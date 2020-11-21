Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time

Ben Burrows
·9 min read
&lt;p&gt;The 2020/21 Premier League season is in full swing&lt;/p&gt; (Reuters)

The 2020/21 Premier League season is in full swing

(Reuters)

The 2020/21 Premier League season is well underway.

Liverpool are hoping to defend their first title in 30 years after convincingly becoming champions of England once again back in June. Manchester City are keen to close the gap after a disappointing year with Pep Guardiola's own future up in the air.

Manchester United want to kick on after reaching the Champions League again with a top-four finish to the 2019/2020 season. Chelsea and Frank Lampard have lofty ambitions too after a summer of big spending in the transfer market.

At the other end of the table, Leeds United are back in the big time after 16 years away with the unique Marcelo Bielsa in charge. Confidence is high after a dominant campaign in the Championship a year ago. West Bromwich Albion and Fulham join them back in the English top flight after earning promotion themselves and will do everything they can to stay there.

Position

Club

P

W

D

L

GD

Points

1

Chelsea

9

5

3

1

12

18

2

Leicester

8

6

0

2

9

18

3

Tottenham

8

5

2

1

10

17

4

Liverpool

8

5

2

1

2

17

5

Southampton

8

5

1

2

4

16

6

Aston Villa

8

5

0

3

8

15

7

Everton

8

4

1

3

2

13

8

Crystal Palace

8

4

1

3

0

13

9

Wolves

8

4

1

3

-1

13

10

Manchester City

7

3

3

1

1

12

11

Arsenal

8

4

0

4

-1

12

12

West Ham United

8

3

2

3

4

11

13

Newcastle United

8

3

2

3

-3

11

14

Manchester United

7

3

1

3

-2

10

15

Leeds United

8

3

1

4

-3

10

16

Brighton and Hove Albion

8

2

3

4

-2

9

17

Fulham

8

1

1

6

-8

4

18

West Bromwich Albion

8

0

3

5

-11

3

19

Burnley

7

0

2

5

-9

2

20

Sheffield United

8

0

1

7

-10

1

Here is a full list of fixtures plus confirmed dates and kick-off times:

Saturday 21 November

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Brighton 3pm

Tottenham vs Man City 5.30pm

Manchester United vs West Brom 8pm

Sunday 22 November

Fulham vs Everton 12pm

Sheffield United vs West Ham 2pm

Leeds vs Arsenal 4.30pm

Liverpool vs Leicester 7.15pm

Monday 23 November

Burnley vs Crystal Palace 5.30pm

Wolves vs Southampton 8pm

Friday 27 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United 8pm

Saturday 28 November

Brighton v Liverpool 12.30pm

Manchester City v Burnley 3pm

Everton v Leeds United 5.30pm

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United 8pm

Sunday 29 November

Southampton v Manchester United 2pm

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 4.30pm

Arsenal v Wolverhampton 7.15pm

Monday 30 November

Leicester City v Fulham 5.30pm

West Ham United v Aston Villa 8pm

5 December (TBC)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds United

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Manchester City v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Manchester United

12 December (TBC)

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v West Ham United

Leicester City v Brighton

Manchester United v Manchester City

Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

15 December (TBC)

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Sheffield United v Manchester United

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton v Chelsea

16 December (TBC)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion

19 December (TBC)

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolverhampton

Chelsea v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v Fulham

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa

26 December (TBC)

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds United v Burnley

Leicester City v Manchester United

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham United v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

28 December (TBC)

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Manchester City

Manchester United v Wolverhampton

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United

2 January (TBC)

Brighton v Wolverhampton

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham United

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

12 January (TBC)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Manchester United

Leeds United v Southampton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton v Everton

13 January (TBC)

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester City v Brighton

16 January (TBC)

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds United v Brighton

Leicester City v Southampton

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Burnley

Wolverhampton v West Bromwich Albion

26 January (TBC)

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester United v Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

27 January (TBC)

Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Leeds United

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

30 January (TBC)

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Leeds United

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

West Ham United v Liverpool

2 February (TBC)

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Burnley v Manchester City

Fulham v Leicester City

Leeds United v Everton

Manchester United v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

3 February (TBC)

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

6 February (TBC)

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham United

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton v Leicester City

13 February (TBC)

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Wolverhampton

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

West Ham United v Sheffield United

20 February (TBC)

Arsenal v Manchester City

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton v Leeds United

27 February (TBC)

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Arsenal

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton

6 March (TBC)

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

Brighton v Leicester City

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester City v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Leeds United

13 March (TBC)

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Liverpool

20 March (TBC)

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Fulham v Leeds United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Wolverhampton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

West Bromwich Albion v Everton

West Ham United v Arsenal

3 April (TBC)

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Wolverhampton v West Ham United

10 April (TBC)

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolverhampton

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Leeds United

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

West Ham United v Leicester City

17 April (TBC)

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Liverpool

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United v Burnley

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

24 April (TBC)

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Manchester United

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham United v Chelsea

Wolverhampton v Burnley

1 May (TBC)

Brighton v Leeds United

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton

8 May (TBC)

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton v Brighton

11 May (TBC)

Brighton v West Ham United

Burnley v Leeds United

Everton v Sheffield United

Manchester United v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

12 May (TBC)

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

15 May (TBC)

Brighton v Manchester City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

23 May (TBC)

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Everton

Sheffield United v Burnley

West Ham United v Southampton

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Latest Stories