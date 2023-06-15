Premier League fixture list leaves six clubs fuming at away days

(Getty Images)

The Premier League announced its 2023/24 fixture list today and the schedule left many fans feel particularly disparaged by the arrangement.

Supporters of six clubs in particular - Aston Villa, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, West Ham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers - are feeling hard done-by after their teams were scheduled to play away from home on each of the opening weekend, Boxing Day and the final day of the season.

Fans of these six clubs are disappointed enough to start the season away from home, with that frustration only rising that they will miss out on home days for any of the season’s three most iconic matchweeks.

While anger is flowing all through fans of these six clubs, on the other end of the spectrum, six lucky clubs will feature at home during all three of these rounds.

Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, and Sheffield United will all have the opportunity to play on home soil, hoping to reward their fans with outstanding performances at each end of the campaign.

Aston Villa fans rushed to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the Premier League’s scheduling, with Villa Park set to miss out on the three big match days ahead of their first year in Europe since 2010 - with the fans left travelling for each of those occasions.

First game away, last game away, Boxing Day away. Are we actually playing any games at home — Harry (@Harry_VTID) June 15, 2023

Forest fans didn’t seem to hold back either, as this marked the second consecutive year that the Reds have been forced to play away on the three big match days.

The most looked at fixture dates:

First game - away

Boxing Day - away

Last game - away#NFFC



Come on @premierleague mix it up a bit in future. At the very least surely the first and last game shouldn't be both the same — Peter (@MrTrickyTree) June 15, 2023

After a successful season which saw Fulham finish tenth in the Premier League, ahead of their close neighbours Chelsea, Craven Cottage will also miss out on any home days on gameweek 1, post-Christmas or the final round of fixtures.

I'd label this a 'tricky' first five games for #FFC:



Everton (A)

Brentford (H)

Arsenal (A)

City (A)

Luton (H)



Boxing Day: Bournemouth (A)

Final day: Luton (A)https://t.co/CNSTkqcEd7 — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) June 15, 2023

Fans of Wolves didn’t seem to hold their displeasure back from social media either as many fans showed their disappointment over the Premier League’s fixture list on Twitter.

Seriously Away first, last and Boxing Day! — Charlotte Perry (@charlotte84) June 15, 2023

While fans are rarely pleased with scheduling decisions year after year, these six clubs can perhaps feel particularly justified in their displeasure with the latest schedule release.