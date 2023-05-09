Premier League fans to get behind-the-scenes insight into VAR officials’ decisions

(REUTERS)

Football fans will get to hear VAR discussions from Premier League games for the first time next week.

The conversations behind the major decisions of the weekend will not be broadcast live, as clips will be played and discussed as part of a pilot show from Premier League Productions on Monday, May 15.

Chief refereeing officer Howard Webb will be part of the show, while he will also appear on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football that evening to discuss VAR’s reviews.

Current FIFA rules do not allow for VAR audio to be broadcast live, but it can be aired in the days after a game.

Webb began his role as the Professional Game Match Officials Limited’s first ever chief refereeing officer in December having previously worked as the general manager of the Professional Referee Organization in the United States and Canada.

He revealed back then he had been part of a working group that looked at the possibilities of conversations between officials being broadcast live or quickly on a delay after the incident.

In MLS, conversations were played out after games and Webb believes it had a positive impact and helped fans understand what referees are dealing with.