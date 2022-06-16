Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more’s 2022-23 matches confirmed

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been revealed.

Manchester City begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month against West Ham. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around with Fulham first up for them.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club from Roman Abramovich last term while Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will hope their upward trajectory continues after a strong end to the year.

It’s also a big day as ever for the promoted teams with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest now knowing how their life back in the big time of English football will begin. Follow all the latest reaction and analysis after the 2022/23 fixture list was revealed.

Premier League 2022/23 fixture release

Chelsea 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

The Blues endured a turbulent year as Roman Abramovich’s hugely successful time presiding over Stamford Bridge was unceremoniously ended.

Now Thomas Tuchel will hope to deliver more success for new owner, US businessman Todd Boehly, after a season of missed opportunities and penalty shootout losses in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals last term.

They’ll open their season against an old friend and a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton - a place where they lost last year - before a first home date against another familiar face and former boss Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

The games against Liverpool come in September and January while Manchester City will visit the Bridge in January before a potentially pivotal reverse fixture at the Etihad on the penultimate weekend in May.

Chelsea fixture list:

06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea

13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/202215:00Leeds United v Chelsea

27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester City

31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea

03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham United

10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea

Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Spurs are back in the big time after an excellent run of form to end last term saw them win the race with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification.

Having subsequently committed his future to the club, manager Antonio Conte is being backed in the transfer market too with Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster already on board ahead of the new season.

They kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Southampton at home before a trip across London to face rivals Chelsea the following weekend.

The first derby with Arsenal comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.

Tottenham fixture list:

06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

30/08/202219:45West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

The Gunners return after seeing their 2021/22 campaign end in disappointment with bitter rivals Tottenham beating them to the final Champions League qualification spot.

Top four will again be the primary target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to continue his rebuild at the Emirates this season.

Arsenal fixture list:

05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City

20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham

30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton

Manchester United 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Manchester United’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

United endured a torrid year in 2021/22 with the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hiring of Ralf Rangnick to replace him failing to rescue a hugely disappointing campaign.

Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the man charged with turning things around at Old Trafford and will be eager to hit the ground running as he looks to return the Red Devils to the Champions League.

07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton

13/08/202215:00Brentford v Manchester United

20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool

27/08/202215:00Southampton v Manchester United

30/08/202219:45Leicester City v Manchester United

03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal

Premier League fixtures 2022/23: New Year’s Eve fixtures

Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Liverpool handed big games after Champions League rounds

Liverpool have been handed big games after Champions League rounds, which could be seen both ways.

They play better opposition and their title rivals, yet those teams, too, will be fatigued from the midweek action.

The Reds, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will be involved in the top competition on: 6/7 September, 13/14 September, 4/5 October, 11/12 October, 25/26 October and 1/2 November.

While Arsenal and Manchester United battle it out in the Europa League on: 8 September, 15 September, 6 October, 13 October, 27 October and 3 November.

Liverpool’s opponents after those rounds include four of the ‘Big Six’ teams:

Wolves home (10 September)

Chelsea away (17 September)

Arsenal away (8 October)

Manchester City home (15 October)

Leeds home (29 October)

Tottenham away (5 November)

Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Derby days

Here are some of the best derbys to look out for.

Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Sky Sports announces early picks

Sky Sports has released their first picks for the new Premier League season.

Premier League fixtures: 10 of the most memorable opening day games

The Premier League fixtures announcement has thrown up some intriguing encounters on the opening weekend.

Nottingham Forest will mark their return with a trip to Newcastle, promoted Fulham take on Liverpool and West ham host champions Manchester City.

Here we look at 10 of the most memorable first-day Premier League fixtures from previous years.

1994: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Tottenham 4

Premier League fixtures 2022/23: The runs to look out for

Football fans up and down the country will be poring over the Premier League fixture schedule after it was announced on Thursday morning.

While clubs will all play each other twice over the course of the season, the ordering of the matches can have a significant impact on their fortunes.

An easy or difficult run at a key stage can create or disrupt momentum, particularly given the additional fixture congestion created by the 2022 World Cup in November and December.

To help unravel this season’s fixtures, the PA news agency has analysed the entire 2022-23 Premier League schedule using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds and identified the most notable runs.

City to make fast start

Manchester City will start the new season as favourites to retain their title for a third successive year, especially given their favourable-looking run at the start of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side play two of the promoted sides at home in August, and do not face any of the traditional ‘big six’ until mid-September when they host Tottenham.

Arsenal made a bad start to the season in 2021-22, losing their opening three games by an aggregate of nine goals to nil, but will expect to fare much better this year - a September trip to Old Trafford is the only one of their first eight fixtures against a team expected to finish in the top six.

Bournemouth’s start to Premier League 2022/23

06/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

27/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/08/2022 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

03/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Fulham’s start to Premier League 2022/23

06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool

13/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Fulham

20/08/202215:00Fulham v Brentford

27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham

30/08/202219:45Fulham v Brighton

03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

09:17 , Jack Rathborn

06/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

13/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

20/08/202215:00Everton v Nottingham Forest

27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

03/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Here’s Chelsea’s start to the Premier League season:

06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea

13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea

27/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City

31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

03/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

Amazon Prime fixture rounds

Round 1:

Tuesday, 18th October

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brentford v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Leeds United

Wednesday, 19th October

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Everton

Round 2:

Monday, 26th December

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leeds United v Manchester City

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Here’s Liverpool’s start to the Premier League season:

06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool

13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace

20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool

27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle United

03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool

Man City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Here’s Man City’s start to the Premier League season:

07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City

13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

20/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Manchester City

27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace

31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Final weekend of season

28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton

28/05/202316:00Aston Villa v Brighton

28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City

28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle United

28/05/202316:00Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

28/05/202316:00Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

28/05/202316:00Leicester City v West Ham United

28/05/202316:00Manchester United v Fulham

28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool

Final round of Premier League fixtures before 2022 World Cup confirmed

09:03 , Jack Rathborn

England manager Gareth Southgate was keen for as much assistance as possible from the top flight as he looks to guide the Three Lions to success in Qatar this winter.

The Football Association submitted a formal request to the Premier League that no clashes between the so-called big six take place on the weekend of 12-13 November.

Boxing Day fixtures 2022/23: Every match as teams return after World Cup

The Boxing Day fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

The Premier League gets under way earlier than ever this season to accommodate the Qatar World Cup, with the first match taking place on 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Opening weekend of season

05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal

06/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea

06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool

06/08/202215:00Leeds United v Wolverhampton

06/08/202215:00Leicester City v Brentford

06/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton

07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: New ball announced

The fixtures drop any moment, but the Premier League has also revealed its new ball for the 2022/23 season.

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Fantasy Premier League

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: Fantasy Premier League impact

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

The fixtures being released will be a chance for Fantasy Premier League players to plot out their squad to kick things off.

It’ll be important to get off to a good start, which could shape most teams and leave a certain team’s players avoided until a few games in.

We’ll also bring you the best starts for some of the most attractive players at this stage of the transfer window, although there will be loads more signings to give FPL player

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures

It’s not long now until the fixtures are released.

We’ll have the opening weekend, Boxing Day and final round of fixtures.

Plus club-by-club breakdowns and key runs of games that could decide the title race, top four, the European places and relegation.

Premier League 2022/23: New faces and last games

08:41 , Jack Rathborn

While there is real buzz around Nottingham Forest’s return, but Fulham and Bournemouth will be keen to impress on their top-flight return.

Here’s how the got on last time they were in the league:

23 May 2021: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United

26 July 2020: Everton 1-3 Bournemouth

16 May 1999: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leicester City

While some of United’s rivals have started spending, Gary Neville is concerned Erik ten Hag is yet to see much investment.

The opening weekend of the season is now just seven weeks away.

Premier League 2022/23: Covid postponements will only happen for ‘truly exceptional’ reasons

08:11 , Jack Rathborn

The clubs have been advised that “all reasonable steps” must be taken to avoid an application to postpone a match.

It comes after a farcical season in which there was an imbalance in matches played throughout the league over most of the campaign.

Some clubs were criticised, with Arsenal notably coming under fire from Tottenham for applying postpone the north London derby, with accusations of using loopholes to call matches off.

With Premier League fixtures set to be released the Premier League has revised its guidance around matches being called off primarily due to Covid

There is now a much lower threshold for clubs to play, with only 10 outfield players and a goalkeeper available from its squad list, or 15 contracted outfield players and a goalkeeper, needed.

Premier League 2022/23: New signings set to feature on opening weekend

There will be plenty of new faces to get fans excited for the return of the Premier League from 6 August.

Liverpool have already captured Darwin Nunez, while Manchester City have their own superstar striker Erling Haaland. Arsenal have signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, with Aston Villa already splashing out on Diego Carlo and retaining Philippe Coutinho.

Leeds only just survived last season, but a £30m signing of Brenden Aaronson and the £12m capture of Rasmus Kristensen shows their intent to avoid another relegation scrap. Spurs have been busy with Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic already in the door for Antonio Conte.

‘You can’t satisfy everyone’: How Premier League fixture list is decided

The winter World Cup has seen Premier League clubs make more requests for the 2022/23 season than usual, the fixture list compiler has revealed.

The campaign, which starts earlier than usual on 6 August, will pause between 13 November and 26 December due to the tournament in Qatar and it has put heavy pressure on Glenn Thompson, the man responsible for putting the fixture list together.

Thompson, who works for Atos, an international IT services company used by the Premier League, has been working on next season’s fixtures since the start of the year and has had a lot to contend with, with 2,036 games across the top four divisions to arrange.

Clubs are invited to send fixture requests – such as asking to be at home on a certain date – in March and Thompson says there have been more than usual.

“The early start to both the Premier League and EFL means we have encountered more date requests from clubs than usual,” he said ahead of Thursday’s release of the 2022/23 fixtures.

Premier League 2022/23 key dates

Premier League season starts on weekend of 6/7 August, but television could shift the first game to the Friday, 5 August

Season finishes on 28 May

Mid-season break after 12/13 November to accommodate World Cup

World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December

Premier League resumes on Boxing Day

World Cup 2022 and winter break in Premier League

The final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup 2022 takes place on the weekend of November 12-13.

The first World Cup games in Qatar are on Monday November 21 - with England facing Iran that day - only a week after the Premier League is paused, with the Championship also coming to a stop on November 12-13.

The World Cup final is on Sunday December 18 before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day, with the Championship getting back underway on 10-11 December. Leagues 1 and 2 continue as normal throughout the World Cup.

Manchester United fixtures 2022/23: Who will Erik ten Hag face first?

One of the main talking points this morning will be the start of the Erik ten Hag reign.

The Dutch tactician takes over at Old Trafford with the club languishing in sixth last season.

There are high expectations Ten Hag could be the man to lift United after a tough period in recent years.

Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Nottingham Forest are back

When are Championship, League 1 and League 2 EFL fixtures released?

The EFL will release its fixtures on Thursday 23 June, a week after the Premier League announcement.

The Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons are starting earlier than usual this year, with the first games set to be played on 30-31 July.

Scottish Premiership fixtures are announced on Friday 17 June, with the season starting on July 30-31.

Premier League fixtures 2022/23

Key European dates and fixtures

The sides in Europe will want to plot out their schedules and consider what is to come before and after European matches.

The Champions League draw is on 25 August, with the final next year in Istanbul.

Champions League 2022/23 key dates

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

The Europa League draw takes place on 26 August, with the final next year in Budapest on 31 May.

Europa League 2022/23 key dates

Matchday 1: 8 September

Matchday 2: 15 September

Matchday 3: 6 October

Matchday 4: 13 October

Matchday 5: 27 October

Matchday 6: 3 November

Premier League to scrap fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year?

The Premier League are set to scrap fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year, according to the Telegraph.

The move is designed to ease player burnout after the World Cup.

The 28 December fixtures could be shifted due to concerns over a potential risk to player health after returning to action in the Boxing Day fixtures just eight days after the World Cup final in Doha.

That could mean festive fixtures are limited to just Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and 2 January.

Rewind: Brentford make dream Premier League debut with high-tempo win over Arsenal

Who can forget last season’s Premier League opener?

Brentford, in the Premier League for the first time in their history, hosted Arsenal on a Friday night.

The noise told the story, a relentless roar of chanting voices and clapped hands, with feet hitting the cement to bounce, and then bounce some more.

After 74 years, Brentford were back in England’s top flight, and after 22 minutes, they were ahead against Arsenal – their last opponents in the top division – courtesy of a fine Sergi Canos goal. After 73 minutes, the result was safe: Christian Norgaard increasing their cushion and firing all sorts of questions at Mikel Arteta’s side.

It was not the debut £50m recruit Ben White envisioned, but he was not the story. Brentford, back. Brentford, victors. You could feel the elation, almost taste it.

Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start?

The 2022-23 Premier League season is coming sharply into focus and the announcement of the fixtures is always an eagerly-anticipated moment for suppporters of the 20 clubs, as well as football fans in general.

The 2021-22 campaign may barely be over but the moment that we find out who is facing who on opening day, what the festive fixtures look like and which sides have a nightmare end to the season is just around the corner.

The 2022-23 Premier League season will see Manchester City gunning for a fifth title in six seasons, with Liverpool once again expected to be hot on their heels and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, an Erik ten Hag-led Manchester United and perhaps even financial powerhouse Newcastle hoping to close the gap and have a tilt at the trophy.

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures released

Welcome to the Independent's live coverage to reveal the Premier League's 2022/23 fixtures.

We will have confirmation of every club’s fixtures at 09:00 BST.

Nottingham Forest, returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1998-99, Fulham and Bournemouth will all be eagerly anticipating their schedules.

The season begins a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, 6 August, while the campaign comes to a close on 28 May.

Remember, there will be no games between 13 November and 26 December due to the World Cup in Qatar, which will add an extra dynamic to the season and factor into squad building this summer in the transfer market.