Premier League will decide on value of Chelsea's shirt sponsorship

Chelsea seem likely to start the season without a deal, after the sponsorship with Three came to an end - Chelsea FC/Darren Walsh

The final value of Chelsea’s proposed sponsorship with start-up company Infinite Management will be governed by the Premier League’s fair market value rules.

Infinite Management have put forward a deal to become the club’s main front-of-shirt sponsor, which one report claimed would be worth more than the £40 million-a-year paid by Three.

Chelsea are yet to confirm or comment on the proposed deal, which has raised some eyebrows given that the formation of Infinite Management was only announced this month and the new firm has investment links to the Chelsea owners, Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly.

Tempus Ex Machina, with whom Chelsea signed a seven-year product partnership in April, acquired Biocore to form Infinite Management, whose partners include Silver Lake.

Silver Lake own more than 18 per cent of the City Football Group and are investors in Fanatics, along with Eldridge, which is the company owned by Boehly. Clearlake Capital led a $700m financing round for Fanatics last year.

Given that Tempus Ex Machina’s annual turnover was estimated at $15.4m (just over £12m) questions have already been asked outside Chelsea about where the funding for a sponsorship deal worth more than £40m a year would come from.

Chris Jurasek, Chelsea’s new chief executive officer who is also an operating executive at Clearlake Capital, was put in charge of the club’s search for a new sponsor and has held talks with a number of companies. Sources claim there are other options apart from Infinite Management.

Chelsea have not qualified for the Champions League, which has presented a challenge in finding a new sponsor at a similar financial level to Three.

A proposed deal with Paramount was blocked by the Premier League, while Chelsea pulled out of advanced negotiations with online casino Stake. With the top-flight season starting this weekend, some experts had predicted that the club might struggle to raise more than £25million a year at such a late stage.

Newcastle United, who have qualified for the Champions League, this summer signed a new £25m-a-year sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia events company Sela that passed the Premier League’s fair market value rules.

Under Premier League rules, major commercial deals must be agreed at “fair market value” with an assessment undertaken by an independent expert. Although a deal cannot technically be stopped, clubs can be forced to renegotiate if they are not deemed to be consistent with market prices.

For each fair market value assessment, the Premier League considers submissions from the relevant club, the assessment of the independent expert and comparable data from within the league.

Clubs are able to announce sponsorship deals before the fair market value assessment has been completed, but can only take money from the deal once the league has given their green light.

Reece James named Chelsea’s new captain

Reece James is the new leader of the west London club - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

By Matt Law

Reece James has been named Chelsea’s new captain ahead of 38-year-old Thiago Silva and left-back Ben Chilwell.

James, the 23-year-old right-back, said: “I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

“I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.”

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino added: “This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

“He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.”

