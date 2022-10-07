Premier League Golden Boot race: How many goals have Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus scored?

Karl Matchett
·2 min read
Erling Haaland (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Erling Haaland (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Premier League Golden Boot goes to the top scorer each season in England’s top flight, an award which usually requires somewhere in the low 20s to be in the running for.

This year it looks an entirely different proposition already, with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland set on ripping up the record books after hitting three hat-tricks inside his first eight league games since signing for Manchester City.

He’ll still have competition from other established elite forwards, but there’s ground to make up for all of them if they want to catch the powerful former Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Last season, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son shared the Golden Boot after netting 23 each, but both have made slow starts to the 2022/23 campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Boot race including the standings, latest odds and who Haaland will be up against in the fight for the European Golden Shoe. Last updated: 7 October

Golden Boot race 2022/23: Top 10 scorers

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City - 14 goals

  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham - 7

  3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham - 6

  4. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal - 5

  5. James Maddison, Leicester - 5

  6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool - 5

  7. Phil Foden, Man City - 5

  8. Ivan Toney, Brentford - 5

  9. Leandro Trossard, Brighton - 5

  10. Three players - 4

Golden Boot latest odds

Haaland 1/7

Kane 10/1

Jesus 12/1

Salah 16/1

Mitrovic 25/1

Toney 33/1

Son 33/1

Nunez 33/1

Diaz 40/1

Sterling 40/1

Most recent Golden Boot winners

  • 21/22: Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son - 23 goals

  • 20/21: Harry Kane - 22 goals

  • 19/20: Jamie Vardy - 22 goals

  • 18/19: Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane - 22 goals

  • 17/18: Mohamed Salah - 32 goals

Will Haaland win the European Golden Shoe?

Outside of the Premier League, there’s a Europe-wide competition to be top scorer across all domestic leagues, with the Golden Shoe going to the player who amasses the most points.

In England’s top flight, Spain’s LaLiga, the Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga and the French Ligue 1, a goal is worth two points, while nations with Uefa coefficients from sixth to 22nd are worth 1.5 points per goal. Any goal scored in the top flight of a nation ranked thereafter is worth one point.

Robert Lewandowski won the award in both 20/21 and 21/22 while playing for Bayern Munich.

The latest standings below only include players from Europe’s top five leagues as they are most likely to win the award.

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City - 14 goals

  2. Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona - 9

  3. Kylian Mbappe, PSG - 8

  4. Neymar, PSG - 8

  5. Harry Kane, Tottenham - 7

  6. Niclas Fullkrug, Werder Bremen - 7

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was