Premier League: Higuain scores first two Chelsea goals, black cat delays Everton-Wolves match

Why did Chelsea bring in Gonzalo Higuain? For performances like Saturday.

Higuain scored his first two goals for the club as part of a thorough 5-0 domination of Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge, restoring Chelsea’s top-four spot in the Premier League table for the time being.

Elsewhere, a black cat embodied Everton’s poor home showing in a 3-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle 1-0 to earn its third straight league victory.

Higuain paces Chelsea’s return to form

The Blues had lost their last two league fixtures by an aggregate score of 6-0, but they nearly matched that in one decisive victory against Huddersfield.

Higuain opened his Chelsea account in the 16th minute, holding his run expertly and finishing a nifty through-ball from N’Golo Kante past Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossi (via NBC Sports):

Eden Hazard converted a penalty shortly before halftime and added a second goal in the 66th minute. Three minutes later, Kante teed up Higuain again to make it 4-0 on a rocket curler from outside the box:

David Luiz’s goal in the 86th minute completed the embarrassment for Huddersfield, which is glued to the bottom of the league table, 13 points from safety and seemingly destined for the drop.

Chelsea, meanwhile, hopes Higuain can rediscover the rampageous form he displayed under current manager Maurizio Sarri while at Napoli. Saturday was a good start.

Adorable kitty distracts from Everton’s bad day

Sure, Wolves went into Goodison Park and picked up three points at the expense of Everton, but what’s really important is this black cat invading the pitch in the 67th minute:

Everton fans seemed relieved for the interruption, applauding the cat when it eventually made its way off the pitch and into the tunnel. The players were bemused and the ushers didn’t really do much as the cat darted around, pausing at various intervals.

After a two and a half minute delay, the match resumed and Wolves held on to the lead built thanks to Raul Jimenez’s header in the 45th minute and a Leander Dendoncker strike in the 66th that broke open a 1-1 deadlock.

Top that cat, Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

Spurs leave it late as Son bails them out

Newcastle looked set to earn a valuable point at Wembley Stadium, at least until Son Heung-Min rescued the home side.

Son took an incredible first touch and ripped a knuckler that snuck underneath Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka, who in truth should have done better:

Spurs leapfrogged Manchester City into second in the Premier League table, with City set to face Arsenal on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Might Tottenham actually be rooting for its bitter North London rival for once?

Other Premier League scores

Cardiff City 2-0 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham

Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Watford

Joey Gulino is the editor of Yahoo Soccer and moonlights as a writer. Follow him on Twitter at @JGulinoYahoo.

