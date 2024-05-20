When are Premier League fixtures released? Match dates for 2024-25 season confirmed

As the curtain comes down on the Premier League season, clubs will already be swiftly turning their focus to their summer preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester City remain the team to beat, after they sealed a fourth title in a row, with Arsenal needing to find a way to bridge that gap despite another impressive campaign.

It will be a busy summer at Liverpool, as they begin life under Arne Slot, while there could be plenty of change at Old Trafford too, with Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United still in doubt.

Leicester are back in the top-flight, and Ipswich have also earned promotion to the Premier League after an absence of more than 20 years. Either Leeds or Southampton will join them through the play-offs.

While there is plenty of international football to take the attention this summer, it will not be long until a new club season is on the horizon.

Here are all the details for the Premier League fixtures being released...

When are the Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will release the fixtures for the 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday, June 18. The official reveal for the 380 matches is set for 9am BST.

When does the Premier League start?

The first match is currently pencilled in for Saturday, August 17, but that could be brought forward slightly if the opening games is given a Friday night slot for TV coverage.

That is just over a month after the finals of Euro 2024 and the Copa America, which will both be played on July 14.

It is a later start to the season than last year, with a longer summer break brought in as a result of the mid-season winter break being removed.

Over the Christmas period, no clubs will more than once within a period of 60 hours, and there will be no Christmas Eve fixture.

The final round of games is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 2025.

Which Premier League games are on TV?

Sky Sports and BT Sport will announce their first picks for televised coverage shortly after the fixtures are released.