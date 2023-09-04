Premier League: In-game audio of match officials to be shown on TV programme

Refereeing decisions are under constant scrutiny in the Premier League

Referees' body the PGMOL and the Premier League will regularly release in-game audio of on-field officials and VAR teams this season in a TV programme featuring Howard Webb and Michael Owen.

The first episode of Match Officials: Mic'd Up will air on Sky Sports and TNT Sports this week.

The show will aim to explain refereeing decisions using match footage and previously unreleased audio.

The idea was trialled at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Webb, 52, the chief refereeing officer for PGMOL, took charge of the 2010 World Cup final.

Owen, who began his playing career at Liverpool and went on to play for Real Madrid and Manchester United, won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and scored 40 goals in 89 appearances for England.