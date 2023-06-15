Premier League fixtures in full: Man City kick off 2023-24 season at Burnley on Friday night
The fixtures for the new Premier League season have been confirmed and newly promoted Burnley welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to Turf Moor on Friday night as Vincent Kompany hosts his former club.
City will be looking to win a fourth league title on the trot, matching another Manchester United record after last season’s Treble, and they kick off the defence of their crown against their ex-skipper’s side.
Arsenal will not be taking so many by surprise this season as they did last, impressing many with a runners-up spot, and will now be aiming to go one better. They begin at home to Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime Saturday game as the first TV picks have also been confirmed.
Both Tottenham and Chelsea endured miserable seasons, but both also now have new managers in place. Spurs’ Ange Postecoglou era begins with a London derby, away at Brentford, while Mauricio Pochettino is back in the Premier League and kicks off his reign with a tough home fixture with Liverpool.
Elsewhere, Fulham and Brentford will want to build on impressive seasons, while Crystal Palace should be taken into another campaign under the guidance of veteran Roy Hodgson. Luton Town are a Premier League team for the first time in their history and start with an away trip to Brighton.
The season runs from August 11, 2023 to May 29, 2024, with a mid-season break between January 13 and 20. Here is the entire fixture list...
Premier League 2023-24 fixture list in full
August
11/08/2023 - 20:00 - Burnley v Manchester City
12/08/2023 - 12:30 - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
12/08/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Luton Town
12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Fulham
12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
12/08/2023 - 17:30 - Newcastle United v Aston Villa
13/08/2023 - 14:00 - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
13/08/2023 - 16:30 - Chelsea v Liverpool
14/08/2023 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Wolverhampton
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Everton
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Brentford
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Burnley
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Newcastle United
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Chelsea
19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Brighton
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Fulham
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Crystal Palace
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v West Ham United
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Aston Villa
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Luton Town
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Wolverhampton
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Liverpool
26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Manchester City
September
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Manchester United
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Newcastle United
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Aston Villa
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v West Ham United
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Fulham
02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Everton
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Arsenal
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Luton Town
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Brighton
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Brentford
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Burnley
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Manchester City
16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Liverpool
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Everton
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Manchester United
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Aston Villa
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Fulham
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v West Ham United
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Wolverhampton
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Newcastle United
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Brighton
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Luton Town
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Chelsea
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Burnley
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Brentford
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Sheffield United
30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Manchester City
October
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Manchester City
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Liverpool
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Chelsea
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Sheffield United
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Brentford
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Newcastle United
07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v West Ham United
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Burnley
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Arsenal
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Everton
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Brighton
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Manchester United
21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Sheffield United
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Luton Town
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Fulham
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Brentford
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Manchester City
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Everton
28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
November
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v West Ham United
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Crystal Palace
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Brighton
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Manchester United
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Liverpool
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Arsenal
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Burnley
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Fulham
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Sheffield United
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Manchester City
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Everton
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Brentford
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Luton Town
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Arsenal
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v West Ham United
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Manchester United
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Wolverhampton
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Crystal Palace
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Liverpool
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Chelsea
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Brighton
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
December
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Luton Town
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Sheffield United
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Brighton
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Fulham
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Manchester United
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Everton
02/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Crystal Palace
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Aston Villa v Manchester City
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Brighton v Brentford
05/12/2023 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Everton v Newcastle United
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Fulham v Nottingham Forest
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Luton Town v Arsenal
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Liverpool
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v Burnley
06/12/2023 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Chelsea
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Arsenal
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Burnley
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Chelsea
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v West Ham United
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Manchester City
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Brentford
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Luton Town
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Brighton
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Aston Villa
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Everton
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Sheffield United
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Manchester United
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Crystal Palace
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Fulham
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
16/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Wolverhampton
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Sheffield United
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Brighton
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Burnley
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Arsenal
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Newcastle United
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Brentford
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Manchester United
23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Chelsea
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v West Ham United
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Wolverhampton
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Liverpool
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Manchester City
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Aston Villa
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Luton Town
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Burnley
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Brentford
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Arsenal
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Newcastle United
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Chelsea
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Sheffield United
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Brighton
30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Everton
January
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Nottingham Forest
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Wolverhampton
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Luton Town
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Fulham
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Aston Villa
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Manchester City
13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v West Ham United
30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Aston Villa v Newcastle United
30/01/2024 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Fulham v Everton
30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Luton Town v Brighton
30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
30/01/2024 - 19:45 - West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v Manchester United
31/01/2024 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Chelsea
31/01/2024 - 20:00 - Manchester City v Burnley
February
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Liverpool
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Manchester City
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Crystal Palace
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Fulham
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Wolverhampton
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v West Ham United
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Luton Town
03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Aston Villa
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Manchester United
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Chelsea
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Burnley
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Sheffield United
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Everton
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Arsenal
10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Brentford
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Liverpool
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Arsenal
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Crystal Palace
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Aston Villa
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Manchester United
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Chelsea
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Brighton
17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Newcastle United
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Everton
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Burnley
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Luton Town
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Fulham
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Brentford
24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
March
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Chelsea
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v West Ham United
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Brighton
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Aston Villa
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Manchester United
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Arsenal
02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Brentford
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Nottingham Forest
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Newcastle United
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Luton Town
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Manchester City
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Everton
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Burnley
09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Fulham
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Chelsea
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Manchester City
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Brentford
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Liverpool
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Nottingham Forest
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Sheffield United
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Aston Villa
16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Manchester United
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Burnley
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Brighton
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Arsenal
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v West Ham United
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Fulham
30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town
April
02/04/2024 - 19:45 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Arsenal v Luton Town
02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Brentford v Brighton
02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Burnley v Wolverhampton
02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Nottingham Forest v Fulham
02/04/2024 - 19:45 - West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
03/04/2024 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Manchester United
03/04/2024 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Sheffield United
03/04/2024 - 20:00 - Manchester City v Aston Villa
03/04/2024 - 19:45 - Newcastle United v Everton
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Brentford
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Arsenal
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Burnley
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Newcastle United
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v A.F.C. Bournemouth
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Liverpool
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Chelsea
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v West Ham United
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Aston Villa
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Sheffield United
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Brighton
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Everton
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Luton Town
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
13/04/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Fulham
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Chelsea
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v West Ham United
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Nottingham Forest
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Liverpool
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Brentford
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Newcastle United
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Burnley
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Chelsea
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Brentford
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Crystal Palace
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Burnley
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Sheffield United
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Liverpool
27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Luton Town
May
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Fulham
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Aston Villa
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Newcastle United
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v West Ham United
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Everton
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Wolverhampton
04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Liverpool
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Sheffield United
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Manchester City
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Arsenal
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Brighton
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Luton Town
11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Arsenal v Everton
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Brentford v Newcastle United
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Brighton v Manchester United
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Burnley v Nottingham Forest
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Liverpool v Wolverhampton
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Luton Town v Fulham
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Manchester City v West Ham United
19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur