Premier League final day live: Latest updates from the race for Europe

Premier League final day live: latest scores from Aston Villa and Tottenham in race for Europe

05:03 PM

30 mins: Aston Villa 2 Brighton 0

Mac Allister with a clever pass to play Gross into the Villa box in the inside-left channel, but he dithers on it trying to find a way through and ultimately loses the ball and Villa clear their lines.

05:00 PM

GOAL! Aston Villa 2 Brighton 0 (Watkins, 26)

Ollie Watkins!!!

It all started with McGinn closing down Mac Allister with a great show of strength in the centre of the park.

It then rolls to Bailey who puts in a terrific ball forward to Ramsey who is through one-on-one against Steele. He releases the ball last-minute to Ollie Watkin on his right, leaving the Villa forward only needing to tap-in to an open goal for his 15th of the season.

04:57 PM

24 mins: Aston Villa 1 Brighton 0

Ramsey wraps his right foot around the ball to shape a shot at goal from outside the area, but he doesn't get enough curl on it and it's just over Steele's top-right corner.

04:55 PM

As it stands

Villa are securing the Europa Conference League spot.

04:55 PM

04:53 PM

19 mins: GOAL DISALLOWED! Aston Villa 1 Brighton 0

Enciso is played in down the left channel, a long ball from the back. He just keeps it in, cuts inside, looking for the middle of the goal with his cross to an onrushing Undav who tucks it past Martinez.

But Enciso was just off in the build-up. It's chalked after a Var check.

04:41 PM

GOAL! Aston Villa 1 Brighton 0 (Douglas Luiz, 8)

The ball is cut out left to Ramsey, who then takes a couple of touches, looks like he's about to take his man on, Veltman, but then spots a free Douglas Luiz lurking on the edge of the area.

He drags it back to him and the Villa midfielder slots it into the bottom-right corner.

Douglas Luiz goal - AFP/GEOFF CADDICK

04:36 PM

5 mins: Aston Villa 0 Brighton 0

The ball comes in from the left, Bailey gets past Gross and takes a left-footed shot which is deflected onto the bar!

04:35 PM

GOAL! Leeds 0 Tottenham 1 (Harry Kane, 2)

Harry Kane has put Tottenham ahead at Leeds.

04:32 PM

Kick off!

Aston Villa vs Brighton is under way.

04:29 PM

Kick off in a couple of minutes across the 10 matches on the final day of the Premier League

04:24 PM

What do Everton, Leicester or Leeds need to avoid relegation?

One of three will survive. Everton's fate is in their own hands. If they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park they will survive and Leicester and Leeds will be relegated.

Leicester must beat West Ham at home. Dean Smith’s team have a superior goal difference to Everton, so a victory combined with dropped points by Everton would see Leicester stay up and Everton go down.

Leeds need to beat Spurs and hope the other two results go their way. In all likelihood, Leeds require three points, Leicester failing to win and an Everton defeat to stay up.

There is a scenario in which a Leeds win and Everton draw sees Allardyce’s team finish above Everton on goals scored or goal difference. However, this would require Leeds to win by three goals or more.

Leicester’s goal difference is significantly better than Leeds’s though, so the Yorkshire club would still need Leicester to drop points in order to stay up.

04:13 PM

Who's going down today?

Alan Tyers has our relegation live blog up-and-running, taking in all the action from Leeds', Leicester's and Everton's bids for survival.

04:10 PM

04:09 PM

Brighton warm up

Brighton & Hove Albion players warm up - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

04:07 PM

European qualification permutations: how can Aston Villa qualify?

If Aston Villa match Tottenham's result at Leeds they will finish above Spurs in seventh and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Spurs need to beat Leeds and hope Villa drop points at home to Brighton, or else face a first season without European competition since 2009-10.

Liverpool and Brighton are safe in the Europa League positions.

04:05 PM

Telegraph Sport's Matt Law is at Villa Park this afternoon

Real sense of anticipation in the air at Villa Park with the home team trying to qualify to play in Europe for the first time in 13 years. Unai Emery has named an unchanged team from the one that drew at Liverpool last week. Brighton can enjoy the final day after securing Europa League qualification already and manager Roberto Di Zerbi has made six changes from the team that drew with Manchester City. Lewis Dunk, who has been recalled to the England squad, starts on the substitutes' bench.

03:57 PM

All change for Man City

Seven changes from the draw with Brighton for Pep Guardiola's men for their trip to Brentford.

In come Ederson, Laporte, Ake, Gomez, Phillips, Alvarez and Palmer.

Haaland, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Stones and Ortega are all on the bench. No De Bruyne, Dias, Grealish or Akanji.

03:55 PM

Unai Emery expects tough test for Aston Villa's final step to return to Europe

Unai Emery said:

We have to be very ambitious and I am. I'm here trying to push everybody, to demand from everybody to get better playing and to take European places. We have to take each step being strong and being passionate about how to do it. We are in this way. We are progressing very well. I'm very, very happy with the players and their commitment, their character and they are responding very well. We are also connecting with our supporters. The most difficult step is to get it, but we have our objective. And then if we don't, it's not changing our idea or our mind about how we want to improve.

Unai Emery - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

03:48 PM

Villa vs Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi makes six changes

Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Yasin Ayari, Deniz Undav, Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson all start for Brighton, who have already sealed a Europa League place.

Villa are unchanged following last week's 1-1 draw at Liverpool., as the hosts chase a Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

03:46 PM

Team arrival: could this be Villa's first return to Europe since 2010?

Aston Villa fans - REUTERS/ED SYKES

Aston Villa team arrival - REUTERS/ED SYKES

03:42 PM

Team news: Leeds vs Tottenham

Leeds: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Cooper, Struijk, McKennie, Forshaw, Koch, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Meslier, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood, Mullen.

Tottenham: Forster, Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Bissouma, Skipp, Son, Kulusevski, Kane.

Subs: Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin, Craig, Alonso, Abbott.

03:41 PM

Team news: Brentford vs Man City

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Jorgensen.

Subs: Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Ajer, Strakosha, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Trevitt.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Laporte, Lewis, Phillips, Foden, Gomez, Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer.

Subs: Stones, Gundogan, Haaland, Rodri, Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Charles, Robertson, Knight.

03:39 PM

Team news: Aston Villa vs Brighton

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Diego Carlos, Traore, Buendia, Chambers, Ashley Young, Olsen, Dendoncker, Revan, Patterson.

Brighton: Steele, Ayari, Webster, Colwill, Veltman, Gross, Mac Allister, Buonanotte, Undav, Enciso, Ferguson.

Subs: Dunk, Welbeck, Mitoma, Caicedo, Gilmour, van Hecke, Estupinan, McGill, Hinshelwood.

03:00 PM

Unai Emery could be taking Brentford on a European tour

Aston Villa have not played in Europe since losing a Europa League play-off against Rapid Vienna in 2010, but Unai Emery has plans to take them on a tour of the continent next season.

If Villa match Tottenham's result at Leeds this afternoon they will finish above Spurs in seventh and qualify for the Europa Conference League. Given West Ham's run to the final this season and Unai Emery's exemplary record in knockout competitions, Aston Villa would have an excellent chance of winning that trophy.

"For me, the pressure is amazing to try to feel matches when you're playing for something important," Emery said.

"We want to be excited, not anxious, but to be excited, be very motivated and to enjoy the process. When you're in the match, you have to be prepared to focus only on your game plan.

"The players are doing that. When you are very focused and you're really trying to work hard on your style and idea, and your players are practicing hard, this is a good way.

"That is a moment you feel you are doing all you can on the pitch."

From Tottenham's point of view, they need to beat Leeds and hope Villa drop points, or else face a first season without European competition since 2009-10. Liverpool and Brighton are safe in the Europa League positions.

Spurs are not without a chance though, particularly when you account for the quality of football produced by Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton since the World Cup. Villa fans will be hoping Brighton's players are feeling the effects of celebrating a top six finish, while midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo could make their final appearances for the club.

Brentford must beat Manchester City and hope neither Villa or Spurs win to have a chance of pinching seventh on 59 points.

Full team news on the way shortly.