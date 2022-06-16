Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more’s 2022-23 matches confirmed
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been revealed.
Manchester City begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month against West Ham. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around with Fulham first up for them.
Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club from Roman Abramovich last term while Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will hope their upward trajectory continues after a strong end to the year.
It’s also a big day as ever for the promoted teams with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest now knowing how their life back in the big time of English football will begin. Follow all the latest reaction and analysis after the 2022/23 fixture list was revealed.
Premier League 2022/23 fixture release
Season starts on weekend commencing Saturday, 6 August and finishes on 28 May
Premier League 2022/23 key dates
Premier League opening weekend fixtures
Final round of Premier League fixtures before 2022 World Cup confirmed
Boxing Day fixtures 2022/23: Every match as teams return after World Cup
Chelsea 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
10:13 , Jack Rathborn
Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
The Blues endured a turbulent year as Roman Abramovich’s hugely successful time presiding over Stamford Bridge was unceremoniously ended.
Now Thomas Tuchel will hope to deliver more success for new owner, US businessman Todd Boehly, after a season of missed opportunities and penalty shootout losses in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals last term.
They’ll open their season against an old friend and a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton - a place where they lost last year - before a first home date against another familiar face and former boss Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.
The games against Liverpool come in September and January while Manchester City will visit the Bridge in January before a potentially pivotal reverse fixture at the Etihad on the penultimate weekend in May.
Chelsea fixture list:
06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea
13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
20/08/202215:00Leeds United v Chelsea
27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester City
31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham United
10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea
Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
10:04 , Jack Rathborn
Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
Spurs are back in the big time after an excellent run of form to end last term saw them win the race with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification.
Having subsequently committed his future to the club, manager Antonio Conte is being backed in the transfer market too with Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster already on board ahead of the new season.
They kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Southampton at home before a trip across London to face rivals Chelsea the following weekend.
The first derby with Arsenal comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.
Tottenham fixture list:
06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
30/08/202219:45West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
09:59 , Jack Rathborn
Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
The Gunners return after seeing their 2021/22 campaign end in disappointment with bitter rivals Tottenham beating them to the final Champions League qualification spot.
Top four will again be the primary target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to continue his rebuild at the Emirates this season.
Arsenal fixture list:
05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
Manchester United 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
09:51 , Jack Rathborn
Manchester United’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
United endured a torrid year in 2021/22 with the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hiring of Ralf Rangnick to replace him failing to rescue a hugely disappointing campaign.
Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the man charged with turning things around at Old Trafford and will be eager to hit the ground running as he looks to return the Red Devils to the Champions League.
07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton
13/08/202215:00Brentford v Manchester United
20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool
27/08/202215:00Southampton v Manchester United
30/08/202219:45Leicester City v Manchester United
03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal
Premier League fixtures 2022/23: New Year’s Eve fixtures
09:45 , Jack Rathborn
Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Liverpool handed big games after Champions League rounds
09:40 , Jack Rathborn
Liverpool have been handed big games after Champions League rounds, which could be seen both ways.
They play better opposition and their title rivals, yet those teams, too, will be fatigued from the midweek action.
The Reds, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will be involved in the top competition on: 6/7 September, 13/14 September, 4/5 October, 11/12 October, 25/26 October and 1/2 November.
While Arsenal and Manchester United battle it out in the Europa League on: 8 September, 15 September, 6 October, 13 October, 27 October and 3 November.
Liverpool’s opponents after those rounds include four of the ‘Big Six’ teams:
Wolves home (10 September)
Chelsea away (17 September)
Arsenal away (8 October)
Manchester City home (15 October)
Leeds home (29 October)
Tottenham away (5 November)
Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Derby days
09:32 , Jack Rathborn
Here are some of the best derbys to look out for.
Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Sky Sports announces early picks
09:31 , Jack Rathborn
Sky Sports has released their first picks for the new Premier League season.
Premier League fixtures: 10 of the most memorable opening day games
09:25 , Jack Rathborn
The Premier League fixtures announcement has thrown up some intriguing encounters on the opening weekend.
Nottingham Forest will mark their return with a trip to Newcastle, promoted Fulham take on Liverpool and West ham host champions Manchester City.
Here we look at 10 of the most memorable first-day Premier League fixtures from previous years.
1994: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Tottenham 4
10 of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history
Premier League fixtures 2022/23: The runs to look out for
09:22 , Jack Rathborn
Football fans up and down the country will be poring over the Premier League fixture schedule after it was announced on Thursday morning.
While clubs will all play each other twice over the course of the season, the ordering of the matches can have a significant impact on their fortunes.
An easy or difficult run at a key stage can create or disrupt momentum, particularly given the additional fixture congestion created by the 2022 World Cup in November and December.
To help unravel this season’s fixtures, the PA news agency has analysed the entire 2022-23 Premier League schedule using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds and identified the most notable runs.
City to make fast start
Manchester City will start the new season as favourites to retain their title for a third successive year, especially given their favourable-looking run at the start of the campaign.
Pep Guardiola’s side play two of the promoted sides at home in August, and do not face any of the traditional ‘big six’ until mid-September when they host Tottenham.
Arsenal made a bad start to the season in 2021-22, losing their opening three games by an aggregate of nine goals to nil, but will expect to fare much better this year - a September trip to Old Trafford is the only one of their first eight fixtures against a team expected to finish in the top six.
Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for
Bournemouth’s start to Premier League 2022/23
09:21 , Jack Rathborn
06/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
27/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/08/2022 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
03/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Fulham’s start to Premier League 2022/23
09:19 , Jack Rathborn
06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool
13/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Fulham
20/08/202215:00Fulham v Brentford
27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham
30/08/202219:45Fulham v Brighton
03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
Nottingham Forest’s start to Premier League 2022/23
09:17 , Jack Rathborn
06/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
13/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
20/08/202215:00Everton v Nottingham Forest
27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
03/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
09:11 , Jack Rathborn
Here’s Chelsea’s start to the Premier League season:
06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea
13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
27/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
Amazon Prime fixture rounds
09:09 , Jack Rathborn
Round 1:
Tuesday, 18th October
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brentford v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Leeds United
Wednesday, 19th October
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Everton
Round 2:
Monday, 26th December
Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United v Manchester City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
09:07 , Jack Rathborn
Here’s Liverpool’s start to the Premier League season:
06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool
13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace
20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool
27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle United
03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool
09:07 , Jack Rathborn
Here’s Man City’s start to the Premier League season:
07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City
13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Manchester City
27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace
31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Final weekend of season
09:05 , Jack Rathborn
28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton
28/05/202316:00Aston Villa v Brighton
28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City
28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle United
28/05/202316:00Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
28/05/202316:00Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
28/05/202316:00Leicester City v West Ham United
28/05/202316:00Manchester United v Fulham
28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool
Final round of Premier League fixtures before 2022 World Cup confirmed
09:03 , Jack Rathborn
The final round of Premier League fixtures before the 2022 World Cup have been revealed.
England manager Gareth Southgate was keen for as much assistance as possible from the top flight as he looks to guide the Three Lions to success in Qatar this winter.
The Football Association submitted a formal request to the Premier League that no clashes between the so-called big six take place on the weekend of 12-13 November.
Boxing Day fixtures 2022/23: Every match as teams return after World Cup
09:02 , Jack Rathborn
The Boxing Day fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
The Premier League gets under way earlier than ever this season to accommodate the Qatar World Cup, with the first match taking place on 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Opening weekend of season
09:00 , Jack Rathborn
05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal
06/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea
06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool
06/08/202215:00Leeds United v Wolverhampton
06/08/202215:00Leicester City v Brentford
06/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton
07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: New ball announced
08:56 , Jack Rathborn
The fixtures drop any moment, but the Premier League has also revealed its new ball for the 2022/23 season.
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Fantasy Premier League
08:51 , Jack Rathborn
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Fantasy Premier League impact
08:50 , Jack Rathborn
The fixtures being released will be a chance for Fantasy Premier League players to plot out their squad to kick things off.
It’ll be important to get off to a good start, which could shape most teams and leave a certain team’s players avoided until a few games in.
We’ll also bring you the best starts for some of the most attractive players at this stage of the transfer window, although there will be loads more signings to give FPL player
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures
08:43 , Jack Rathborn
It’s not long now until the fixtures are released.
We’ll have the opening weekend, Boxing Day and final round of fixtures.
Plus club-by-club breakdowns and key runs of games that could decide the title race, top four, the European places and relegation.
Premier League 2022/23: New faces and last games
08:41 , Jack Rathborn
While there is real buzz around Nottingham Forest’s return, but Fulham and Bournemouth will be keen to impress on their top-flight return.
Here’s how the got on last time they were in the league:
23 May 2021: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United
26 July 2020: Everton 1-3 Bournemouth
16 May 1999: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leicester City
08:15 , Jack Rathborn
While some of United’s rivals have started spending, Gary Neville is concerned Erik ten Hag is yet to see much investment.
The opening weekend of the season is now just seven weeks away.
Premier League 2022/23: Covid postponements will only happen for ‘truly exceptional’ reasons
08:11 , Jack Rathborn
Premier League clubs have been told they must give “truly exceptional” reasons to have a match postponed for Covid-related reasons next season.
The clubs have been advised that “all reasonable steps” must be taken to avoid an application to postpone a match.
It comes after a farcical season in which there was an imbalance in matches played throughout the league over most of the campaign.
Some clubs were criticised, with Arsenal notably coming under fire from Tottenham for applying postpone the north London derby, with accusations of using loopholes to call matches off.
With Premier League fixtures set to be released the Premier League has revised its guidance around matches being called off primarily due to Covid
There is now a much lower threshold for clubs to play, with only 10 outfield players and a goalkeeper available from its squad list, or 15 contracted outfield players and a goalkeeper, needed.
Premier League 2022/23: New signings set to feature on opening weekend
08:06 , Jack Rathborn
There will be plenty of new faces to get fans excited for the return of the Premier League from 6 August.
Liverpool have already captured Darwin Nunez, while Manchester City have their own superstar striker Erling Haaland. Arsenal have signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, with Aston Villa already splashing out on Diego Carlo and retaining Philippe Coutinho.
Leeds only just survived last season, but a £30m signing of Brenden Aaronson and the £12m capture of Rasmus Kristensen shows their intent to avoid another relegation scrap. Spurs have been busy with Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic already in the door for Antonio Conte.
‘You can’t satisfy everyone’: How Premier League fixture list is decided
07:59 , Jack Rathborn
The winter World Cup has seen Premier League clubs make more requests for the 2022/23 season than usual, the fixture list compiler has revealed.
The campaign, which starts earlier than usual on 6 August, will pause between 13 November and 26 December due to the tournament in Qatar and it has put heavy pressure on Glenn Thompson, the man responsible for putting the fixture list together.
Thompson, who works for Atos, an international IT services company used by the Premier League, has been working on next season’s fixtures since the start of the year and has had a lot to contend with, with 2,036 games across the top four divisions to arrange.
Clubs are invited to send fixture requests – such as asking to be at home on a certain date – in March and Thompson says there have been more than usual.
“The early start to both the Premier League and EFL means we have encountered more date requests from clubs than usual,” he said ahead of Thursday’s release of the 2022/23 fixtures.
‘You can’t satisfy everyone’: How the Premier League fixture list is decided
Premier League 2022/23 key dates
07:55 , Jack Rathborn
Premier League season starts on weekend of 6/7 August, but television could shift the first game to the Friday, 5 August
Season finishes on 28 May
Mid-season break after 12/13 November to accommodate World Cup
World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December
Premier League resumes on Boxing Day
World Cup 2022 and winter break in Premier League
07:51 , Jack Rathborn
The final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup 2022 takes place on the weekend of November 12-13.
The first World Cup games in Qatar are on Monday November 21 - with England facing Iran that day - only a week after the Premier League is paused, with the Championship also coming to a stop on November 12-13.
The World Cup final is on Sunday December 18 before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day, with the Championship getting back underway on 10-11 December. Leagues 1 and 2 continue as normal throughout the World Cup.
Manchester United fixtures 2022/23: Who will Erik ten Hag face first?
07:45 , Jack Rathborn
One of the main talking points this morning will be the start of the Erik ten Hag reign.
The Dutch tactician takes over at Old Trafford with the club languishing in sixth last season.
There are high expectations Ten Hag could be the man to lift United after a tough period in recent years.
Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Nottingham Forest are back
07:42 , Jack Rathborn
When are Championship, League 1 and League 2 EFL fixtures released?
07:40 , Jack Rathborn
The EFL will release its fixtures on Thursday 23 June, a week after the Premier League announcement.
The Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons are starting earlier than usual this year, with the first games set to be played on 30-31 July.
Scottish Premiership fixtures are announced on Friday 17 June, with the season starting on July 30-31.
Premier League fixtures 2022/23
07:38 , Jack Rathborn
Key European dates and fixtures
07:36 , Jack Rathborn
The sides in Europe will want to plot out their schedules and consider what is to come before and after European matches.
The Champions League draw is on 25 August, with the final next year in Istanbul.
Champions League 2022/23 key dates
Matchday 1: 6/7 September
Matchday 2: 13/14 September
Matchday 3: 4/5 October
Matchday 4: 11/12 October
Matchday 5: 25/26 October
Matchday 6: 1/2 November
Round of 16 draw: 7 November
The Europa League draw takes place on 26 August, with the final next year in Budapest on 31 May.
Europa League 2022/23 key dates
Matchday 1: 8 September
Matchday 2: 15 September
Matchday 3: 6 October
Matchday 4: 13 October
Matchday 5: 27 October
Matchday 6: 3 November
Premier League to scrap fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year?
07:30 , Jack Rathborn
The Premier League are set to scrap fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year, according to the Telegraph.
The move is designed to ease player burnout after the World Cup.
The 28 December fixtures could be shifted due to concerns over a potential risk to player health after returning to action in the Boxing Day fixtures just eight days after the World Cup final in Doha.
That could mean festive fixtures are limited to just Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and 2 January.
Rewind: Brentford make dream Premier League debut with high-tempo win over Arsenal
07:23 , Jack Rathborn
Who can forget last season’s Premier League opener?
Brentford, in the Premier League for the first time in their history, hosted Arsenal on a Friday night.
The noise told the story, a relentless roar of chanting voices and clapped hands, with feet hitting the cement to bounce, and then bounce some more.
After 74 years, Brentford were back in England’s top flight, and after 22 minutes, they were ahead against Arsenal – their last opponents in the top division – courtesy of a fine Sergi Canos goal. After 73 minutes, the result was safe: Christian Norgaard increasing their cushion and firing all sorts of questions at Mikel Arteta’s side.
It was not the debut £50m recruit Ben White envisioned, but he was not the story. Brentford, back. Brentford, victors. You could feel the elation, almost taste it.
Brentford make dream Premier League debut with high-tempo win over Arsenal
Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start?
07:18 , Jack Rathborn
The 2022-23 Premier League season is coming sharply into focus and the announcement of the fixtures is always an eagerly-anticipated moment for suppporters of the 20 clubs, as well as football fans in general.
The 2021-22 campaign may barely be over but the moment that we find out who is facing who on opening day, what the festive fixtures look like and which sides have a nightmare end to the season is just around the corner.
The 2022-23 Premier League season will see Manchester City gunning for a fifth title in six seasons, with Liverpool once again expected to be hot on their heels and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, an Erik ten Hag-led Manchester United and perhaps even financial powerhouse Newcastle hoping to close the gap and have a tilt at the trophy.
Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start?
Premier League 2022/23 fixtures released
07:12 , Jack Rathborn
Welcome to the Independent's live coverage to reveal the Premier League's 2022/23 fixtures.
We will have confirmation of every club’s fixtures at 09:00 BST.
Nottingham Forest, returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1998-99, Fulham and Bournemouth will all be eagerly anticipating their schedules.
The season begins a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, 6 August, while the campaign comes to a close on 28 May.
Remember, there will be no games between 13 November and 26 December due to the World Cup in Qatar, which will add an extra dynamic to the season and factor into squad building this summer in the transfer market.