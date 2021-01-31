Premier League fixtures and table — all matches by date and kick-off time
The 2020/21 Premier League season is past the halfway point.
Liverpool are hoping to defend their first title in 30 years after convincingly becoming champions of England once again back in June. Manchester City are keen to close the gap after a disappointing year with Pep Guardiola's eyeing a return to the top after committing his future to the club with a new contract.
Manchester United want to kick on after reaching the Champions League again with a top-four finish to the 2019/2020 season. Chelsea have lofty ambitions too after a summer of big spending in the transfer market and replaced manager Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel to try and achieve them.
At the other end of the table, Leeds United are back in the big time after 16 years away with the unique Marcelo Bielsa in charge. Confidence is high after a dominant campaign in the Championship a year ago.
West Bromwich Albion and Fulham join them back in the English top flight after earning promotion themselves and will do everything in their power to stay there.
Position
Club
P
W
D
L
GD
Points
1
Man City
20
13
5
2
24
44
2
Man United
21
12
5
4
10
41
3
Leicester
20
12
3
5
14
39
4
Liverpool
20
10
7
3
17
37
5
West Ham
20
10
5
5
6
35
6
Tottenham
19
9
6
4
14
33
7
Everton
19
10
3
6
5
33
8
Aston Villa
19
10
2
7
13
32
9
Arsenal
21
9
4
8
6
31
10
Chelsea
20
8
6
6
10
30
11
Southampton
20
8
5
7
2
29
12
Leeds
19
8
2
9
-3
26
13
Crystal Palace
21
7
5
9
-11
26
14
Wolves
21
6
5
10
-9
23
15
Burnley
19
6
4
9
-11
22
16
Newcastle
21
6
4
11
-13
22
17
Brighton
20
3
9
8
-7
18
18
Fulham
20
2
8
10
-12
14
19
West Brom
21
2
6
13
-33
12
20
Sheffield United
21
2
2
17
-22
8
Here is a full list of fixtures plus confirmed dates and kick-off times:
Sunday 31 January
Chelsea v Burnley (12pm)
Leicester City v Leeds United (2pm)
West Ham United v Liverpool (4:30pm)
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur (7.15pm)
Tuesday 2 February
Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion (6pm)
Wolverhampton v Arsenal (6pm)
Manchester United v Southampton (8.15pm)
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (8.15pm)
Wednesday 3 February
Burnley v Manchester City (6pm)
Fulham v Leicester City (6pm)
Leeds United v Everton (7:30pm)
Aston Villa v West Ham United (8:15pm)
Liverpool v Brighton (8.15pm)
Thursday 4 February
Tottenham vs Chelsea (8pm)
Saturday 6 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal (12.30pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3pm)
Newcastle United v Southampton (3pm)
Fulham v West Ham United (5.30pm)
Manchester United v Everton (8pm)
Sunday 7 February
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (12pm)
Wolves v Leicester (2pm)
Liverpool v Manchester City (4.30pm)
Sheffield United v Chelsea (7:15pm)
Monday 8 February
Leeds United v Crystal Palace (8pm)
Saturday 13 February
Leicester City v Liverpool (12.30pm)
Brighton v Aston Villa (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3pm)
Everton v Fulham (3pm)
Southampton v Wolverhampton (3pm)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (3pm)
West Ham United v Sheffield United (3pm)
Manchester City v Tottenham (5.30pm)
Sunday 14 February
Arsenal v Leeds (4.30pm)
Monday 15 February
Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm)
Saturday 20 February
Southampton v Chelsea (12.30pm)
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (3pm)
Fulham v Sheffield United (3pm)
Wolves v Leeds (3pm)
West Ham v Tottenham (3pm)
Liverpool v Everton (5.30pm)
Sunday 21 February
Aston Villa v Leicester (2pm)
Arsenal v Manchester City (4.30pm)
Manchester United v Newcastle (7pm)
Monday 22 February
Brighton v Crystal Palace (8pm)
Saturday 27 February
Manchester City v West Ham (12.30pm)
Crystal Palace v Fulham (3pm)
Leicester City v Arsenal (3pm)
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton (3pm)
Sheffield United v Liverpool (3pm)
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton (3pm)
Leeds v Aston Villa (5.30pm)
Sunday 28 February
Tottenham v Burnley (2pm)
Chelsea v Manchester United (4.30pm)
Monday 1 March
Everton v Southampton (8pm)
6 March (TBC)
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester City v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Leeds United
13 March (TBC)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
20 March (TBC)
Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Wolverhampton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Everton
West Ham United v Arsenal
3 April (TBC)
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Burnley
Wolverhampton v West Ham United
10 April (TBC)
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolverhampton
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
West Ham United v Leicester City
17 April (TBC)
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
24 April (TBC)
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Manchester United
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham United v Chelsea
Wolverhampton v Burnley
1 May (TBC)
Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton
8 May (TBC)
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton v Brighton
11 May (TBC)
Brighton v West Ham United
Burnley v Leeds United
Everton v Sheffield United
Manchester United v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
12 May (TBC)
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
15 May (TBC)
Brighton v Manchester City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
23 May (TBC)
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham United v Southampton
Wolverhampton v Manchester United