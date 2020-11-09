Premier League coronavirus testing: Four new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Four players or coaches have returned positive tests for coronavirus in the Premier League's latest round of testing, it has been confirmed.

Premier League players and staff are tested once a week per the League's regulations around Covid-19, and those who have returned a positive result must isolate for ten days.

Chelsea confirmed last week that £71million summer signing, Kai Havertz, had contracted the virus and was in isolation, meaning he sat out the weekend's win over Sheffield United.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 2 November and Sunday 8 November, 1,646 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were four new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of ten days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."