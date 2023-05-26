Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce during their match at West Ham - Premier League final day 2023: Fixtures, relegation battle and how to watch - Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

A nine-month Premier League season punctuated by the Qatar World Cup comes to an end on Sunday, with all eyes on the battle to avoid relegation.

Manchester City have already sealed a third consecutive league title, confirmed by Arsenal's defeat at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

At the bottom of the table, it promises to be an anxious final day for fans of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United, with Southampton already down.

Sam Allardyce, the Leeds manager, has moved his squad's training away from their Thorp Arch base to the Elland Road pitch this week in a last-ditch attempt to inspire the victory needed to have any chance of survival.

Allardyce’s team must end a winless eight-match run against Tottenham Hotspur and would still need Everton and Leicester to drop points.

The former England manager has made his players train on the pitch where they must fight to save their season, rather than at their usual training facilities.

His idea is to prepare them for the big-match occasion against Spurs, when anything other than a win will guarantee they drop into the Championship after three campaigns in the top flight.

Earlier in the week Allardyce invited club legends Eddie Gray and Gary McAllister – both title-winners with Leeds – to address the squad ahead of their do-or-die match.

Allardyce has been sweating on the fitness of his forwards after Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno suffered injuries, but the latter is given a chance of making the final game of the season.

When is the final day of the Premier League?

The final day of the Premier League season is Sunday, May 28 with all 10 games kicking off at 4.30pm.

What games will be on television?

Sky Sports announced their TV picks for the final day after Leicester's goalless draw at Newcastle on Monday.

They have selected Everton vs Bournemouth and Leicester City vs West Ham United for live broadcast.

Leeds United's final game at home to Tottenham will be on BT Sport.

How to watch the Premier League on US TV

Sunday's matches will kick-off at 11.30am Eastern Time. As always, every match is available to watch across NBC Sports' various platforms.

The four matches available on cable television are Everton vs Bournemouth (on USA Network), Leeds United vs Tottenham (on CNBC), Leicester City vs West Ham (on SYFY) and Manchester United vs Fulham (on Bravo).

The six other games will be available on NBC's streaming service Peacock, which requires a premium subscription.

Final-day permutations

Who can be relegated?

Two of Everton, Leicester and Leeds will join Southampton on their way to the Championship.

Everton have their fate in their own hands. If they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park they will survive and Leicester and Leeds will be relegated.

Leicester must beat West Ham to stand any chance of avoiding the drop. Dean Smith's team have a superior goal difference to Everton, so a victory combined with dropped points by Everton would see Leicester stay up and Everton go down.

Leeds need to beat Spurs at Elland Road and hope results in the other two matches go their way. In all likelihood, Leeds require three points, Leicester failing to win and an Everton defeat to stay up.

In theory, there is a scenario in which a Leeds win and Everton draw sees Allardyce's team finish above Everton on goals scored or goal difference. However, this would require Leeds to win by three goals or more against Spurs.

Leicester's goal difference is significantly better than Leeds's though, so the Yorkshire club still need Leicester to drop points in order to stay up.

Who can qualify for the Champions League?

Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, joining Manchester City and Arsenal in Europe's premier club competition.

Manchester United appear all but certain to join them, needing just one point from two home matches against Chelsea and Fulham in the final week.

Liverpool must beat Southampton on the final day and hope United lose both games at Old Trafford, but that appears highly unlikely.

Manchester City winning the Champions League would not mean a fifth Premier League club qualifying.

Which teams can qualify for Europe?

Liverpool are assured of a place in the Europa League.

One of two teams already in the Premier League's top five, City or United, will win the FA Cup so the second Europa League place will go to the team in sixth, which is Brighton.

Aston Villa need to match Tottenham's result on the final day to seal seventh and a place in the Europa Conference League.

Can anyone beat Erling Haaland to the Premier League golden boot?

No. Leeds may have conceded 74 goals this season, but surely they can prevent Harry Kane from scoring nine at Elland Road.

Premier League final-day fixtures 2022/23

Arsenal vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Brentford vs Man City

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leeds United vs Tottenham

Leicester vs West Ham

Manchester United vs Fulham

Southampton vs Liverpool

Kick-off times and TV schedule

All games will kick off at 4.30pm with Everton vs Bournemouth and Leicester vs West Ham on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, respectively.

Leeds United vs Tottenham will be on BT Sport 1.

