What Premier League footballers really eat, from the 1970s to now

There wasn't much of an emphasis on nutrition until the mid-1990s

Daniel Nisbet, Football Association of Wales National Youth Teams’ high performance manager, who has also worked with the English FA, explains how footballers’ diets have changed over the past 50 years.

“Arsène Wenger revolutionised Arsenal when he arrived at the club in 1996. He introduced the idea of eating the right foods, so that players would feel better and perform better. Until the mid-1990s, Arsenal offered players a full English before a match, there certainly wasn’t the emphasis on nutrition that we have in football now. Since then, planning players’ meals has become highly technical.

We periodise what players eat throughout the week, working back from a game. Now, all English Premier League clubs employ nutritionists and diets have become far more individualised, depending on what a player wants to achieve.”

Below, a look at how players’ diets have changed from the 1970s to now.

Breakfast

Then: Pre-match fry-up or bowl of Frosties

“There wasn’t as much of a drive on nutrition. Breakfast could have been sugar-coated cereals like Frosties, or cornflakes, because they wanted to get energy into their body.”

FOOTBALL DIET - BREAKFAST

Now: Omelette with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and avocado

“Protein is important for the repair and recovery of muscles. We aim for 20g of protein with each meal. Each egg provides 6g of protein, so with a three-egg omelette you’re pretty much there.

Porridge alone doesn’t really cut it these days, it’s good for slow-release energy but we would encourage players to add extra protein, like whey protein powder, or Greek yoghurt and nuts.”

Lunch

Then: Pie or a burger

“Footballers ate a lot more red meat in those days. Probably a lot more steak and burgers, or pie and mash. Or the classic spaghetti bolognese.”

FOOTBALL DIET - LUNCH

Now: Two chicken breasts and two portions of sweet potatoes and two types of veg

“Generally, we suggest two portions of protein, two of carbs and two types of veg at every meal. You take the palm of your hand as a protein portion-size and a clenched fist as a carbohydrate portion. Pasta and rice are better fuel than potatoes as they contain more carbs. We suggest slow-release forms like sweet potatoes or darker wholegrain rice, but the day before a match, we’ll recommend fast-release ones such as pasta.”

Snacks

Then: Slice of orange at half-time

“Up until 20 years ago, Man United kept boxes of jaffa cakes in the changing rooms and players would eat jelly beans for quick energy, whereas these days players are much more conscious of their body composition.”

FOOTBALL DIET - SNACK

Now: Protein recovery shake or nuts. The day before a match, add a carbohydrate drink, such as Gatorade or Lucozade

“Usually, players eat every three hours. Early in the week, on a normal training day, it will be a protein-based snack, such as a recovery protein shake, nuts or protein balls, chicken skewers or cottage cheese, for muscle recovery and repair. The day before a game, they’ll load up on carbohydrates, such as granola bars and fruit.”

Dinner

Then: Fish and chips

“George Best would talk about having fish and chips after a game, which would give a good hit of protein and some energy-giving carbs, but would have been steeped in unhealthy saturated fats.”

FOOTBALL DIET - DINNER

Now: Salmon fillet and two portions of brown rice and two veg; prior to match day: white pasta and rice

“At training camp, we encourage players to eat fish twice a week at least. Oily fish such as salmon or mackerel have multiple benefits. Fish oils are good for joint health and brain health. Early in the week, there’s more of a protein bias – chicken, fish, red meat – for muscle building and repair. Then later on in the week, before a game, we’ll be pushing pasta and rice – the body’s fuel for energy.”

Alcohol

Then: A pint or three

“Drinking was part of the football culture. In the past, players would have a pint together after a match. That wouldn’t happen nowadays.”

FOOTBALL DIET - ALCOHOL

Now: Non-alcoholic Bloody Mary

“Now we know the impact alcohol has on the body. It slows down recovery and you don’t absorb nutrients like protein as well. These days, drinking is for special occasions only. Players certainly won’t be drinking midweek if they’ve got a game coming up.”

As told to Sharon Walker