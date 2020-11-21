Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
The 2020/21 Premier League season is well underway.
Liverpool are hoping to defend their first title in 30 years after convincingly becoming champions of England once again back in June. Manchester City are keen to close the gap after a disappointing year with Pep Guardiola's own future up in the air.
Manchester United want to kick on after reaching the Champions League again with a top-four finish to the 2019/2020 season. Chelsea and Frank Lampard have lofty ambitions too after a summer of big spending in the transfer market.
At the other end of the table, Leeds United are back in the big time after 16 years away with the unique Marcelo Bielsa in charge. Confidence is high after a dominant campaign in the Championship a year ago. West Bromwich Albion and Fulham join them back in the English top flight after earning promotion themselves and will do everything they can to stay there.
Position
Club
P
W
D
L
GD
Points
1
Chelsea
9
5
3
1
12
18
2
Leicester
8
6
0
2
9
18
3
Tottenham
8
5
2
1
10
17
4
Liverpool
8
5
2
1
2
17
5
Southampton
8
5
1
2
4
16
6
Aston Villa
8
5
0
3
8
15
7
Everton
8
4
1
3
2
13
8
Crystal Palace
8
4
1
3
0
13
9
Wolves
8
4
1
3
-1
13
10
Manchester City
7
3
3
1
1
12
11
Arsenal
8
4
0
4
-1
12
12
West Ham United
8
3
2
3
4
11
13
Newcastle United
8
3
2
3
-3
11
14
Manchester United
7
3
1
3
-2
10
15
Leeds United
8
3
1
4
-3
10
16
Brighton and Hove Albion
8
2
3
4
-2
9
17
Fulham
8
1
1
6
-8
4
18
West Bromwich Albion
8
0
3
5
-11
3
19
Burnley
7
0
2
5
-9
2
20
Sheffield United
8
0
1
7
-10
1
Here is a full list of fixtures plus confirmed dates and kick-off times:
Saturday 21 November
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Brighton 3pm
Tottenham vs Man City 5.30pm
Manchester United vs West Brom 8pm
Sunday 22 November
Fulham vs Everton 12pm
Sheffield United vs West Ham 2pm
Leeds vs Arsenal 4.30pm
Liverpool vs Leicester 7.15pm
Monday 23 November
Burnley vs Crystal Palace 5.30pm
Wolves vs Southampton 8pm
Friday 27 November
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United 8pm
Saturday 28 November
Brighton v Liverpool 12.30pm
Manchester City v Burnley 3pm
Everton v Leeds United 5.30pm
West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United 8pm
Sunday 29 November
Southampton v Manchester United 2pm
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 4.30pm
Arsenal v Wolverhampton 7.15pm
Monday 30 November
Leicester City v Fulham 5.30pm
West Ham United v Aston Villa 8pm
5 December (TBC)
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
Manchester City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Manchester United
12 December (TBC)
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham United
Leicester City v Brighton
Manchester United v Manchester City
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
15 December (TBC)
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Everton
Sheffield United v Manchester United
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton v Chelsea
16 December (TBC)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
19 December (TBC)
Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolverhampton
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa
26 December (TBC)
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Manchester United
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham United v Brighton
Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
28 December (TBC)
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Manchester City
Manchester United v Wolverhampton
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United
2 January (TBC)
Brighton v Wolverhampton
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham United
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
12 January (TBC)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham v Manchester United
Leeds United v Southampton
Leicester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Newcastle United
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton v Everton
13 January (TBC)
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester City v Brighton
16 January (TBC)
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Burnley
Wolverhampton v West Bromwich Albion
26 January (TBC)
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Everton v Leicester City
Manchester United v Sheffield United
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
27 January (TBC)
Chelsea v Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Leeds United
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
30 January (TBC)
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v Fulham
West Ham United v Liverpool
2 February (TBC)
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Burnley v Manchester City
Fulham v Leicester City
Leeds United v Everton
Manchester United v Southampton
Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton v Arsenal
3 February (TBC)
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
6 February (TBC)
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham United
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton v Leicester City
13 February (TBC)
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Wolverhampton
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
West Ham United v Sheffield United
20 February (TBC)
Arsenal v Manchester City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton v Leeds United
27 February (TBC)
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton
6 March (TBC)
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester City v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Leeds United
13 March (TBC)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
20 March (TBC)
Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Wolverhampton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Everton
West Ham United v Arsenal
3 April (TBC)
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Burnley
Wolverhampton v West Ham United
10 April (TBC)
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolverhampton
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
West Ham United v Leicester City
17 April (TBC)
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
24 April (TBC)
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Manchester United
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham United v Chelsea
Wolverhampton v Burnley
1 May (TBC)
Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton
8 May (TBC)
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton v Brighton
11 May (TBC)
Brighton v West Ham United
Burnley v Leeds United
Everton v Sheffield United
Manchester United v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
12 May (TBC)
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
15 May (TBC)
Brighton v Manchester City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
23 May (TBC)
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham United v Southampton
Wolverhampton v Manchester United