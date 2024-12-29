Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Ipswich

Villa fans celebrate Jhon Duran’s goal against Manchester City on 21 December. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Arsenal

We’re being called the “new Stoke City” for our set pieces – but for as long as Martin Ødegaard is around we’ll keep the Tony Pulis comparisons quiet. There’s been no better example of his all-round brilliance than in the dazzling 5-1 demolition of Sporting. There have been some frustrations over the blunders that set us back in the title race but it’d be churlish to complain while we’re still in contention in all competitions and enjoying such sumptuous entertainment.

Happy with the manager? We’re fast learning to trust to Mikel’s convictions. David Raya’s impact has silenced those who were bemused by his introduction and the manager’s faith in Jesus and Martinelli, despite their form, appears to be on the verge of paying dividends.

We will finish … There’s so much football to be played; it’s just hard to imagine Liverpool slipping up often enough. So I’ll say 2nd, in the hope of tempting fate to make me look foolish.

What we need in January … Set-piece coach Nicolas Jover might well deserve his own mural, but his sterling work has perhaps masked our broader failings up front. With Saka also now injured, either we have to hope Gabriel Jesus’s burst of form isn’t temporary, or go for someone like Cunha, Vlahovic or even Rashford.

Funniest moment of 2024 … The yo-yo antics of Impostacoglu’s Keystone Cops. The Christmas gift that just keeps giving all year around.

Aston Villa

Going into the festive period in the top six in both tables was great, especially having failed to hit the levels of consistency we managed last year. The Champions League campaign is of course a factor in that, but so is an ongoing evolution of the playing style which promises much looking ahead. Given those issues, to be so well set positionally if the tactics really click is so exciting. The Bayern win will obviously be etched on every Villa fan’s memory for ever and the whole campaign has left everyone hungry for more, which our genius manager might just deliver. As for individual performances, Durán has been both erratic and unplayable, but never dull, and Tielemans and Rogers have stepped up a level from a high base. Onana has vast potential.

Happy with the manager? The love affair between Villa fans and Unai Emery seems to be perfectly requited. There’s been the odd blip in form but the “let’s just work even harder then” ethic is clearly bought into by the players – and it gets results.

We will finish … 5th, so I’m hoping that those European coefficients will mean we get another crack at the Champions League.

What we need in January … I leave all that stuff to the recruitment unit …. Morgan Rogers for under £20m?! Extraordinary.

Funniest moment of 2024? Charging over £90 for European games at Villa Park was the biggest joke of the year.

Jonathan Pritchard

Bournemouth

One word. Phenomenal. We’re in our highest league position ever, with more points at this stage of the season than ever, we’ve beaten Arsenal, City, Tottenham and United (away, 3-0 for the second season in a row). We’ve also snatched late, late show victory from the jaws of defeat, not once, but twice, coming from 2-0 down to beat Everton 3-2 and 1-0 down to beat Ipswich 2-1, all when still losing in the 86th minute. These are heady days in Dorset and we can’t wait for the second half of the season.

Happy with the manager? 100%. Andoni Iraola promised us rock’n’roll football and that’s exactly what we’re getting. The team is brilliantly drilled, super-fit and shows no fear. It doesn’t matter who we play. Weirdly, our dominance is rarely reflected in the number of goals we score. If we could have been more clinical against Chelsea, Brighton, Leicester and Palace we’d be breathing down Liverpool’s neck. Hang on. Did I just write that? Crazy times.

We will finish … I said 8th at the start of the season and got flak from other Cherries fans for being over-optimistic. On the evidence so far, I think it was the opposite. Let’s say 5th.

What we need in January … Cover at left-back for Kerkez would be helpful. Either Julio Soler or Fran García would make good acquisitions. Maybe Arsenal’s Zinchenko fancies more game time?

Funniest moment in 2024? Near the end of our 3-1 win over Southampton our stadium announcer revealed the 11.15pm train back to Southampton had been cancelled. It had away fans heading for the exit (if they weren’t already) and ours chanting: “You’re gonna walk through the [New] Forest.” Beautiful.

Jeff Hayward Back of the Net podcast; @afcbpodcast

Brentford

I’ve seen some exciting matches this season, some proper Kevin Keegan specials, so naturally I’m happy. We went into Christmas with the most home goals and the most home wins in the division. On the flip side, our away form is awful with two measly points, at Goodison and the Amex. The Brighton game was a rare clean sheet, at least. The poor defending hasn’t bothered us too much as the bonkers 5-3, 4-1, 3-2 and 4-3 wins have kept fans totally entertained, but whether we can keep that up next year, with Arsenal, City, Liverpool and Chelsea visiting, we will see.

Happy with the manager? People are waking up to Thomas Frank’s brilliance. He loves the Bees but I fear the worst with his increasing army of admirers. A brilliant people-person and an excellent tactician. Every now and then we get comprehensively beaten which makes you wonder how he would fare managing a so called “bigger” side. But when you look at the players whom he has managed, developed and taken to a higher level, you realise the job he has done is nothing short of a miracle.

We will finish … Our record signing, striker Thiago, is injured again, and Pinnock and Ayer have also joined the long-term injured list. So assuming we remain somewhat depleted, I’d say 12th would be a great result for us.

What we need in January … I could just cut and paste the words from my last few Observer reviews: we need a back-up left-back. Not knowing when Rico Henry or Aaron Hickey will be back after over a year out, I’d say this has now flipped into a major priority for the club. We also need to look at defensive midfield as cover for Christian Nørgaard.

Funniest moment in 2024 When I was in the US last April for the big Premier League fanfest in Nashville I saw a local wearing a Palace shirt – the same guy I saw in a Brentford shirt an hour or so earlier. When I asked about it, he tore his Palace shirt off, Hulk‑style, and stamped on it. He had the Bees shirt on underneath.

Billy Grant Beesotted podcast and blog; @Beesotted; @BillyTheBee99

Brighton

Maybe expectations were too high after a great start but we’re doing well, despite a run of Potter‑esque draws – Friday’s frustrating 0-0 against Brentford highlighted how much we’re missing the injured (again) Danny Welbeck. But it was fantastic to see Solly March back after 14 months out and we’ve got so many amazing young players who are improving all the time. Carlos Baleba, 20, is a great example: fast and aggressive, an absolute beast. Thankfully Kaoru Mitoma is fit again and everyone has warmed to Georginio Rutter. Once Welbeck returns and we start to play as we did in the comeback against Spurs everything will be sweet.

Happy with the manager? I’m sure Fabian Hürzeler will be given time and he deserves it. He’s honest, passionate, happy to admit mistakes and strives to keep learning – a breath of fresh air.

We will finish … 6th – if we can learn how to hold on to leads.

What we need in January … Another defender now that Lewis Dunk is slowing down. Olivier Boscagli, out of contract at PSV in the summer, is said to be a target and would add much‑needed pace into our back line. We probably could have done with signing a defender last summer.

Funniest moment in 2024? It was amusing to see how deliriously happy Palace fans were at the Amex after they beat us for the first time since 2021. They were like overexcited children on Christmas Day. Bless.

Steph Fincham

Chelsea

So far, so good. Flying in the league – that Fulham game was a blip – and unbeaten in Europe. We’re now finally seeing the best of Cucurella, Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, Jackson keeps learning and improving, and Palmer is setting the league alight. There’s so much to be happy with. The clear highlight so far was coming back from two down to beat Spurs: it’s always a joy putting them in their place.

Happy with the manager? Many Chelsea fans, myself included, are eating humble pie about Enzo Maresca. He has been excellent, taking firm control of a large squad and, so far, keeping everyone happy. He’s given them all an opportunity to shine, he’s tactically aware and has no hesitation in changing things quickly when required. It’s early days but he is 100% the right choice to lead the club.

We will finish … 3rd, pushing the title challengers all the way. I think everyone would be happy with a return to the Champions League.

What we need in January … Another centre back – I’d be happy to see Marc Guéhi return – and a goalkeeper. Caoimhín Kelleher would be ideal: he really should be playing regular first-team football, but I doubt Liverpool would release him mid-season.

Funniest moment of 2024? Palmer just sitting quietly on the pitch taking it all in while Chelsea and Forest players squared up at the end of the game. I expected nothing less from the man who loves his “chippy” chips.

Paul Baker in memory of Trizia Fiorellino

Crystal Palace

Shipping five to Arsenal before Christmas wasn’t festive, but it felt like a freak result. The broader trend has been steady improvement from a really shaky start. After the Euros and Olympics Eze and Mateta returned to pre-season shattered, and Wharton injured. We then did our spending far too late in the window, so the new arrivals were playing catch-up to understand Oli Glasner’s system. Hopefully we’re going the right way now, though. Max Lacroix at the back looks like a very canny purchase and a big upgrade on Joachim Andersen, Ismaïla Sarr is starting to realise his potential and Will Hughes has been exceptional. But Eddie Nketiah has struggled, and Daichi Kamada hasn’t coped well with the physicality.

Happy with the manager? Absolutely, he’s one of the best we’ve ever had. A couple of doubts crept in among a minority of fans a few games in when he appeared inflexible, but his ability to improve players is clear. He’s calm and collected, and has a clear vision.

We will finish … 10th.

What we need in January … We’re crying out for wing-backs who can step up and replace Muñoz and Mitchell if they are ever injured. But a quality attacking midfielder to replace Michael Olise will be a priority too.

Funniest moment of 2024 Jefferson Lerma mimicking João Pedro’s goal celebration after we trounced Brighton at the Amex – footballers never forget!

Chris Waters @Clapham_Grand

Everton

The change of ownership after years of Moshiri mismanagement was a great gift this Christmas. And if survival is the objective on the pitch, then Dyche is performing in line with expectations and his career averages. But a first XI with nine internationals should surely be aiming higher. The utter devotion to keeping a clean sheet has removed any threat. Positives are Pickford’s continued outstanding form, the always ageless Young, and Branthwaite’s return to form. Mangala adds steel and fluidity to midfield. Ndiaye is a rare talent – his goal against City was outstanding.

Happy with the manager? Simple answer is no. His football is appalling to watch and his lack of tactical flexibility stands out in a league turning increasingly to fast, attacking, possession-based football. Our new owners will surely make a change.

We will finish … We will escape relegation, but that’s a very low hurdle to celebrate. Expect many more low scoring draws as we crawl to 15th in our final season at Goodison Park.

What we need in January … There’s limited scope due to PSR issues. The priority should be a scorer, but given Dyche’s tactics of long balls and an isolated lone striker, who in their right mind would sign now?

Funniest moment in 2024? There’s not been that much to laugh about, apart from Pickford’s ever-increasing frustrations with Dyche over subs, tactics and game management.

• Paul Quinn @theesk, www.theesk.org

Fulham

We’ve shown we can match the best – although the insipid home display against Southampton was a stark reminder that this is Fulham we’re talking about. Resolute and deserved draws against Arsenal and Liverpool offered us a springboard to the higher echelons; all we wanted for Christmas was a routine victory over the Saints, but we bellyflopped (even if we did get to revel in the coming of a new King, 17-year-old Josh). Then we beat Chelsea at the Bridge. Fulhamish, some would say. I prefer “ruddy marvellous”.

Happy with the manager? Yes, thank you. Marco’s a genius don’t you know, albeit not perfect.

We will finish … Top half if injuries and suspensions don’t take their toll. So we’ll finish 9th. Or above.

What we need in January … An attacking midfielder, especially if Andreas Pereira heads back to Brazil, with Palmeras making overtures. Maybe Richard Ríos might make the reverse journey? Or what about Douglas Luiz of Juventus? And while free-scoring strikers aren’t readily available, Jonathan David (Lille) might be tempted, while Evan Ferguson of Brighton has been mentioned too.

Funniest moment in 2024? Dropping points late on is miserable, but it’s euphoric when it’s the other way round. Arsenal thought they’d nicked a late winner only for VAR to rule otherwise (after a long delay, naturally). Cue wild, mocking cheers from us lot. However that was nothing to the grand finale against Brentford. The clock ticked past 90 minutes with the Bees defending a 1-0 lead. Then up stepped Harry Wilson to bag a brilliant brace at the Hammersmith End to send us lot into raptures. What a turnaround. And in a derby. It was incredibly funny … or was it simply delirium, which gleefully re-emerged at the Bridge?

David Lloyd @DMLTOOFIF

Ipswich

There’s a pragmatic realisation here that this particular Premier League season looks like it’s a tough one, especially for a squad which still contains a large number of our League One heroes. Our two wins (both away) are obvious highlights. The big hope was that Kalvin Phillips could stamp some authority on games but, with him only starting a handful of matches so far, there’s a concern that we’ve got the Man City/West Ham version rather than the Leeds/England version. We really need him playing, and playing well, for the second half of the season.

Happy with the manager? Without question. Having achieved what he has in such a short period of time, Kieran McKenna has an awful lot of love from fans. He can do no wrong.

We will finish … As it was at the start of the season, the aim is 17th. The reality, as it was at the start of the season, may be a place or two lower.

What we need in January … A centre-forward and a right-winger. The unexpected form of Liam Delap has papered over some cracks up front. We were trying to buy a striker in August and didn’t manage it; Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath was one of those – we may revisit.

Funniest moment of 2024 The contretemps after our televised home game against Man Utd between our former manager Roy Keane and an Ipswich fan with a long memory and an equally longstanding grudge. Words were exchanged and a meeting point arranged, to discuss further. Seems that only one party turned up.