Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more’s 2022-23 matches confirmed

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season are set to be revealed.

Manchester City are set to learn how they will begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club from Roman Abramovich last term while Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will hope their upward trajectory continues after a strong end to the year.

It’s also a big day as ever for the promoted teams with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest eager to learn how their life back in the big time of English football begins. Follow all the latest as the 2022/23 fixture list is revealed.

Premier League 2022/23 fixture release

The fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season set to be revealed at 09:00 BST

Season starts on weekend commencing Saturday, 6 August and finishes on 28 May

‘You can’t satisfy everyone’: How Premier League fixture list is decided

Premier League 2022/23 key dates

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures

08:43 , Jack Rathborn

It’s not long now until the fixtures are released.

We’ll have the opening weekend, Boxing Day and final round of fixtures.

Plus club-by-club breakdowns and key runs of games that could decide the title race, top four, the European places and relegation.

Premier League 2022/23: New faces and last games

08:41 , Jack Rathborn

While there is real buzz around Nottingham Forest’s return, but Fulham and Bournemouth will be keen to impress on their top-flight return.

Here’s how the got on last time they were in the league:

23 May 2021: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United

26 July 2020: Everton 1-3 Bournemouth

16 May 1999: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leicester City

08:15 , Jack Rathborn

While some of United’s rivals have started spending, Gary Neville is concerned Erik ten Hag is yet to see much investment.

The opening weekend of the season is now just seven weeks away.

I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. ETH needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! 🤞🏻 it happens soon! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 16, 2022

Premier League 2022/23: Covid postponements will only happen for ‘truly exceptional’ reasons

08:11 , Jack Rathborn

Premier League clubs have been told they must give “truly exceptional” reasons to have a match postponed for Covid-related reasons next season.

The clubs have been advised that “all reasonable steps” must be taken to avoid an application to postpone a match.

It comes after a farcical season in which there was an imbalance in matches played throughout the league over most of the campaign.

Some clubs were criticised, with Arsenal notably coming under fire from Tottenham for applying postpone the north London derby, with accusations of using loopholes to call matches off.

With Premier League fixtures set to be released the Premier League has revised its guidance around matches being called off primarily due to Covid

There is now a much lower threshold for clubs to play, with only 10 outfield players and a goalkeeper available from its squad list, or 15 contracted outfield players and a goalkeeper, needed.

Premier League 2022/23: New signings set to feature on opening weekend

08:06 , Jack Rathborn

There will be plenty of new faces to get fans excited for the return of the Premier League from 6 August.

Liverpool have already captured Darwin Nunez, while Manchester City have their own superstar striker Erling Haaland. Arsenal have signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, with Aston Villa already splashing out on Diego Carlo and retaining Philippe Coutinho.

Leeds only just survived last season, but a £30m signing of Brenden Aaronson and the £12m capture of Rasmus Kristensen shows their intent to avoid another relegation scrap. Spurs have been busy with Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic already in the door for Antonio Conte.

‘You can’t satisfy everyone’: How Premier League fixture list is decided

07:59 , Jack Rathborn

The winter World Cup has seen Premier League clubs make more requests for the 2022/23 season than usual, the fixture list compiler has revealed.

The campaign, which starts earlier than usual on 6 August, will pause between 13 November and 26 December due to the tournament in Qatar and it has put heavy pressure on Glenn Thompson, the man responsible for putting the fixture list together.

Thompson, who works for Atos, an international IT services company used by the Premier League, has been working on next season’s fixtures since the start of the year and has had a lot to contend with, with 2,036 games across the top four divisions to arrange.

Clubs are invited to send fixture requests – such as asking to be at home on a certain date – in March and Thompson says there have been more than usual.

“The early start to both the Premier League and EFL means we have encountered more date requests from clubs than usual,” he said ahead of Thursday’s release of the 2022/23 fixtures.

‘You can’t satisfy everyone’: How the Premier League fixture list is decided

Premier League 2022/23 key dates

07:55 , Jack Rathborn

Premier League season starts on weekend of 6/7 August, but television could shift the first game to the Friday, 5 August

Season finishes on 28 May

Mid-season break after 12/13 November to accommodate World Cup

World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December

Premier League resumes on Boxing Day

World Cup 2022 and winter break in Premier League

07:51 , Jack Rathborn

The final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup 2022 takes place on the weekend of November 12-13.

The first World Cup games in Qatar are on Monday November 21 - with England facing Iran that day - only a week after the Premier League is paused, with the Championship also coming to a stop on November 12-13.

The World Cup final is on Sunday December 18 before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day, with the Championship getting back underway on 10-11 December. Leagues 1 and 2 continue as normal throughout the World Cup.

Manchester United fixtures 2022/23: Who will Erik ten Hag face first?

07:45 , Jack Rathborn

One of the main talking points this morning will be the start of the Erik ten Hag reign.

The Dutch tactician takes over at Old Trafford with the club languishing in sixth last season.

There are high expectations Ten Hag could be the man to lift United after a tough period in recent years.

Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Nottingham Forest are back

07:42 , Jack Rathborn

1⃣2⃣ hours to go until the 2022-23 @premierleague fixtures are released!



Screenshot and show us who you reckon we'll face at The City Ground first 👇



🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL pic.twitter.com/wfGTpdnOIC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 15, 2022

When are Championship, League 1 and League 2 EFL fixtures released?

07:40 , Jack Rathborn

The EFL will release its fixtures on Thursday 23 June, a week after the Premier League announcement.

The Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons are starting earlier than usual this year, with the first games set to be played on 30-31 July.

Scottish Premiership fixtures are announced on Friday 17 June, with the season starting on July 30-31.

Premier League fixtures 2022/23

07:38 , Jack Rathborn

Key European dates and fixtures

07:36 , Jack Rathborn

The sides in Europe will want to plot out their schedules and consider what is to come before and after European matches.

The Champions League draw is on 25 August, with the final next year in Istanbul.

Champions League 2022/23 key dates

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

The Europa League draw takes place on 26 August, with the final next year in Budapest on 31 May.

Europa League 2022/23 key dates

Matchday 1: 8 September

Matchday 2: 15 September

Matchday 3: 6 October

Matchday 4: 13 October

Matchday 5: 27 October

Matchday 6: 3 November

Premier League to scrap fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year?

07:30 , Jack Rathborn

The Premier League are set to scrap fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year, according to the Telegraph.

The move is designed to ease player burnout after the World Cup.

The 28 December fixtures could be shifted due to concerns over a potential risk to player health after returning to action in the Boxing Day fixtures just eight days after the World Cup final in Doha.

That could mean festive fixtures are limited to just Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and 2 January.

Rewind: Brentford make dream Premier League debut with high-tempo win over Arsenal

07:23 , Jack Rathborn

Who can forget last season’s Premier League opener?

Brentford, in the Premier League for the first time in their history, hosted Arsenal on a Friday night.

The noise told the story, a relentless roar of chanting voices and clapped hands, with feet hitting the cement to bounce, and then bounce some more.

After 74 years, Brentford were back in England’s top flight, and after 22 minutes, they were ahead against Arsenal – their last opponents in the top division – courtesy of a fine Sergi Canos goal. After 73 minutes, the result was safe: Christian Norgaard increasing their cushion and firing all sorts of questions at Mikel Arteta’s side.

It was not the debut £50m recruit Ben White envisioned, but he was not the story. Brentford, back. Brentford, victors. You could feel the elation, almost taste it.

Brentford make dream Premier League debut with high-tempo win over Arsenal

Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start?

07:18 , Jack Rathborn

The 2022-23 Premier League season is coming sharply into focus and the announcement of the fixtures is always an eagerly-anticipated moment for suppporters of the 20 clubs, as well as football fans in general.

The 2021-22 campaign may barely be over but the moment that we find out who is facing who on opening day, what the festive fixtures look like and which sides have a nightmare end to the season is just around the corner.

The 2022-23 Premier League season will see Manchester City gunning for a fifth title in six seasons, with Liverpool once again expected to be hot on their heels and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, an Erik ten Hag-led Manchester United and perhaps even financial powerhouse Newcastle hoping to close the gap and have a tilt at the trophy.

Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start?

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures released

07:12 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to the Independent's live coverage to reveal the Premier League's 2022/23 fixtures.

We will have confirmation of every club’s fixtures at 09:00 BST.

Nottingham Forest, returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1998-99, Fulham and Bournemouth will all be eagerly anticipating their schedules.

The season begins a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, 6 August, while the campaign comes to a close on 28 May.

Remember, there will be no games between 13 November and 26 December due to the World Cup in Qatar, which will add an extra dynamic to the season and factor into squad building this summer in the transfer market.