of blank space around its name. If not placated perhaps it will pack up its stadium and hot-tail it back to tax-friendly Delaware? Fair enough in that case, Brighton must not return to Gillingham.

Newcastle United new away kit 2023/24

All that money and Newcastle’s owners can’t give fans what they want more than anything else: A return to a blue star on the front of the shirt. How about Sela instead? A Saudi Arabian sporting event, hospitality and real estate company owned by the Public Investment Fund which is definitely definitely paying the going rate for shirt sponsorship, just as Etihad is at Manchester City. In light of such generosity seems only fair to go with Saudi green . Nice pattern, shame about the unnecessarily provocative colour.

25. Arsenal (home)

Arsenal new home kit 2023/24

Adidas is getting restless, this looks like the panicked work of Arsenal’s previous suppliers Puma, terminally unable to chill. Jagged lines which are more stretchmark than Ziggy Stardust. Gold might have looked slightly better had they actually won the title. Bit of a flop.

24. Crystal Palace (home)

Crystal Palace new home kit 2023/24

Ten unbroken years in the Premier League for Palace which is celebrated with a return to the halves they wore in their first season under Ian Holloway. Then as now, a bad idea. This version is executed better than Avec’s in 2013/14 and also marks the highly important 87th anniversary of Actual Crystal Palace burning down. Sublimated pattern very much the “before” shot. Look out for next year’s shirt with its feint image of a smouldering mess of plate glass and cast iron. Altogether too much.

23. Tottenham Hotspur (home)

Tottenham Hotspur new home kit 2023/24

A modern classic! That’s what Nike are telling us so it must be true. Bit presumptuous, as is having Harry Kane front and centre in the marketing. Seemingly returning to white shorts for first time in a decade which is clearly a mistake unless it opens up a portal which returns peak-era Gareth Bale to their squad. Pattern reasonably on-trend but lacks commitment and never good if the most interesting thing about your shirt is the flair added by its sponsor logo.

Brentford away kit 2022-24

Same as last season’s and wouldn’t you know it, it’s growing on me. Because this is what happens when shirts stick around for more than a year. Brentford have been fantastic since adopting this two year per kit policy. Coincidence? Surely not.

21. Fulham (home)

Fulham new away kit 2023/24

Hello, something unusual is happening on the sleeves! One of them has red stripes, the other white. Fire up the asymmetric shirt printing machine Herr Dassler, it’s going to be a long night. Idea continues down the shorts but everyone loses interest by the time we reach the boring socks. Acceptable, if slightly muddled.

Luton Town new away kit 2023/24



A very warm welcome to Luton and their smart away kit, which is destined to be on the end of both some almighty tonkings and some the best days of their supporters’ lives. Great to be at a point in the cost of living crisis where “Life with power” is deemed an aspirational slogan.

19. Burnley (home)

Burnley new home kit 2023/24

Absolutely fine but just as Villa’s kit is too Burnley-y, this is too Villa-y. Not helped by Villa having this sponsor in 2019-20 which is of course a gambling operation you cannot stake money with in this country. Love that the all-action exciting promo shot is... a throw-in. Great to have Burnley back isn’t it?

18. Luton Town (home)

Luton Town new away kit 2023/24

The Premier League’s first orange home team since Blackpool. The last until either Barnet get their act together or Dundee United secede from Scotland. Good that Luton are in something approaching their classic 70s look for the occasion, not so good that the white line fades rather than comes to a clearly demarcated stop. But, much like Kenilworth Road, novelty factor is counting enormously in Luton’s favour here. A moral victory.

17. Manchester City (home)

Manchester City new home kit 2023/24

Twenty years since the true glory days at Manchester City: Antoine Sibierski! Jon Macken! Perhaps not coincidentally finishing 16th! Also 20 years since they moved to the City of Manchester Stadium. This kit is like that one, minus First Advice on the front and plus name of generous airline which also bought stadium’s name. Pleasant without breaking any new ground.

16. Burnley (away)

Burnley new away kit 2023/24

None of this makes sense. Wild colour, little precedent in the club’s history and the bizarre stripe which looks like a first dalliance with some of the obscure brush types on Photoshop. The least logical thing of all? I quite like it. Congratulations too for winning the award for silliest photoshoot:

Burnley players on deckchairs

You think Burnley, you think deckchairs.

Everton new away kit 2023/24

All possible 1990s avenues must be pursued, which is why Hummel has revisited Everton’s salmon and navy stripes of 1992-94 with un-disgusting results. Alright, your mileage may vary. But this is fun, an enjoyable mix of silly and serious. Marred by abrasive sponsor.

Newcastle United new home kit 2023/24

The best Newcastle home kit for a decade, which tells you two things. One: there is no longer a maximum garish sponsor on the front. Two: The standard has been extremely low.

13. Brighton and Hove Albion (away)

Brighton new away kit 2023/24

Quite into this. It’s giving Sassuolo or occasional Plymouth, and those are two teams who we do not think about enough in a Premier League context. A team known for stripes sticking with them for their away kit is pleasing, although would have preferred more fun shorts and socks. INTERESTINGLY predominantly green kits have been banned in Serie A at the request of broadcasters as they are apparently too difficult to pick out on TV, so please enjoy the forthcoming confected row about this on a slow news week this season.

Sheffield United new away kit 2023/24

No sponsor in time for launch but look out for the arrival soon of your favourite Dubai-based online trading provider, CFI Financial Group, announced earlier this week. Black shorts and yellow socks, not that you will be seeing it in the promotional material which is more concerned with letting you know that this dude has a deck of cards, a bad hat and is unafraid to use either:

Cards dude

Still, solid.

11. Brentford (home)

Brentford new home kit 2023-25

Many plus points here, the cleverly-worked in black, the assertive stripes, a happy little bee, but no bigger positive than the fact this will be Brentford’s home shirt for the next two years. Unfortunately points off for the gigantic gambling sponsor and fact Ivan Toney will (eventually) be wearing it, in a slightly on the nose reminder of Everything That Is Wrong With Everything. Hold on, some nasty boys have arrived in The Kit Launcher’s Arms:

Brentford in a pub

Good luck getting on the bar billiards table when Ben Mee is wearing that expression and those trousers.

10. Everton (home)

Everton new home kit 2023/24

Despite a collar so large Harry Hill may be preparing a legal letter, this is strong. Patterning a nod to cantilevered stadium architect ace Archibald Leitch, presumably a detail proposed when this season was going to be Everton’s last at Goodison Park. Now we know they will be there for at least some of 2024/25 but perhaps there is another stadium riff for next year’s kit? The escalators up to the top balcony? The church on the corner? Scratch and sniff emblem which smells like Scouse Pie? I am available for freelance kit consultancy work.

9. Bournemouth (home)

Bournemouth new home kit 2023/24

Some devilry at work here, because the longer you look at it the more your brain becomes convinced this is one of those muggy optical illusions. Are the red stripes actually just as wide as the black? Despite clearly being much thinner? QTWTAIN, but they meet subtly with shared pinstripes and it is spinning me out. Tasteful, in a Stuart Ripley Blackburn away way.

8. Liverpool (home)

Liverpool new home kit 2023/24

Two years now with these very safe Nike Liverpool home kits, but you would always rather see a clean white collar than last year’s all-red shrug. Timeless, classy just not very exciting.

7. Chelsea (home)

Chelsea new home kit 2023/24

We seem to have been in the 90s revival phase for longer than the actual 1990s now, and here is an unabashed attempt to wring more juice out of the rapidly drying nostalgia flannel. A love letter to the Autoglass era, with an iridescent badge in full effect but minus the (fun!) original collar. Chelsea seemed quite glamorous at that time but their cup wins and 6th and 4th place finishes would get most of their modern managers sacked. Mildly charming for now, but could all change once BetCoinWinXX88LOL.com has their wicked way with it. And nice to get a rare glimpse and Dennis Wise and Roberto Di Matteo relaxing in their shared living room:

Dennis Wise and Roberto Di MAtteo

6. Wolves (away)

Wolves new away kit 2023/24

Smacks you with the power of two bottles of overpriced but undeniably delicious premium condiments. Flecks on front give it some energy but could take or leave the grey on shoulders. Overall a rare breath of fresh performance-engineered air in a pretty drab season.

5. Liverpool (away)

Liverpool new away kit 2023/24

Continuing the theme of no 90s is bad 90s, here we have a tribute to the kit Liverpool wore when losing the 1996 FA Cup final. Of course the look will only be complete with mandatory cream suits as the pre-match outfit. Phil Babb never had to contend with anything as outlandish as the fading line-y green sections, which look like an 80s computer terminal on the blink. But this is distinctive work.

4. Manchester United (away)

Manchester United new away kit 2023/24

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Yes, it does look a bit like Carlisle United’s Eddie Stobart-themed 90s away kits. Dividing opinion, to put it generously but I am a fan because it is unusual, original and feels as if some thought has gone into it. Other than the odd choice to have black shorts. That is too many stripes on the sleeves though, especially on the rarely-seen long-sleeved version:

Man Utd away shirt sleeves

Meanwhile, United squad appears to be gearing up for a Gatsby-themed Grand Tour (18th century jaunt for rich young men, not the TV show):

Man Utd away shirt promo shot

Worst stag do ever. “Fly nowhere” sticker on one of the trunks is a big statement, wonder if the team will be living these values next year? In fairness, who can be bothered with three hours on a train to Luton when you can fly it in 40 minutes?

3. Sheffield United (home)

Sheffield United new home kit 2023/24

A faithful cover version of Le Coq Sportif’s 1997-99 United home shirt (your Brian Deanes, your Simon Traceys, your Marcelos, your what do you mean you can’t remember?) minus the (silly!) collar. Sponsorless so far, so get it now before it is defaced. Well, you can’t buy it quite yet . But look at it. Print it out maybe. It’s a good kit.

2. Wolves (home)

Wolves new home kit 2023/24

Cleaned up sponsor logo from last year when it had an uninvited red element, very tasty V-neck and sleeve cuffs, the only negative is the stupid wings on the sleeves. “Run with the pack,” urges Castore. Go on then. But don’t think we will overlook the final go at getting a very silly gambling sponsor on the sleeve too:

Wolves sleeve logo

Not enough to ruin a profoundly satisfying kit.

1. Manchester United (home)

Manchester United new home kit 2023/24

Behold, the impact of a sponsor tweaking its logo. Putting the over-long name on two lines has a surprisingly striking balancing effect on the overall shirt and the geometric pattern, while over-used at this point, is excellent. Man Utd’s best home kit since that nice man who used to win all the trophies left.