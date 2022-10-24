Premier League fixtures 2022/23 in full - plus how will the Qatar World Cup affect the schedule?

premier-league-fixtures-2022-2023-full-schedule-match-dates-games - PA

The 2022/2023 Premier League season is taking shape with Arsenal and Manchester City setting the pace and Tottenham and Newcastle United doing their best to muscle in on the top four.

Scott Parker was the league's first managerial casualty at Bournemouth followed by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, while Bruno Lage and Steven Gerrard have also been jettisoned from Wolves and Aston Villa respectively, with other managers still feeling the heat as we fast approach the mid-season break, caused by the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

When does the Premier League stop for the World Cup?

The Premier League, which got underway a week earlier than last year on August 6 and will run until May 22, will break for the World Cup on November 13.

Players in action for their national teams will then have a week of preparations before the World Cup gets underway in the Middle East on November 20.

The global competition runs for four weeks, with the World Cup final on December 18.

When does the Premier League restart after the World Cup?

There will be little pause between the World Cup finishing and the Premier League restarting with the English domestic competition resuming on Boxing Day, meaning a total of eight days inbetween.

Players in action in the latter stages of the World Cup are not expected to return to club competition straight away.

Full Premier League schedule 2022/2023