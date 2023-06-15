Premier League fixtures in full: Man City kick off 2023-24 season at Burnley on Friday night

The fixtures for the new Premier League season have been confirmed and newly promoted Burnley welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to Turf Moor on Friday night as Vincent Kompany hosts his former club.

City will be looking to win a fourth league title on the trot, matching another Manchester United record after last season’s Treble, and they kick off the defence of their crown against their ex-skipper’s side.

Arsenal will not be taking so many by surprise this season as they did last, impressing many with a runners-up spot, and will now be aiming to go one better. They begin at home to Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime Saturday game as the first TV picks have also been confirmed.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea endured miserable seasons, but both also now have new managers in place. Spurs’ Ange Postecoglou era begins with a London derby, away at Brentford, while Mauricio Pochettino is back in the Premier League and kicks off his reign with a tough home fixture with Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Fulham and Brentford will want to build on impressive seasons, while Crystal Palace should be taken into another campaign under the guidance of veteran Roy Hodgson. Luton Town are a Premier League team for the first time in their history and start with an away trip to Brighton.

The season runs from August 11, 2023 to May 29, 2024, with a mid-season break between January 13 and 20. Here is the entire fixture list...

Premier League 2023-24 fixture list in full

August

11/08/2023 - 20:00 - Burnley v Manchester City

12/08/2023 - 12:30 - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

12/08/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Luton Town

12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Fulham

12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

12/08/2023 - 17:30 - Newcastle United v Aston Villa

13/08/2023 - 14:00 - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

13/08/2023 - 16:30 - Chelsea v Liverpool

14/08/2023 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Wolverhampton

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Everton

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Brentford

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Burnley

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Newcastle United

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Chelsea

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Brighton

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Fulham

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Crystal Palace

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v West Ham United

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Aston Villa

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Luton Town

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Wolverhampton

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Liverpool

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Manchester City

September

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Manchester United

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Newcastle United

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Aston Villa

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v West Ham United

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Fulham

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Everton

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Arsenal

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Luton Town

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Brighton

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Brentford

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Burnley

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Manchester City

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Liverpool

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Everton

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Manchester United

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Aston Villa

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Fulham

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v West Ham United

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Wolverhampton

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Newcastle United

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Brighton

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Luton Town

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Chelsea

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Burnley

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Brentford

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Sheffield United

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Manchester City

October

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Manchester City

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Liverpool

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Chelsea

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Sheffield United

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Brentford

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Newcastle United

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v West Ham United

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Burnley

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Arsenal

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Everton

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Brighton

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Manchester United

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Sheffield United

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Luton Town

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Fulham

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Brentford

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Manchester City

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Everton

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

November

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v West Ham United

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Crystal Palace

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Brighton

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Manchester United

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Liverpool

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Burnley

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Fulham

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Sheffield United

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Manchester City

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Everton

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Brentford

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Luton Town

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Arsenal

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v West Ham United

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Manchester United

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Wolverhampton

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Crystal Palace

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Liverpool

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Chelsea

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Brighton

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

December

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Luton Town

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Sheffield United

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Brighton

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Fulham

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Manchester United

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Everton

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Crystal Palace

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Aston Villa v Manchester City

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Brighton v Brentford

05/12/2023 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Everton v Newcastle United

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Fulham v Nottingham Forest

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Luton Town v Arsenal

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Liverpool

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v Burnley

06/12/2023 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Chelsea

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Arsenal

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Burnley

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Chelsea

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v West Ham United

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Manchester City

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Brentford

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Luton Town

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Brighton

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Aston Villa

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Everton

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Sheffield United

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Manchester United

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Crystal Palace

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Fulham

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Wolverhampton

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Sheffield United

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Brighton

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Burnley

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Arsenal

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Newcastle United

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Brentford

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Manchester United

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Chelsea

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal v West Ham United

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford v Wolverhampton

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley v Liverpool

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Everton v Manchester City

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Aston Villa

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Luton Town

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Burnley

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Brentford

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham v Arsenal

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Newcastle United

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Chelsea

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Sheffield United

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Brighton

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Everton

January

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Nottingham Forest

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Wolverhampton

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Luton Town

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Fulham

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Aston Villa

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Manchester City

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v West Ham United

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Aston Villa v Newcastle United

30/01/2024 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Fulham v Everton

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Luton Town v Brighton

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v Manchester United

31/01/2024 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Chelsea

31/01/2024 - 20:00 - Manchester City v Burnley

February

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Liverpool

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Manchester City

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Crystal Palace

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Fulham

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Wolverhampton

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v West Ham United

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Luton Town

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Aston Villa

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Manchester United

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Chelsea

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Burnley

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Sheffield United

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Everton

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Arsenal

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Brentford

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Liverpool

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Arsenal

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Crystal Palace

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Aston Villa

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Manchester United

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Chelsea

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Brighton

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Newcastle United

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Everton

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Burnley

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Luton Town

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Fulham

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Brentford

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

March

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Chelsea

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v West Ham United

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Brighton

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Aston Villa

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Manchester United

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Arsenal

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Brentford

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Nottingham Forest

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Newcastle United

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Luton Town

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Manchester City

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Everton

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Burnley

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Fulham

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Chelsea

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Manchester City

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Brentford

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Liverpool

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Sheffield United

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Aston Villa

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Manchester United

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Burnley

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Brighton

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Arsenal

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v West Ham United

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Fulham

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town

April

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Arsenal v Luton Town

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Brentford v Brighton

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Burnley v Wolverhampton

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Nottingham Forest v Fulham

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/04/2024 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Manchester United

03/04/2024 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Sheffield United

03/04/2024 - 20:00 - Manchester City v Aston Villa

03/04/2024 - 19:45 - Newcastle United v Everton

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Brentford

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Arsenal

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Burnley

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Newcastle United

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v A.F.C. Bournemouth

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Liverpool

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Chelsea

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v West Ham United

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v Aston Villa

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Sheffield United

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Brighton

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v Everton

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Luton Town

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Fulham

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Chelsea

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v West Ham United

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Nottingham Forest

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Liverpool

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Brentford

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Newcastle United

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Burnley

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Chelsea

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Brentford

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Crystal Palace

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Burnley

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Sheffield United

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Liverpool

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Luton Town

May

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford v Fulham

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton v Aston Villa

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley v Newcastle United

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea v West Ham United

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town v Everton

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City v Wolverhampton

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa v Liverpool

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Everton v Sheffield United

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham v Manchester City

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United v Arsenal

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United v Brighton

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United v Luton Town

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Arsenal v Everton

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Brentford v Newcastle United

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Brighton v Manchester United

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Burnley v Nottingham Forest

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Liverpool v Wolverhampton

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Luton Town v Fulham

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Manchester City v West Ham United

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur