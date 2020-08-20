Premier League fixtures: Mourinho magic and the key Opta stats for the opening day

Excitement is building for the new Premier League season after the 2020-21 fixtures were announced on Thursday.

Liverpool begin the defence of their first top-flight title in 30 years with a home match against promoted Leeds United, who will play at the highest level for the first time since 2004.

The two Manchester clubs will not be playing on the opening weekend due to their recent European commitments, but the other top sides are in action as Arsenal play at Fulham, Chelsea travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Tottenham will host Everton.

With the help of Opta data, here are some of the most interesting stats ahead of the first weekend of the season, which begins on September 12.

Mourinho magic – The Portuguese boss has managed 10 matches on the opening day of the Premier League season. He has a superb record having won nine and drawn the other.

Guardiola also shines – The Manchester City coach is the only active Premier League manager to have taken charge of more than two matchday one fixtures (four) and still have a 100 per cent record. He does not have a game on the first weekend of the season this year.

Defending champions – Liverpool will hope to follow in the footsteps of City, rather than other recent champions, on the opening day. City won all four of their opening matches after their title wins in the last decade, but Chelsea (twice) and Leicester City (once) failed to kick off their trophy defences with victory.

United we stand – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have the most opening day points in Premier League history. They have 61 from 28 games with a win rate of 67.9 per cent, and beat Chelsea 4-0 in their first match of last season.

Liverpool start well – Liverpool have the fewest defeats of any team to play more than 12 opening day games in the Premier League, losing just four from 28 (with 16 wins and eight draws).

But so do Leeds… – Although they have not been in the top-flight for 16 years, Leeds have impressively never lost their first match of a Premier League season, winning five and drawing seven of their 12 encounters.

Six appeal – The biggest win in a Premier League matchday one contest is Chelsea's 6-0 home victory over West Brom in 2010.

West Ham woe – David Moyes' side have the most defeats (13) of any team in a Premier League opener, though they also have 10 wins, meaning just one of their 24 games has ended in a draw.

Seeing red – Everton have had players sent off in each of the previous two opening matches they have played, with Phil Jagielka and Morgan Schneiderlin given their marching orders against Wolves and Crystal Palace respectively.

Fulham frustration – The promoted side have lost each of their past five Premier League matches against Arsenal, conceding nine goals in their two defeats against the Gunners the last time they were in the top-flight in 2018-19.

Super Spurs – As well has having Mourinho's strong record to bank on, Tottenham are unbeaten in each of their past 15 Premier League matches against Everton (W8 D7) since a 2-1 defeat back in December 2012 under Andre Villas-Boas.

Bogey team – Having lost heavily to United to kick off last season, Frank Lampard will be comforted by the fact Brighton have failed to win any of their six Premier League encounters with Chelsea, losing five times and scoring just two goals in the process (D1).