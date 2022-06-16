When are the Premier League fixtures released? Matches dates for 2022-23 season confirmed

The 2022-23 Premier League season is on the horizon as fans eagerly await the release of their team’s fixtures for the new campaign.

A host of London derbies will take place in the top-flight next season after Fulham were promoted to join Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brentford, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Manchester City will be out to retain their title, for the fifth time in six years, in the face of stout opposition from Liverpool once again, no doubt.

Also worth keeping in mind is the winter break for the World Cup.

Here are all the details for the fixtures being released...

When are the Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League will release the fixtures for the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday, June 16. The official reveal is set for 9am BST.

When does the Premier League start?

The first match is currently pencilled in for the weekend of Saturday, August 6.

However, that could change to the Friday depending on TV picks.

The final round of matches is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 2023.

Which Premier League games are on TV?

Sky Sports and BT Sport will announce their first selection of televised matches shortly after the fixtures are released.

When does the Premier League stop for the World Cup?

The final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup begins takes place on the weekend of Saturday, November 12.

The kick-off in Qatar is then on Monday, November 21 with England facing Iran in the second game of that day - barely a week after the top tiers of English football are paused.

The World Cup final takes place on Sunday, December 18 before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day.